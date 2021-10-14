Tucker Carlson Unleashes Ugly Homophobic Attack on Pete Buttigieg – and Every Parent Taking Paternity Leave

It’s October 6, 2021, the 279th day of the year, and as of this morning there have been 537 mass shootings in America, nearly two per day. The latest was today in Arlington, Texas, where four people, including a pregnant woman, have been wounded at a high school. The suspected shooter is now in custody, after a manhunt lasting several hours.

Two of Texas’ most notable politicians, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and Governor Greg Abbott, both Republicans, are under fire for their responses to this latest episode of gun violence.

Governor Abbott, running for re-election on a record of out-of-control COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, on Wednesday told reporters the school shooting was just “something that happened,” as The Recount noted, while delivering a speech at the southern border decrying the in flux of migrants – which he called “one of, if not the most, urgent matters that we’re facing,” while he attacked the Biden administration.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on influx of migrants at the southern border: “This is one of, if not the most, urgent matter that we’re facing …” (Note: There was a school shooting in Texas today that Abbott described as “something that happened.”) pic.twitter.com/xk3MMekI0d — The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2021

Senator Cruz, who is not up for re-election until 2024, stood among several of his Republican U.S. Senate colleagues, bowing his declaring, “I know all of us are lifting up in prayer the students and the teachers and the first responders and the parents,” after which he bowed his head.

“There have been far too many of these, at far too many schools,” he added, while refusing to do anything to stop them from happening.

Cruz then launched into his main reason for speaking to the press, which had nothing to do with the nation’s 537th mass shooting.

“We’re here today because of the Biden border crisis,” Cruz declared, his lowered head and tone now both upright and outraged.

Sen. Ted Cruz pivots during a news conference from offering thoughts and prayers for the latest school shooting to saying, “we are here today because of the Biden border crisis.” pic.twitter.com/BZ2dV5QbsB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2021

Neither Republicans’ words solve the epidemic of gun violence propagated by their policies, especially Abbott’s. The Texas governor recently made permitless concealed carry the law of the land. No permit, no training, no insurance, no anything – except 21 candles on a birthday cake – required.

Many are outraged.

“But enough about that absolute horror show that we in the GOP have created, let’s move on to another one that we pretend is out of hand when it’s actually not, and let’s blame it on Biden…” — John Desrocher (@JohnDesrocher1) October 6, 2021

Let’s be incredibly clear: Ted Cruz, governor Abbott, Lt Governor Patrick have done absolutely nothing to fix our broken immigration system or to stop gun violence in Texas. Not a thing. In fact what they have done has made it worse. They are responsible. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 6, 2021

They need to round up Gov Abbott and Ted Cruz as well for not handling their gun violence issues as well… — BluesFan_IL (@BluesfanIl) October 6, 2021

3,600 gun deaths a year in Texas: you can carry gun without permit or training 16 false registrations out of 11 million votes in 2020: you can’t register online, vote by mail or drop off your ballot — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 6, 2021

cc: Gregg Abbott, Dan Patrick, Ted Cruz & John Cornyn https://t.co/7NIZFa89Wc — Jazz Man (@rboc15) October 6, 2021

I don’t understand why Texans continue to vote for Ted Cruz. He only cares about himself! He’s spews empty words to the students who have been traumatized by another shooting. Cruz (& Abbott) care more for gun rights than human life, oh, that is unless it hasn’t been born yet! ? — SmartMuzyk (@MichelleMuzyk) October 6, 2021

Sadly,this was never would this happen but when would this happen in our schools here it is. We trust our most precious gifts our children will make it home safe. This is what Republicans wanted. Abbott blood is on your hands ! You do not care about human lives ! Calling you out! — Abel De La Cruz (@AbelDeLaCruz423) October 6, 2021

Abbott & Cruz don’t care about the thousands dying from COVID-19, and their absence from reality is as bad as Zuckerberg’s. Why would they care about guns and school shootings? Don’t get me wrong, both situations are a tragedy, and from NY to TX, we love and pray for you… — Paul Stoner (@PaulSto06788516) October 6, 2021

And Ted Cruz pivots from offering his “thought and prayers” (such an original thinker ?) to complaining about border wall. He and Abbott are the worst. — Monkey the Cat (@MonkeyC51697519) October 6, 2021