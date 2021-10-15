RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We Warned You’: Jenna Ellis Destroyed by Legal Expert for Comparing Herself and Giuliani to Atticus Finch
Former Trump personal and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis is getting blowback from at least one top legal expert after she falsely compared herself and her colleague, Rudy Giuliani, to fictional hero attorney Atticus Finch from “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and to founding father John Adams.
“No, you are not John Adams. You are not Atticus Finch. Competent lawyers warned you to stay away from the election lawsuits,” said top national security attorney Bradley Moss. “We warned you loyalty to a conspiratorial client [doesn’t] override ethical obligations to the court. It’s on you.”
Ellis, in video posted by Right Wing Watch (below), claimed that she and Giuliani were merely “advocating” for “politically inconvenient candidates” like Trump, which is provably false.
Giuliani, according to numerous news reports, wasn’t defending Trump so much as he was traveling the world trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden to help Trump win re-election. When that didn’t work Giuliani (and Ellis) promoted false election “fraud” narratives, which is not advocacy for a client.
“It used to be that if you represented the politically inconvenient candidates or the, the politically inconvenient, people I mean look at ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ you know, it was like you were you were lauded as a defense attorney, like John Adams, you know, who represented people who deserve a defense,” Ellis said.
“This has such an impact on the future of America,” Ellis continued, “because if we tell lawyers that in order to advocate for a client, that means that necessarily you have to subscribe to their position, you will be you will be liable for your bar license essentially based on not only the merit of their case but the outcome, then we won’t have advocates anymore in the United States.”
Jenna Ellis complains that she and Rudy Giuliani are being smeared for working for Trump and promoting his bogus stolen elections claims, likening their efforts to John Adams defending British soldiers in the Boston Massacre or Atticus Finch in “To Kill A Mockingbird.” pic.twitter.com/9n1xjdr6m7
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 15, 2021
Again, that is not a reality-based response to what she and Giuliani were doing.
Moss, meanwhile, was far from the only attorney criticizing Ellis.
Former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Richard Signorelli, commented, “Jenna is lucky she wasn’t given any actual lawyerly responsibilities.”
Atlanta appellate attorney Andrew Fleischman weighed in, saying, “It’s good for people to get due process before being convicted of things. It’s bad to file dozens of frivolous, dishonest lawsuits. That’s the distinction.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump’s MAGA Supporters Chant Profanities Within ‘Clear’ Earshot of Young Kids Biden Was Talking to Outdoors
Trump’s MAGA supporters were out in full force Friday afternoon, chanting “F**k Biden,” waving flags with the same slogan, along with ones that falsely claim “Trump won,” as President Joe Biden spoke with young children outside a Connecticut child development center.
.@POTUS greeting kids at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, CT. pic.twitter.com/MiVSgPCw81
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) October 15, 2021
Getting a little rowdy as more protesters show up with Trump flags and “F*uck Biden” flags. pic.twitter.com/k7qFJp4Iw0
— Eric Bedner (@BednerEric) October 15, 2021
“Around 50 more Trump supporters,” according to the White House press pool, “gathered a street away from the center. They chanted ‘F*** Joe Biden. He’s not our president.’ They also shouted ‘traitors’ as a coda while we walked inside.”
Minutes later the press pool reported President Biden “entered the playground at 1:25, greeted by some gregarious children. One gave him a hug, as he kneeled to talk. Another, wearing an American flag t-shirt, pointed out parts of the playground.”
Biden greets kids in the playground at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/YfGCndt3NV
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 15, 2021
But then, confirmation that the Trump supporters’ profanity could be heard by the young children and the President.
“From the playground the pool could still hear protesters chanting from the curb outside. More expletives. More yelling,” the pool reports.
NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli also confirms:
Per radio pool, while @POTUS spent time meeting toddlers at an outdoor playground, Trump supporters gathered across street could be clearly heard shouting a now-familiar expletive phrase involving his name
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 15, 2021
President Biden later made televised remarks promoting his “Build Back Better” agenda, and talking about how improvements to infrastructure will help young children.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
LISTEN: Texas Schools Official Tells Teachers They Must Offer ‘Other Perspectives’ When Teaching the Holocaust
A Southlake, Texas school official is under fire after telling teachers if they have a book in the classroom about the Holocaust they must also teach “other perspectives.”
“Just try to remember the concepts of [House Bill] 3979,” Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District, said in a training session Friday, as the recording (below) from NBC News shows.
