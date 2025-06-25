JUST THE FACTS
Bernie Sanders Says ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Would Strip Health Insurance From 16 Million People
The office of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) released a new report showing that President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” would have devastating effects on the number of uninsured Americans over the next 10 years.
Sanders announced the report Wednesday in a Senate hearing about Trump’s budget proposal passed by the House. In a clip posted to his official Bluesky account, Sanders called out the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and its chair, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), for not commissioning a report itself.
We must not throw 16 million low-income and working class Americans off of the health care they have in order to give massive tax breaks to billionaires.That is obscene.
— Senator Bernie Sanders (@sanders.senate.gov) 2025-06-25T16:56:03.776Z
“Since this committee has refused to bring health care providers before us, I am releasing today a report on the impact that this legislation would have on our nation’s health care system. Committee didn’t do it. We did it. And I did that by reaching out to health care providers all across this country. And let me thank the over 750 health care providers from 47 states, probably every state represented here, who responded to our request,” Sanders said.
READ MORE: ‘Pushed Up to the Edge of the Cliff’: GOP Proposals Would Kick Millions Off Health Care
The Big Beautiful Bill includes a cut to Medicaid spending of $793 billion across 10 years. Medicaid currently costs the U.S. government about $606 billion per year, which covers 69% of its total funding. The additional 31%, $274 billion, comes from individual states, according to health policy organization KFF. These cuts could result in the deaths of as many as 24,600 people per year, according to an analysis published by the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Sanders’ report breaks out the rate of uninsured people across all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, between 2023 and 2034. While every state has an increase of at least 20%, the average increase is 65%. Three states—New York, Washington and Massachusetts—will more than double the amount of uninsured people, while the District of Columbia’s number of uninsured will go up by a staggering 229%.
The report also includes quotes from health care providers talking about how the Big Beautiful Bill would affect them.
“If Medicaid is cut, my patients will die. I realize I am being dramatic. It is a dramatic situation.” Dr. Helen Pope of Louisiana told Sanders’ office. “They are humans who are doing their best. Please don’t allow them to suffer more.”
“The provisions would ultimately make healthcare more expensive and less accessible while paradoxically making Medicaid unsustainable. When patients lose access to preventive care, they rely on emergency services and dangerous self-treatment, both driving up costs for everyone. Medicaid allows us to treat and prevent disabling conditions like diabetes and hypertension—without it, these become irreversible.” Dr. Nikhil Kurapati of Ohio said.
“These cuts will cause rural hospitals in Texas to close entirely. As a neurologist, I am terrified that the closest hospital for many rural folks may then be hours away. During an ischemic stroke, there is only 3 hours of precious time . . . the increased travel time may cause unnecessary cases of paralysis and death.” Dr. Audrey Nath of Texas told the senator’s office.
Trump has tried to cut Medicaid before, failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act during his first term. Despite Trump’s efforts, government-assisted health care is still widely popular, with 57% of Americans saying the government should ensure health care, according to a 2023 Gallup poll. Health care in the U.S. ranks last out of 11 high income countries, according to a 2021 study by the Commonwealth Fund.
Image via Shutterstock
JUST THE FACTS
‘Here Are the Facts’: Pete Williams Destroys Trump’s Claim–Says Only States, Not the Feds, Can Open or Close Businesses
NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams has some news for President Donald Trump: You’re wrong.
Williams is a consummate professional who for 27 years has consistently without bias reported the major stories on his critical beat: the Supreme Court, the DOJ, and DHS. He has won three Emmy awards.
On Monday Williams responded to tweets President Trump posted, falsely claiming that he alone has the power to open or close the nation’s economy, and that he would do so shortly.
….It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020
The President is wrong, as Williams notes.
“For the purpose of eliminating confusion, here are the facts,” Williams says, almost mocking Trump. according to NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian. “The authority to require businesses to close in a public health crisis is what is known as a ‘police power,’ and it is reserved by the Constitution to the states, not to the federal government.”
JUST THE FACTS
Fox News Refutes Trump’s Claim He Has No ‘Financial Interests’ in Saudi Arabia
When You’ve Lost Fox News…
Fox News is pushing back against part of President Donald Trump’s tweet storm late Tuesday morning, during which he claimed, among other things, that he has no business in Saudi Arabia.
For the record, I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia (or Russia, for that matter). Any suggestion that I have is just more FAKE NEWS (of which there is plenty)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018
The operative word here is “in,” perhaps, but the larger picture is that Trump very much has financial interests in Saudi Arabia, or at least, with Saudi Arabia.
Fox News Research, a verified Twitter account belonging to the conservative cable TV news network, made clear that the President has tremendous financial interests in Saudi Arabia. That country is under international scrutiny after what appears to be the state-sanctioned murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Here’s what Fox News Research dug up:
Trump & Saudi Business:
•1991: Sold yacht to Saudi Prince
•2001: Sold 45th floor of Trump World Tower to Saudis
•Jun 2015: I love the Saudis…many in Trump Tower
•Aug 2015: “They buy apartments from me…Spend $40M-$50M”
•2017: Saudi lobbyists spent $270K at Trump DC hotel
— Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) October 16, 2018
Hows’s that for “no financial interests in Saudi Arabia”?
CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski offers this video of Trump bragging about his financial relationship with Saudi Arabia.
“They pay me millions and hundreds of millions.”
Here’s the video of Trump at his July 2015 rally boasting he makes “a lot of money” to the tune of “hundreds of millions” of dollars selling things to the Saudis and Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/QrjrnF4Hen
— 💀andrew👻kaczynski🎃 (@KFILE) October 16, 2018
JUST THE FACTS
The GOP Is Attacking Progressives for ‘Extremist’ Views Like Medicare for All – Guess Who Supports It?
The Republican Party’s talking points of late – aside from Donald Trump has “done nothing wrong” – are either that the only thing Democrats are running on is being anti-Trump, or Democrats have no policies at all, or their policies are “extremist.”
Republicans are also trying to paint one Democratic primary upset in New York as if the entire party has become Socialists.
Every one of those talking points are false.
And regardless of your personal view on Socialism, the Democratic Party isn’t the “Socialist Party,” as Republican politicians and voters insist.
But maybe they should be looking a little harder – at their own beliefs.
In a lengthy just-published article, “Inside the progressive movement roiling the Democratic Party,” Reuters includes the results of their new poll.
One of the questions: Would you support or oppose a policy of Medicare for all?
Guess who supports the policy of Medicare for all?
Obviously a majority of Democrats, by a huge margin: 84.5%.
But also, a majority of Republicans: 51.9%.
Overall, seven out of 10 Americans support Medicare for all. Less than one out of 10 Americans are undecided. Just 20.6% are opposed.
But remember, it’s the Democrats who have “extremist” policies – which Republicans agree with.
Call it “extremist,” call it “Socialism,” call it whatever – Americans are for Medicare for all.
Image by Molly Adams via Flickr and a CC license
