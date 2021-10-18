‘Utterly Godawful’ Fox News Reporter Blasted for Using Colin Powell’s COVID Death to Promote Vaccine Disinformation

John Roberts, Fox News‘ co-anchor of “America Reports,” and the right wing network’s former White House correspondent under Presidents Trump, Bush, and Clinton, came under intense fire Monday morning for using the COVID-19 related death of former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell to promote the network’s position of vaccine disinformation.

Fox News has long suggested there was a wall between its daytime “straight news” reporters and their coverage, and its nighttime opinion hosts, but that wall over the past few months has largely disappeared. It is now common for Fox News daytime viewers to be served “reporting” on the opinions of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.

For that to happen Fox News reporters have had to become mirrors of the disinformation campaigns the network’s nighttime personalities promote.

Like vaccine disinformation.

Vaccine disinformation is “a big reason behind low inoculation rates,” the L.A. Times recently reported.

“Fox News aired claims that undermine COVID-19 vaccines on 99% of days in the last six months, according to research by progressive media watchdog group Media Matters for America,” HuffPost reported earlier this month. “Only two days from April through September didn’t feature the sowing of doubt about the safe and effective shots.”

The news of the death of former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell has hit many across the nation hard. Secretary Powell was 84 years old and died of complications from COVID-19, with his family noting he was fully vaccinated.

Powell was also battling “multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that impacts the body’s ability to fight infections,” and Parkinson’s.

But according to Fox News’ John Roberts, Secretary Powell’s death “raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term,” which is both manipulative and false, given the facts surrounding his health – namely that he was 84 and battling a cancer that impacts the body’s ability to fight infections.

Journalists and many others are blasting Roberts so mercilessly that he ultimately deleted the tweet with no apology or explanation, but here’s a screenshot:

No. GEN Powell was successfully fighting multiple myeloma, a cancer of blood cells, and that fight compromised his immune system — which was a profound challenge when he contracted COVID. https://t.co/zPt2Q3PFle — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2021

Do you ever reflect about the fact that ignorant tweets like this literally lead to people dying avoidable deaths? — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 18, 2021

The fact that you tweeted this without even mentioning he was an 84-year-old man with a kind of cancer that directly limits the body’s ability to fight viruses raises new concerns about how utterly godawful you are as a journalist. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 18, 2021

Honest question: have any Fox employees talked about the human cost of their boosting vaccine hesitancy? Or is it something you know, but it’s regarded as impolite to discuss it? https://t.co/pXZuHjbw8u — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 18, 2021

Or that 84-year-olds are in a different risk category and it’s hard to see how * fewer * vaccines makes it better. But hey whatever https://t.co/jnrIBfIWih — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2021

Tough day for the people that claim that John Roberts is a serious journalist — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 18, 2021

As you read John Roberts supremely awful take re:vax realize he is not a real journalist, just a shill for MAGA/Fox News, also bear in mind his wife works for ABC News and retweeted him. A lot of MSM is making this pandemic much worse just fyi. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) October 18, 2021

Thank you for this perfect tweet to send people when they claim that Fox News is a legitimate news organization because they have real reporters like John Roberts — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) October 18, 2021

It’s not just the clowns on Fox & Friends, Fox News anchors are doing the same thing Here’s John Roberts making a fool of himself pic.twitter.com/V5z8RGOTpl — Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 18, 2021