“And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives,” she told teachers in a training session on the new law.
“How do you oppose the Holocaust?” one teacher asked.
“Believe me,” Peddy said. “That’s come up.”
At issue is a new Texas state ordinance drafted and rushed into law after parents complained about books teaching about racism.
“The training came four days after the Carroll school board, responding to a parent’s complaint, voted to reprimand a fourth grade teacher who had kept an anti-racism book in her classroom,” NBC News reports.
Update from Southlake. Last night the school board voted 3-2 to reprimand a 4th grade teacher for having a copy of "This Book Is Anti-Racist" by Tiffany Jewell in her class. After a student brought it home, her parents complained that it violated their "morals and faith."
Video: pic.twitter.com/3jdVhdpxzI
— Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) October 5, 2021
“Teachers are literally afraid that we’re going to be punished for having books in our classes,” one elementary school teacher told NBC News. “There are no children’s books that show the ‘opposing perspective’ of the Holocaust or the ‘opposing perspective’ of slavery. Are we supposed to get rid of all of the books on those subjects?”
Conservatives across the nation have been attacking and threatening school boards over the nearly non-existent teaching of Critical Race Theory, and are demanding all teaching about racism end.
The debate in Southlake over which books should be allowed in schools is part of a broader national movement led by parents opposed to lessons on racism, history and LGBTQ issues that some conservatives have falsely branded as critical race theory. A group of Southlake parents has been fighting for more than a year to block new diversity and inclusion programs at Carroll, one of the top-ranked school districts in Texas.
That new law, which eliminates the requirement of teaching “the history of Native Americans,” also eliminates the requirement to teach about the writing of the founding “mothers and other founding persons” except founding fathers. It also eliminates from the curriculum Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” and the “I Have a Dream” speech, along with pages of other important historical documents.
Listen:
NEW: A school administrator in Southlake, Texas, advised teachers last week that if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also have a book with an “opposing” perspective.
Listen to the audio recording obtained by @NBCNews: https://t.co/vS0IjlROMu pic.twitter.com/yPtM1ncjgV
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 14, 2021
Image of Auschwitz by Elsa Gortais via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Well Informed Scholar’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked After Calling for Parents to Pull Kids Out of Public Schools
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is calling for parents to “start pulling their children out of public schools.” The North Carolina far right Republican who has aligned himself with pro-QAnon and “Sedition Caucus” lawmakers did not specify why, but he himself was homeschooled. Cawthorn nearly flunked out of his first semester of college, exiting the school with a “D” average.
His remarks may be an attempt to tap into the manufactured anger conservatives are expressing– anger ginned up by false reports from right wing media about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo which actually calls for “discussions” with state, local, and Tribal leaders on how to respond to the massive spike in threats, racist threats, and death threats against school board officials and educators.
He posted this disinformation tweet several days ago:
Parents who protest CRT and COVID restrictions in school board meetings are NOT domestic terrorists, they’re patriots.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 9, 2021
Cawthorn, who serves on the House Committee on Education and Labor, has been accused in writing of “sexually predatory behavior” by a group of ten of his college classmates. That letter was ultimately signed by 150 students or former students.
Many are expressing anger and mocking the GOP lawmaker:
Found the original draft @RepCawthorn sent to @LukeTBall pic.twitter.com/CG4bDZDiGK
— Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) October 14, 2021
I know I’ve already said this many times, but they are finally saying it outside their online chat groups. It was never really about CRT or masks. It was always about wanting to make sure kids get home schooled with a good, christian, patriotic education. Just like Madison. pic.twitter.com/UvmN6u4tmg
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 14, 2021
Aaaand the agenda is laid bare. The end goal is for government to fund private religious schools.
— Valley Kid (@valley_kid1) October 14, 2021
How will that work for two full time working parents? Or single parents? Sounds like you have no clue how most American families live.
— Lass (@Lass30382516) October 14, 2021
Their plan all along.
The start was for-profit charter schools.
— Just Me ? (@HiDadMissYou) October 14, 2021
That’s what they want.
— Max (@PlayDontObserve) October 14, 2021
I’m actually a parent with a child in the public schools. She’s doing fine, thank you.
— Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) October 14, 2021
Yes, because you are obviously a well informed scholar of educational systems and theories
— Rebecca (@RebeccaNotMsLay) October 14, 2021
