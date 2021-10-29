Never-Trump Republican Announces Retirement in Statement Ripping Leadership: ‘To Survive You Must Belong to a Tribe’

One of the few never-Trump Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives has just announced he will not seek re-election.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is 43, is retiring at the end of his term. Kinzinger was first elected to Congress in 2010.

Kinzinger serves on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump in January for his second impeachment. He did not support Trump in the 2016 or 2020 elections. He did, however, vote with Trump 90.2% of the time.

The Illinois Republican just released this video suggesting greater aspirations: