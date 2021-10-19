Greene Goes on Twitter Rampage Promising to ‘Take Back the House’ by Endorsing Candidate Primarying a SC Republican

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is promising to “take back the House” by endorsing a candidate who is primarying a GOP Congressman in a safely-Republican district in South Carolina. If she’s successful and her candidate wins the primary and the November election she will have increased Republicans’ hold on the House by exactly zero seats.

“Repubs must take the House back & FIRE Nancy Pelosi in ‘22,” Greene tweeted Tuesday afternoon . “The only way to do that is w/ America First Repubs who fight & not cower in fear like so many spineless RINOs who care more about being liked by the Fake News & their Dem counterparts than they do about America First.”

The candidate she is endorsing, Graham Allen, is primarying U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, a hard core Republican who opposes masks and, along with his family, contracted COVID. Rice, first elected in 2012, did vote for Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

On his website Allen explains his reason for running for Congress: “Tom Rice abandoned his duty to represent the conscience of the voters of his district when he sided with Nancy Pelosi to support the sham impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.”

Aside from a few words about protecting the First and Second Amendment, restoring “the integrity of our elections,” and defending “our country from foreign threats,” including bad trade deals and migrants at the border, Allen lists zero policy positions.

Greene also attacked Democrats, falsely claiming they “are no longer an American Party. They’re the party of woke corporate communism. They’re party of AOCs Green New Deal which enslaves us to cheap Chinese energy. They’re the party of skyrocketing inflation, illegal invasion at the border, vaccine mandates & election fraud,” all of which are false.