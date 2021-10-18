RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Utterly Godawful’ Fox News Reporter Blasted for Using Colin Powell’s COVID Death to Promote Vaccine Disinformation
John Roberts, Fox News‘ co-anchor of “America Reports,” and the right wing network’s former White House correspondent under Presidents Trump, Bush, and Clinton, came under intense fire Monday morning for using the COVID-19 related death of former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell to promote the network’s position of vaccine disinformation.
Fox News has long suggested there was a wall between its daytime “straight news” reporters and their coverage, and its nighttime opinion hosts, but that wall over the past few months has largely disappeared. It is now common for Fox News daytime viewers to be served “reporting” on the opinions of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.
For that to happen Fox News reporters have had to become mirrors of the disinformation campaigns the network’s nighttime personalities promote.
Like vaccine disinformation.
Vaccine disinformation is “a big reason behind low inoculation rates,” the L.A. Times recently reported.
“Fox News aired claims that undermine COVID-19 vaccines on 99% of days in the last six months, according to research by progressive media watchdog group Media Matters for America,” HuffPost reported earlier this month. “Only two days from April through September didn’t feature the sowing of doubt about the safe and effective shots.”
The news of the death of former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell has hit many across the nation hard. Secretary Powell was 84 years old and died of complications from COVID-19, with his family noting he was fully vaccinated.
Powell was also battling “multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that impacts the body’s ability to fight infections,” and Parkinson’s.
But according to Fox News’ John Roberts, Secretary Powell’s death “raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term,” which is both manipulative and false, given the facts surrounding his health – namely that he was 84 and battling a cancer that impacts the body’s ability to fight infections.
Journalists and many others are blasting Roberts so mercilessly that he ultimately deleted the tweet with no apology or explanation, but here’s a screenshot:
No. GEN Powell was successfully fighting multiple myeloma, a cancer of blood cells, and that fight compromised his immune system — which was a profound challenge when he contracted COVID. https://t.co/zPt2Q3PFle
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2021
Do you ever reflect about the fact that ignorant tweets like this literally lead to people dying avoidable deaths?
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 18, 2021
The fact that you tweeted this without even mentioning he was an 84-year-old man with a kind of cancer that directly limits the body’s ability to fight viruses raises new concerns about how utterly godawful you are as a journalist.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 18, 2021
Honest question: have any Fox employees talked about the human cost of their boosting vaccine hesitancy? Or is it something you know, but it’s regarded as impolite to discuss it? https://t.co/pXZuHjbw8u
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 18, 2021
Or that 84-year-olds are in a different risk category and it’s hard to see how * fewer * vaccines makes it better. But hey whatever https://t.co/jnrIBfIWih
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2021
Tough day for the people that claim that John Roberts is a serious journalist
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 18, 2021
As you read John Roberts supremely awful take re:vax realize he is not a real journalist, just a shill for MAGA/Fox News, also bear in mind his wife works for ABC News and retweeted him. A lot of MSM is making this pandemic much worse just fyi.
— NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) October 18, 2021
Thank you for this perfect tweet to send people when they claim that Fox News is a legitimate news organization because they have real reporters like John Roberts
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) October 18, 2021
It’s not just the clowns on Fox & Friends, Fox News anchors are doing the same thing
Here’s John Roberts making a fool of himself pic.twitter.com/V5z8RGOTpl
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 18, 2021
Here’s the Tweet John Roberts deleted right before he blocked me. It’s nothing less than journalistic malpractice. He should be fired. pic.twitter.com/Wjw5fVIUpG
— Proud Navy Veteran (@naretevduorp) October 18, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We Warned You’: Jenna Ellis Destroyed by Legal Expert for Comparing Herself and Giuliani to Atticus Finch
Former Trump personal and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis is getting blowback from at least one top legal expert after she falsely compared herself and her colleague, Rudy Giuliani, to fictional hero attorney Atticus Finch from “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and to founding father John Adams.
“No, you are not John Adams. You are not Atticus Finch. Competent lawyers warned you to stay away from the election lawsuits,” said top national security attorney Bradley Moss. “We warned you loyalty to a conspiratorial client [doesn’t] override ethical obligations to the court. It’s on you.”
Ellis, in video posted by Right Wing Watch (below), claimed that she and Giuliani were merely “advocating” for “politically inconvenient candidates” like Trump, which is provably false.
Giuliani, according to numerous news reports, wasn’t defending Trump so much as he was traveling the world trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden to help Trump win re-election. When that didn’t work Giuliani (and Ellis) promoted false election “fraud” narratives, which is not advocacy for a client.
“It used to be that if you represented the politically inconvenient candidates or the, the politically inconvenient, people I mean look at ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ you know, it was like you were you were lauded as a defense attorney, like John Adams, you know, who represented people who deserve a defense,” Ellis said.
“This has such an impact on the future of America,” Ellis continued, “because if we tell lawyers that in order to advocate for a client, that means that necessarily you have to subscribe to their position, you will be you will be liable for your bar license essentially based on not only the merit of their case but the outcome, then we won’t have advocates anymore in the United States.”
Jenna Ellis complains that she and Rudy Giuliani are being smeared for working for Trump and promoting his bogus stolen elections claims, likening their efforts to John Adams defending British soldiers in the Boston Massacre or Atticus Finch in “To Kill A Mockingbird.” pic.twitter.com/9n1xjdr6m7
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 15, 2021
Again, that is not a reality-based response to what she and Giuliani were doing.
Moss, meanwhile, was far from the only attorney criticizing Ellis.
Former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Richard Signorelli, commented, “Jenna is lucky she wasn’t given any actual lawyerly responsibilities.”
