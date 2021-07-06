LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Uses Hitler, Holocaust, and Nazi References in Paranoid Anti-Vaxx Attack on Biden
It was just three weeks ago that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized to the nation for her Holocaust references, claiming after visiting the Holocaust Museum, “I have made a mistake…the Holocaust is – there’s nothing comparable to it.”
“There are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive,” she said June 14 (photo), to fend off a censure resolution, which Rep. Bradley Schneider (D-IL) decided to not file after her apology.
Three weeks and one day later she threw that apology out, attacking President Joe Biden with Holocaust and Nazi rhetoric.
President Biden earlier on Tuesday declared he will continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, even if it means going door-to-door to help people get vaccinated.
“We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors” he told America.
Congresswoman Greene late Tuesday afternoon decided to unleash her paranoid, delusional conspiracy theories, attacking President Biden.
“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,{” she falsely claimed.
The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for all the COVID-19 vaccines currently being used in the U.S., and two of those in use have been submitted for final authorization. It’s absolutely false to claim the vaccines are not FDA approved. And it’s absolutely a lie to claim they are being used as a political tool to control people.
“People have a choice,” Greene continued, and that’s when she injected her Holocaust and Nazi references, saying:
“they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”
Hitler’s “Brownshirts” were his original stormtroopers, created to stomp out any opposition in his early days of power. Hitler’s “Nazi doctors conducted as many as 30 different types of experiments on concentration-camp inmates,” PBS has reported. “They performed these studies without the consent of the victims, who suffered indescribable pain, mutilation, permanent disability, or in many cases death as a result.”
In May Greene had said Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s policies to protect vaccinated lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers and visitors were “exactly” the same as those in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, when Hitler put millions of Jews and other minorities on trains and slaughtered them in gas chambers, often after forcing them to work in camps as they were starved.
The FDA has rated the COVID-19 vaccines safe and extraordinarily effective.
‘I Never Lied’: Kayleigh McEnany Says God Made Her Tell the Truth in the White House Despite Documented Lies
Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Sunday that she never lied as White House press secretary because she believes in God.
While speaking to Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit, McEnany recalled that she had been asked if she would ever lie to the American people soon after taking the job as press secretary.
“And I said without hesitation, no,” she remarked. “And I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information.”
McEnany complained that the press has attacked her by calling her a “liar.”
“Our motto was this: offense only,” she told the crowd. “Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always get the bad headlines, always get the false stories, always get the lies — if I can use that word — told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans. And we must be on offense.”
McEnany went on to recount news reports that she claimed had been fabricated to damage former President Donald Trump.
She did not address the litany of lies that were reported by the news media during her tenure as White House press secretary.
In one article alone, Refinery29’s Natalie Gontcharova detailed nearly two dozen of McEnany’s falsehoods.
Watch the video below from Real America’s Voice.
‘Excels at Ignoring Women’: Madison Cawthorn Slammed for False Claim He’s First Freshman to Have a Bill Passed
When North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn first came to Capitol Hill in January he quickly sent out a message to the GOP caucus admitting he had no interest in legislation.
“I have built my staff around comms rather than legislation,” he wrote in a January 19 email to House Republicans.
Now he’s trying to turn that messaging into messaging about legislation that he’s passed. Except he hasn’t passed any legislation.
“I am proud to announce that my office is the FIRST Freshman office to have a bill pass the House!” he tweeted, falsely, Wednesday morning.
??BREAKING: I am proud to announce that my office is the FIRST Freshman office to have a bill pass the House!
This bill will provide our veterans with much needed assistance as they reenter the workforce!
Never forget, America is the land of the free BECAUSE of the brave.??
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 19, 2021
Social media users were quick to point out that not only is Cawthorn not the first, he hasn’t actually passed any bills he’s sponsored — meaning, he hasn’t passed any bills he or his staff have drafted. Any member of Congress can co-sponsor a bill, and he’s bragging about putting his name on a bill that passed.
As it turns out, the first freshman to have a bill passed is a Democrat, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia. Cawthorn voted for the bill that made her the first freshman to have a bill passed in this Congress, as Yahoo News reported.
Overall, Rep. Cawthorn has sponsored 10 bills or resolutions, and co-sponsored 110.
Of the 10, none have passed the House.
(One of Cawthorn’s bills, a resolution, is to honor the fall of a Russian city 100 years ago.)
Cawthorn a few hours later amended his claim, but instead of graciously apologizing to the freshman Democrat who was the first to have a bill passed, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, he handed the honor to the first Republican:
Spoke too soon! Turns out @RepGarbarino holds the honor of first Republican Freshman! Massive shoutout to him and his team! Very proud to be among the first!
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 19, 2021
Cawthorn’s lie was quickly retweeted by Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier, who has nearly one million followers. The retweet is still up even though it’s false.
The response to Cawthorn’s latest stunt has not been kind, with some even exposing his poor attendance record.
The Bro Congressman excels at ignoring women.
— Bully, Coward & Victim – Specter of Roy Cohn (@epbofx) May 19, 2021
Clarification: House freshmen.
Not to worry, GA congressman Clyde, who believes the Jan 6 insurrection was perpetrated by tourists, is right behind you. pic.twitter.com/IeJSop0194
— Pamela Johnson (@ilovemyjobpj) May 19, 2021
Said the insurrectionist with the worst voting record in the class. pic.twitter.com/BrSQIk2EcS
— Not Lauren Boebert Q-CO (@BoebertQ) May 19, 2021
This is false. Freshman Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s PPP Extension Act passed the House on March 16. Cawthorn voted for it. https://t.co/kCNErpCYkv
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 19, 2021
‘Not Even Close to True’: CNN Blasts Just-Elected GOP Caucus Chair Elise Stefanik’s ‘Wildly Inaccurate’ First Speech
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a Trump acolyte, was just elected to replace booted House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney. In her first speech minutes after securing her new leadership position Stefanik delivered a “wildly inaccurate” claim, CNN reported.
“We see the worst jobs report in over 20 years,” Stefanik said.
“I just want to note something also that was just wildly inaccurate,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow said on-air after the speech. Stefanik was “talking about the economy, blasting this economy, saying we just got ‘the worst jobs report in 20 years.’ That is not true, not even close to true, we’ll keep monitoring this we’ll be right back.”
One year ago America, under Stefanik’s top supporter, President Donald Trump, America did see “the worst jobs report in U.S. history.”
Listen to Stefanik’s speech:
“My focus is on unity—because that’s what the American people, and that’s what our voters, deserve,” Rep. Elise Stefanik says shortly after being elected House GOP conference chair, replacing Liz Cheney. https://t.co/1bGf8Z7eHJ pic.twitter.com/UOeKPmMiQ7
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 14, 2021
