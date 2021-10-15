WHY DOES TUCKER CARLSON HATE AMERICAN FAMILIES?
Pete Buttigieg Brilliantly Destroys Tucker Carlson After Fox Host’s Homophobic Hit Job
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg responded to Fox News host Tucker Carlson‘s vile, homophobic attack from Thursday night, by defending the right of every new parent to take paternity or maternity leave and spend time building bonds that will last a lifetime.
Buttigieg, known for being able to incisively carve up conservative hate, had no problem correcting Carlson’s claims.
Carlson, who regularly spreads white nationalistic, white supremacist, and fascistic rhetoric that clearly is supported by Fox News chiefs Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, on Thursday berated Buttigieg for taking paternity leave as he and his husband, Chasten welcome two newborn twins into their family.
“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child,” Carlson had told Fox news viewers. “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed – no word on how that went.”
Buttigieg struck back on Friday, telling MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Carlson’s “attack is coming from a guy who has yet to explain his apparent approval for the assassination of Harvey Milk.”
Related: Tucker Carlson and Naomi Wolf Blasted for Claiming No One ‘Moralized’ Against HIV/AIDS Patients in the ’80s
Carlson, in his college yearbook, reportedly wrote that he was a member of the “Dan White Society.” There is no Dan White Society, but Dan White is the man who assassinated Harvey Milk, one of America’s first openly-gay elected officials. At the same time, in 1978, he also assassinated San Francisco Mayor George Moscone.
“So, you know, obviously we know that there’s some dark places where some of these attitudes come from,” Buttigieg continued.
“But I also note that that doesn’t speak for the country,” he said of Carlson’s homophobic and anti-family remark.
“I don’t think that even speaks for most people, on the other side of the aisle from the party that I belong to. This is largely a consensus issue, not just the support for families like mine to have a right to marry and right to be treated equally, but also that families in general. Moms and dads have to be able to support their children including with paid leave.”
Buttigieg, as NCRM reported Thursday night, is correct: 86% of Americans support paid paternity leave. And seven out of 10 Americans support same-sex marriage. Sadly, U.S. federal law does not require companies to offer it, but as Wallace noted, Tucker Carlson’s employer does.
Watch:
Transportation Sec. Buttigieg addresses criticism over his taking paternity leave. https://t.co/CqObdTIVbD pic.twitter.com/F2VkRaoI5m
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 15, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘It’s Quite Glaring’: Top Lawyers Won’t Touch Trump With a ‘1000-Foot Pole’ as Legal Crises Escalate
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Trump Throws Tantrum: Republicans Will Not Vote in 2022 or 2024 ‘If We Don’t Solve the Presidential Election Fraud’
- News3 days ago
US Marshals May Be Called to Round Up Former Trump Aides Who Disobey Jan. 6 Subpoenas: House Investigator
- News2 days ago
Cops Remove ‘Disorderly’ GOP US Senate Candidate Josh Mandel From School Board Meeting: Report
- HUH?2 days ago
Lindsey Graham Goes on Bonkers Rant About ‘40,000 Brazilians’ With ‘Gucci Bags’ Heading for Connecticut
- 'WAR ON CHRISTMAS'3 days ago
‘You Guys Are Trying to Cancel Democracy’: Jim Jordan Mocked for Claiming Dems Are Going to Cancel Christmas
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘You Attempted to’ Interrupt ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’: Jan. 6 Committee Issues Scathing Subpoena to Trump Official
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Tools of the Devil’: At FRC Conference Former Military Officials Denigrate LGBTQ Service Members