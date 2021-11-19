News
Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Spending Bill Passes House
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act – the $1.9 trillion spending bill – was just passed by the House and now makes its way to the Senate for the ultimate test: party unity.
“The House has taken an important step to advance Build Back Better to cut middle-class taxes; invest in child care; universal pre-K; affordable housing; lower Rx costs; fight climate change; create jobs; more,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted after the House passage.
Schumer added, “We will act as quickly as possible to get this bill to [Biden’s] desk” and that they would take it up “as soon as the necessary technical and procedural work with the Senate Parliamentarian has been completed.”
See the reactions below.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2021
Join House Democratic Leaders and me live at the U.S. Capitol for a press conference celebrating House passage of the historic #BuildBackBetter Act. https://t.co/l28CabqZvO
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 19, 2021
Republicans: for potholes. Democrats: For The People.
More than 200 Republican House Members voted against millions of jobs & infrastructure projects coming to their communities. Was your Representative one of them? pic.twitter.com/4dgNYRj6t4
— House DPCC (@HouseDPCC) November 18, 2021
The GOP is so desperate to hurt the economy that they voted against millions of good-paying jobs & the biggest infrastructure investment in generations.
But that hasn’t stopped them from lying to their constituents & trying to claim credit for the benefits Democrats delivered. pic.twitter.com/NEwN6ujWa7
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 18, 2021
Nancy Pelosi is not interested in talking about Kevin McCarthy's floor speech pic.twitter.com/rKmhiG6twy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2021
CRIME
New Video Shows Teen Shot and Killed by Police Had His Hands Up
A Chinese American teen who was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police in December of last year had his hands in the air when police opened fire, new unredacted video shared by NBC News shows.
Christian Hall, 19, was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass when police arrived. When they tried to persuade him to get down, they soon realized he had a gun, which was later discovered to be a pellet gun, and they backed off.
Hall had previously been diagnosed with depression.
Video of the incident originally released by authorities show his hands in the air with the gun on one hand. But when police opened fire, the video was blurred. New unredacted video shows that Hall had his hands in the air for 14 seconds, and kept them in the air as he was being struck with rounds from the police.
The Monroe County district attorney ruled the shooting justified and said the lives of the officers were in danger.
“I would like to see an unbiased investigation take place,” said Gareth Hall, Christian’s father. “I personally would like to see those police officers brought up on charges.”
Read the full report over at NBC News. You can watch the unredacted video below, but viewers should be warned that it’s graphic:
Pennsylvania State Police shoot and kill a suicidal teenager w/ realistic pellet gun, while his hands are above his head from PublicFreakout
News
Jailed MAGA Rioter: It’s ‘Not Healthy’ Being ‘Stuck In a Bubble’ with Insurrectionists
A violent Capitol rioter is seeking his pretrial release from the DC Jail, arguing that it’s “not healthy” to be “stuck in a bubble” with other insurrectionists who share his views.
Robert Gieswein is member of the Three Percenters militia group who’s accused of assaulting police officers at the Capitol after traveling to Washington from Colorado “prepared for battle,” according to media reports.
In a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed in court on Thursday, Gieswein wrote that he read a recent Vice News article about the “Patriot Wing” of the DC Jail, where he is housed with other hardcore perpetrators of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“I am not an expert in anything, but I do know it’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s (SIC) Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation, because we are all portrayed by much of the media as one type of person,” Gieswein wrote. “It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.”
Gieswein added that he does participate in nightly singalongs of the national anthem that take place in the Patriot Wing — because it helps him remember that he loves his country.
“And I am saying nothing against the other men in here,” he wrote. “Still, most of us do share a lot of the same views, and it’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment. … Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
Gieswein wrote that he tries to watch “many news sites for perspective” — from CNN to Steve Bannon’s War Room.
“But it seems like they try to rile everybody up to make money,” he wrote. “What I am missing in here is time away from a bubble, and a real chance to talk to real people I trust who may have different perspectives on January 6.”
Read the full letter below.
News
Two Men Convicted of Assassinating Malcom X Exonerated After 55 Years
The two men convicted of assassinating Malcom X in 1965 were exonerated Thursday after a 22-month investigation found that evidence of their innocence, including FBI documents, was withheld at trial.
Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam spent the last half-century fighting for their freedom before New York County Supreme Court Administrative Judge Ellen Biben granted the motion to vacate their convictions Thursday.
Islam died in 2009. Aziz, now 83 years old, addressed the court Thursday.
“The events that brought us to court today should never have occurred. Those events were and are the result of a process that was corrupt to its core, one that is all too familiar to black people in 2021,” Aziz said. “I hope the same system that was responsible for this travesty of justice also takes responsibility for the immeasurable harm caused to me during the last 55 or 56 years.”
“I regret that this court cannot fully undo the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and give you back the many years that were lost,” Biben said in her ruling before the court erupted in applause.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who handled the investigation, spoke following the ruling.
“I apologize for what were serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust,” Vance said. “I apologize on behalf of our nation’s law enforcement for this decades-long injustice which has eroded public faith in institutions that are designed to guarantee equal protection under law.”
Vance continued, “Your honor, we can’t restore what was taken away from these men and their families, but by correcting the records, perhaps we can begin to restore that faith.”
Attorney David B. Shanies said Aziz and Islam “experienced the agony of decades in prison for a crime they did not commit. They were robbed of their freedom in the prime of their lives and branded the killers of a towering civil rights leader.”
Watch the reactions below.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance told a New York state court that new exculpatory evidence uncovered during a two-years-long investigation had made it clear that Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were wrongfully convicted for murdering Malcolm X https://t.co/iLHq94tCrG pic.twitter.com/K8IaZYY6x0
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2021
A historic motion filed in a New York Supreme courtroom Thursday exonerated the accused two men previously convicted in connection with the murder of Malcolm X.https://t.co/dJUJwJb4zU
— amNewYork (@amNewYork) November 18, 2021
As a result of our Netflix series “Who Killed Malcolm X?”, tomorrow the US history books will be rewritten when two men wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X will be exonerated after 55 years, a historic milestone!!
— Abdur-Rahman Muhammad (@arm_legacy) November 17, 2021
Muhammad Aziz, one of two men wrongfully convicted of the murder of Malcolm X, said the decision to throw out the verdict against him 56 years after the assassination could not eliminate the decades he had lost. https://t.co/37Xdi6eqcM pic.twitter.com/8qob6Ao2Qw
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 18, 2021
BREAKING: Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam (d.2009), both wrongly convicted of the assassination of Malcolm X, have finally been exonerated. Muhammad and Khalil spent a combined 42 years in prison.
They are represented by @innocence and @ShaniesLaw. https://t.co/TW3Kc47z1C
— The Innocence Project (@innocence) November 18, 2021
