CRIME
New Video Shows Teen Shot and Killed by Police Had His Hands Up
A Chinese American teen who was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police in December of last year had his hands in the air when police opened fire, new unredacted video shared by NBC News shows.
Christian Hall, 19, was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass when police arrived. When they tried to persuade him to get down, they soon realized he had a gun, which was later discovered to be a pellet gun, and they backed off.
Hall had previously been diagnosed with depression.
Video of the incident originally released by authorities show his hands in the air with the gun on one hand. But when police opened fire, the video was blurred. New unredacted video shows that Hall had his hands in the air for 14 seconds, and kept them in the air as he was being struck with rounds from the police.
The Monroe County district attorney ruled the shooting justified and said the lives of the officers were in danger.
“I would like to see an unbiased investigation take place,” said Gareth Hall, Christian’s father. “I personally would like to see those police officers brought up on charges.”
Read the full report over at NBC News. You can watch the unredacted video below, but viewers should be warned that it’s graphic:
Pennsylvania State Police shoot and kill a suicidal teenager w/ realistic pellet gun, while his hands are above his head from PublicFreakout
CRIME
Trump Encouraged Staffers to Feel Free to Break the Law as a ‘Badge of Honor’: White House Insider
Speaking with CNN host Jim Acosta on Saturday afternoon, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed that former president Donald Trump actively encouraged his staffers to break the law as they saw fit because he would cover for them.
Discussing the number of high-ranking Trump White House staffers who have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, Grisham said Trump knew they were flaunting the law all along and joked about it.
“I’m very glad that this is happening, and I do hope that it will have, you know, many others who are getting subpoenaed like you said at the beginning, take a step back and realize there’s some consequences here,” she began. “However, my prediction is that the former president is going to tell everybody to continue to stall, they’re going to fund-raise off of this. [Steve] Bannon absolutely I think is going to wear this as a badge of honor and martyr himself almost.”
“You know, this is a very small example compared to what’s going on, but I recall in the White House when we would get Hatch Act violations, that was a badge of honor,” she recalled. “It was a joke in the White House. And you know, the president used to say to us, ‘You know who’s in charge of the Hatch Act? It’s me, go ahead, say whatever you want to say.'”
“I want to also say that I think this makes the 2022 elections more vital than ever because I have a feeling, knowing them like I do, he’s going to tell everyone to stall and that if the House is taken over with his rubber stamp candidates that he want to get in, the special committee will then go away,” she warned.
Watch below:
CRIME
Select Committee Expected to Drop 20 New Subpoenas Friday
An additional 20 subpoenas are expected to drop as early as Friday in the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.
Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters that the next batch of subpoenas include, “some of the people [who] have already been written about and some of the people [who] haven’t been written about.”
Thompson would not confirm if former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who CNN has reported the committee plans to subpoena, is a part of that group. If summoned, Eastman would be expected to comply with the order to provide testimony.
“There’s nobody who just outright rejected the subpoena process like [Steve] Bannon. Everybody else is somewhere in the mix,” Thompson said.
Federal prosecutors have already charged more than 600 people in more than 40 states with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol with arrests continuing daily.
Watch the video below for a response by MSNBC’s Robert Costa and Michael Schmidt.
CRIME
‘Step It Up or Step Out’: Dem Lawmaker Gives ‘Failing’ Merrick Garland Ultimatum on Prosecuting Trump Officials
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on Sunday issued an ultimatum to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
While appearing on CNN, Gallego demanded that the attorney general do more to prosecute Trump officials who tried to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and election officials across the country to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“Look, either Merrick Garland steps it up or needs to step out,” he said. “The attorney general of the United States, the most important thing is to protect the Constitution of the United States. He’s failing now because he wants to stick to some norms. There is no norms when there’s an almost-coup of this country!”
Gallego criticized Garland not just for failing to go after former Trump officials but also going easy on the Capitol rioters who stormed the building on January 6th.
“There are people out there that should be prosecuted and Merrick Garland needs to be leading the team that does it,” he said. “Right now the sentences they’re trying to hand out to people that were caught on January 6th in the Capitol are slaps on the wrist. I don’t know what Merrick Garland is thinking he’s able to accomplish this, but he’s showing true weakness in a moment when we need actually true strength.”
Watch the video below.
