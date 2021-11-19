Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Spending Bill Passes House

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act – the $1.9 trillion spending bill – was just passed by the House and now makes its way to the Senate for the ultimate test: party unity.

“The House has taken an important step to advance Build Back Better to cut middle-class taxes; invest in child care; universal pre-K; affordable housing; lower Rx costs; fight climate change; create jobs; more,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted after the House passage.

Schumer added, “We will act as quickly as possible to get this bill to [Biden’s] desk” and that they would take it up “as soon as the necessary technical and procedural work with the Senate Parliamentarian has been completed.”

See the reactions below.

The House has taken an important step to advance Build Back Better to cut middle-class taxes; invest in child care, universal pre-K, affordable housing; lower Rx costs; fight climate change; create jobs; more. We will act as quickly as possible to get this bill to @POTUS’s desk. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2021

Join House Democratic Leaders and me live at the U.S. Capitol for a press conference celebrating House passage of the historic #BuildBackBetter Act. https://t.co/l28CabqZvO — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 19, 2021

Republicans: for potholes. Democrats: For The People. More than 200 Republican House Members voted against millions of jobs & infrastructure projects coming to their communities. Was your Representative one of them? pic.twitter.com/4dgNYRj6t4 — House DPCC (@HouseDPCC) November 18, 2021

The GOP is so desperate to hurt the economy that they voted against millions of good-paying jobs & the biggest infrastructure investment in generations. But that hasn’t stopped them from lying to their constituents & trying to claim credit for the benefits Democrats delivered. pic.twitter.com/NEwN6ujWa7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 18, 2021