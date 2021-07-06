Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Uses Hitler, Holocaust, and Nazi References in Paranoid Anti-Vaxx Attack on Biden

It was just three weeks ago that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized to the nation for her Holocaust references, claiming after visiting the Holocaust Museum, “I have made a mistake…the Holocaust is – there’s nothing comparable to it.”

“There are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive,” she said June 14 (photo), to fend off a censure resolution, which Rep. Bradley Schneider (D-IL) decided to not file after her apology.

Three weeks and one day later she threw that apology out, attacking President Joe Biden with Holocaust and Nazi rhetoric.

President Biden earlier on Tuesday declared he will continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, even if it means going door-to-door to help people get vaccinated.

“We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors” he told America.

Congresswoman Greene late Tuesday afternoon decided to unleash her paranoid, delusional conspiracy theories, attacking President Biden.

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,{” she falsely claimed.

The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for all the COVID-19 vaccines currently being used in the U.S., and two of those in use have been submitted for final authorization. It’s absolutely false to claim the vaccines are not FDA approved. And it’s absolutely a lie to claim they are being used as a political tool to control people.

“People have a choice,” Greene continued, and that’s when she injected her Holocaust and Nazi references, saying:

“they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”

Hitler’s “Brownshirts” were his original stormtroopers, created to stomp out any opposition in his early days of power. Hitler’s “Nazi doctors conducted as many as 30 different types of experiments on concentration-camp inmates,” PBS has reported. “They performed these studies without the consent of the victims, who suffered indescribable pain, mutilation, permanent disability, or in many cases death as a result.”

In May Greene had said Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s policies to protect vaccinated lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers and visitors were “exactly” the same as those in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, when Hitler put millions of Jews and other minorities on trains and slaughtered them in gas chambers, often after forcing them to work in camps as they were starved.

The FDA has rated the COVID-19 vaccines safe and extraordinarily effective.