Atlanta appellate attorney Andrew Fleischman weighed in, saying, “It’s good for people to get due process before being convicted of things. It’s bad to file dozens of frivolous, dishonest lawsuits. That’s the distinction.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump’s MAGA Supporters Chant Profanities Within ‘Clear’ Earshot of Young Kids Biden Was Talking to Outdoors
Trump’s MAGA supporters were out in full force Friday afternoon, chanting “F**k Biden,” waving flags with the same slogan, along with ones that falsely claim “Trump won,” as President Joe Biden spoke with young children outside a Connecticut child development center.
.@POTUS greeting kids at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, CT. pic.twitter.com/MiVSgPCw81
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) October 15, 2021
Getting a little rowdy as more protesters show up with Trump flags and “F*uck Biden” flags. pic.twitter.com/k7qFJp4Iw0
— Eric Bedner (@BednerEric) October 15, 2021
“Around 50 more Trump supporters,” according to the White House press pool, “gathered a street away from the center. They chanted ‘F*** Joe Biden. He’s not our president.’ They also shouted ‘traitors’ as a coda while we walked inside.”
Minutes later the press pool reported President Biden “entered the playground at 1:25, greeted by some gregarious children. One gave him a hug, as he kneeled to talk. Another, wearing an American flag t-shirt, pointed out parts of the playground.”
Biden greets kids in the playground at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/YfGCndt3NV
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 15, 2021
But then, confirmation that the Trump supporters’ profanity could be heard by the young children and the President.
“From the playground the pool could still hear protesters chanting from the curb outside. More expletives. More yelling,” the pool reports.
NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli also confirms:
Per radio pool, while @POTUS spent time meeting toddlers at an outdoor playground, Trump supporters gathered across street could be clearly heard shouting a now-familiar expletive phrase involving his name
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 15, 2021
President Biden later made televised remarks promoting his “Build Back Better” agenda, and talking about how improvements to infrastructure will help young children.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
LISTEN: Texas Schools Official Tells Teachers They Must Offer ‘Other Perspectives’ When Teaching the Holocaust
A Southlake, Texas school official is under fire after telling teachers if they have a book in the classroom about the Holocaust they must also teach “other perspectives.”
“Just try to remember the concepts of [House Bill] 3979,” Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District, said in a training session Friday, as the recording (below) from NBC News shows.
“And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives,” she told teachers in a training session on the new law.
“How do you oppose the Holocaust?” one teacher asked.
“Believe me,” Peddy said. “That’s come up.”
At issue is a new Texas state ordinance drafted and rushed into law after parents complained about books teaching about racism.
“The training came four days after the Carroll school board, responding to a parent’s complaint, voted to reprimand a fourth grade teacher who had kept an anti-racism book in her classroom,” NBC News reports.
Update from Southlake. Last night the school board voted 3-2 to reprimand a 4th grade teacher for having a copy of "This Book Is Anti-Racist" by Tiffany Jewell in her class. After a student brought it home, her parents complained that it violated their "morals and faith."
Video: pic.twitter.com/3jdVhdpxzI
— Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) October 5, 2021
“Teachers are literally afraid that we’re going to be punished for having books in our classes,” one elementary school teacher told NBC News. “There are no children’s books that show the ‘opposing perspective’ of the Holocaust or the ‘opposing perspective’ of slavery. Are we supposed to get rid of all of the books on those subjects?”
Conservatives across the nation have been attacking and threatening school boards over the nearly non-existent teaching of Critical Race Theory, and are demanding all teaching about racism end.
The debate in Southlake over which books should be allowed in schools is part of a broader national movement led by parents opposed to lessons on racism, history and LGBTQ issues that some conservatives have falsely branded as critical race theory. A group of Southlake parents has been fighting for more than a year to block new diversity and inclusion programs at Carroll, one of the top-ranked school districts in Texas.
That new law, which eliminates the requirement of teaching “the history of Native Americans,” also eliminates the requirement to teach about the writing of the founding “mothers and other founding persons” except founding fathers. It also eliminates from the curriculum Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” and the “I Have a Dream” speech, along with pages of other important historical documents.
Listen:
NEW: A school administrator in Southlake, Texas, advised teachers last week that if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also have a book with an “opposing” perspective.
Listen to the audio recording obtained by @NBCNews: https://t.co/vS0IjlROMu pic.twitter.com/yPtM1ncjgV
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 14, 2021
Image of Auschwitz by Elsa Gortais via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Bannon Is Up to His Eyeballs’: Watergate’s John Dean Reveals Why His Testimony Could Implicate Trump
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM9 hours ago
‘Utterly Godawful’ Fox News Reporter Blasted for Using Colin Powell’s COVID Death to Promote Vaccine Disinformation
- News1 day ago
Watch: Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Slaps Aside Conservatives Criticizing His Paternity Leave
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM8 hours ago
Preacher Who Suggests He Is Acting Like Christ Laments Government Isn’t Executing LGBTQ People
- News12 hours ago
Morning Joe Panel Issues a Warning – and Explains How the GOP Could Win in 2024 ‘In a Landslide’
- News11 hours ago
Former US Secretary of State, Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell Remembered by Those Who Knew Him
- 'HIRED ACTOR'5 hours ago
Psaki Again Destroys Doocy So Bad Some Are Asking if He Is a ‘Deep State’ Actor or a ‘Plant’ to Make Her Look Good
- ANALYSIS6 hours ago
Legal Experts Explain DOJ’s Latest Emergency Move to Try to Get SCOTUS to Block Unconstitutional Texas Abortion Ban