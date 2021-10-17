News
Watch: Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Slaps Aside Conservatives Criticizing His Paternity Leave
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg perfectly dismissed conservative critics who took issue with his taking paternity leave following the premature birth of his twins.
Sitting down with host Jake Tapper, the Democrat sat and watched a clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson making a crude joke about “breastfeeding” — which led Buttigieg to make his case.
“What’s your response?” host Tapper asked.
“As you might imagine, we are bottle feeding and doing it at all hours of the day and night,” Buttigieg explained while smiling. “I’m not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of our premature twins. The work we are doing is joyful, fulfilling, important work — it’s important work and it’s work that every American ought to be able to do whether they welcome a new child into their family.”
“I campaigned on that, so did the president, by the way,” he continued. “We are pretty much the only country left that doesn’t have some kind of national policy for paid leave. I think it’s us and New Guinea. It’s past time to make it possible for every American, mother and father, to take care of their children when a new child arrived in the family.”
Watch below:
News
‘Bannon Is Up to His Eyeballs’: Watergate’s John Dean Reveals Why His Testimony Could Implicate Trump
Former White House counsel John Dean explained why it is so important for the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. to interview Steve Bannon.
Dean, who was disbarred after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in the Watergate scandal that drove Richard Nixon from office, offered his analysis in an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta.
“I think we have to be careful about what inferences we draw from non-appearance or non-testimony but, I think Bannon is up to his eyeballs,” Dean said. “I think he’s a vital witness.”
“I think he could lead to Trump or those closest to trump and I do believe that the indications are that Trump is much more involved in this whole thing than we think he was,” Dean said.
“Do you think this committee will ultimately get access to the documents and testimony they want and if so, by the time the next election rolls around?” Acosta asked. “Every cynic in Washington is just shaking their heads and saying no.”
“Well, it’s a good question,” Dean replied. ‘Trump has been as good a president as any to obfuscate and delay and do it with some success. I don’t have a crystal ball as to how this is going to come out.”
“I think this committee is determined. I hope, Jim, they get their act together and use the power they do this, which is inherent contempt powers. In 1934, the Senate sent the sergeant at arms down to get an assistant secretary of commerce and put him in jail, put him in the Willard [Hotel] for ten days until he agreed to cooperate. That’s still good law,” he explained. There’s Supreme court rulings back as early as 1821 that the House could do this. I think they should and I think they should do it next week, if you will.”
Watch:
News
Ivanka’s Investment Advice Became a ‘Rotten Deal’ That Has the Trump Kids Hoping for a Bailout: Report
According to a report from Forbes’ Dan Alexander, the children of Donald Trump are hoping that the sale of the lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, for a reported $400 million goes through because it will bail them out of a “rotten investment” first proposed by Ivanka.
Earlier in the week the Wall Street Journal reported that the lease for Trump International — which has been nothing but a money-loser for the family — might be purchased by a Miami-based investment firm known as CGI Merchant Group.
The Journal reported the lease could be going for a reported $400 million — a drop from the $500 million that was being sought two years before.
As Alexander points out there is some skepticism about that amount which could have a major bearing on how much money each of the Trump kids, Don Jr, Eric and Ivanka walk away with — and for that they can thank Ivanka.
The Forbes writer explained that the Trump International is an anomaly among Trump properties and that the suggestion the family make the investment years ago originated with Ivanka.
“For a 75-year-old billionaire, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have passed down much of his fortune to his children … A review of documents suggests that in the Trump family, however, the heirs don’t hold ownership stakes in any of their father’s major assets, except one: The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.,” the Forbes editor wrote. “The three eldest Trump children—Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka—all seem to have 7.5% interests in a lease on the property. Unfortunately for them, the asset has been performing poorly, losing so much money that one of Donald Trump’s holding companies has had to inject additional cash to prop up the business, according to an analysis of financial statements that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform released last week.”
According to Alexander, Ivanka made the investment suggestion while “Don Jr. worked on leasing retail spaces, and Eric helped look after the operation, but things did not go well,” adding, “Deutsche Bank provided $170 million of financing, and by August 31, 2017, the Trump Organization’s financial statements listed $193 million for building improvements, $18 million for furniture and equipment, $5 million for operating supplies and $100,000 for tenant improvements, according to the House documents. Total tally: $216 million.”
That total, the Forbes editor is key when it comes to understanding what a “rotten investment” it became.
Pointing out that the “Trump family had invested an estimated $240 million—$170 million of which came from Deutsche Bank and $70 million that seems to have come straight from the family’s pockets,” Alexander wrote. “Bad news, given that plenty of people don’t think the place is worth $240 million. After speaking with seven real estate experts, Forbes estimated last month that the property was worth $173 million. Assuming the Trumps haven’t paid any of the principal back on their loan, that means their equity amounts to just $3 million, $67 million less than the amount of cash the family apparently invested into the place before August 2020.”
That difference, he points out, means the Trump kids could walk away with little for their years of efforts — or they could be the recipients of a massive bailout.
“Some industry insiders questioned the credibility of that report, given the sky-high price. But if such a sale actually goes through, all of the financial problems that the hotel has caused for the Trumps would suddenly wash away,” he wrote. “The kids’ apparent 7.5% interests—which would be worth just $225,000 after debt at a $173 million valuation—would grow to an estimated $15 million apiece. That’s a lot of money for Eric and Don Jr., who Forbes estimated were each worth $25 million in 2019. It’s also a fair chunk of change for Ivanka, who shares a fortune estimated at $375 million with her husband, Jared Kushner, heir to a separate real estate dynasty.”
You can read more here.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘It’s Quite Glaring’: Top Lawyers Won’t Touch Trump With a ‘1000-Foot Pole’ as Legal Crises Escalate
Donald Trump is facing intensifying legal pressure, but he’s been unable to attract the type of high-quality lawyers that would typically represent a former president in high-stakes cases.
At least four well-known attorneys have turned down repeated entreaties by Trump’s team in recent weeks, a source familiar with the discussions told CNN, leaving the twice-impeached one-term president with a small and relatively inexperienced legal team to litigate executive privilege and other constitutional issues.
“You’d want to see a top 10 national law firm with a big, experienced DC office,” said John Yoo, a University of California at Berkeley law professor and former Justice Department official for George W. Bush. “You don’t see that here. It’s quite glaring.”
Some big-name attorneys have been scared away by the ex-president’s reputation for non-payment of legal fees, according to sources close to conservative legal circles, while others are staying away because of the damage Trump’s previous lawyers have suffered to their reputations.
“It’s not a 10-foot pole,” Yoo said, “it’s a 1,000-foot pole.”
One attorney who turned Trump down is white-collar lawyer William Burck, who represented 11 Trump associates in the Robert Mueller investigation but turned down the former president three times in recent months because he had become too toxic after trying to overturn his election loss.
“I don’t even know who they are, they are just looking to get publicity,” Trump insisted in a statement. “I am using lawyers who have been with us from the beginning.”
Two former legal advisers, Patrick Philbin from the White House counsel’s office and Justin Clark from the 2020 campaign, are still involved in Trump’s legal affairs, but they might find it difficult to get paid if the former president doesn’t like the outcome in his fight over executive privilege.
“I do pay my lawyers when they do a good job,” Trump said.
