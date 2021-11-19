Kyle Rittenhouse Found ‘Not Guilty’ on All Charges

After four days of deliberation, a verdict of “not guilty” has been reached in the murder trial involving 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. The verdict covered all five felony charges against Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse had been facing life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him over the fatal shootings of two men and serious injuries to a third in Kenosha, Wisc. in Aug. 2020.

During the two-week hearing, Rittenhouse claimed he shot the men in self-defense.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he testified.

CNN reported: “Prosecutors called up to 22 witnesses over the course of six days as they sought to show that Rittenhouse provoked Joseph Rosenbaum by pointing the rifle at him. The prosecution portrayed the three other people who confronted the teen as ‘heroes’ trying to stop what they believed to be an active shooting.”