Pelosi Officially Notifies US Attorney of Bannon’s Refusal to Comply With Subpoena After Calling for Him to Go to Jail
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Monday evening officially notified the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Channing Phillips, that Trump strategist Steve Bannon has refused to comply with a lawful subpoena.
The rare move comes after a bipartisan vote of the full House, including all Democrats and nine Republicans, to refer Bannon for contempt of Congress.
“The Chair will inform the House that pursuant to H.Res. 730, the Speaker has certified to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia the refusal of Stephen K. Bannon to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” is the statement read on the Floor at exactly 6:01:40 p.m.
On Sunday, calling Bannon one of Trump’s “toadies,” Speaker Pelosi called for Bannon to go to jail.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump ally Steve Bannon should go to jail for failing to comply with subpoena from Congressional committee investigating January 6th. pic.twitter.com/SUIXg9MnCD
— The Recount (@therecount) October 24, 2021
Bannon potentially could be facing a fine and up to 12 months in jail, according to CNN.
Sotomayor Blasts Fellow Justices After SCOTUS Agrees to Take Up US Case Against Texas Abortion Ban but Not Block Law
The U.S. Supreme Court has just agreed to hear arguments in federal government’s case against Texas’ abortion ban, after the Dept. of Justice petitioned the Court to intervene. DOJ had asked the justices to uphold a district court’s ruling that blocked the law but Friday afternoon conservatives on the nation’s highest court refused to do so, allowing the near-total ban to remain the law of the land.
Contrary to several breaking news reports, the Supreme Court will not be hearing arguments on the “substance” of the federal government’s case against the Texas abortion ban itself, known as SB 8, but merely “whether the US can sue ‘the State, state court judges, state court clerks, other state officials, or all private parties to prohibit S.B. 8 from being enforced,'” University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck notes:
Importantly, the Court *limited* the grant of certiorari to whether the US can sue “the State, state court judges, state court clerks, other state officials, or all private parties to prohibit S.B. 8 from being enforced.” So the *substance* of #SB8 is *not* before the Court.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 22, 2021
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor blasted her conservative colleagues for not placing a hold on the law itself, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern reports, saying: “Every day the Court fails to grant relief is devastating, both for individual women and for our constitutional system as a whole.”
Justice Sotomayor dissents from the Supreme Court’s refusal to halt Texas’ six-week abortion ban in the meantime, writing:
“Every day the Court fails to grant relief is devastating, both for individual women and for our constitutional system as a whole.”https://t.co/1hzOnPQzr3 pic.twitter.com/6zsEnKN2rb
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 22, 2021
Arguments are set for November 1. The Court at that time will also hear arguments from Whole Women’s Health, which is also suing Texas over its abortion ban.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Biden Just Announced He Would Support Killing the Filibuster to Get Voting Rights Passed – ‘And Maybe More’
President Joe Biden just made big news – and made a lot of Democrats happy.
Up until now he has strongly opposed killing the filibuster, an antiquated, undemocratic Jim Crow relic.
But at a CNN town hall Thursday night President Biden suggested he would support eliminating the filibuster to pass crucial voting rights legislation, the Freedom to Vote Act.
“When it comes to voting rights,” host Anderson Cooper stopped to confirm what the President had said, “just so I’m clear, though, you would entertain the notion of doing away with the filibuster on that one issue, is that correct?”
“And maybe more,” President Biden teased, to applause.
This new position comes just one day after Republicans for the third time blocked debate on the Freedom to Vote Act, with not a single member of the Senate GOP caucus will to even allow a discussion on the legislation that would protect the right to vote.
COOPER: “When it comes to voting rights, you would entertain the notion of doing away with the filibuster on that one issue? Is that correct?”
BIDEN: “And maybe more.” pic.twitter.com/NTeziJRQIJ
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021
President Biden suggested he would be unable to pass his Build Back Better agenda if he agreed to “straight up” end the filibuster, saying he would lose three Democratic votes in the Senate if he did. But after that passes, he made clear, the voting rights bill will be his focus and he would be support eliminating the filibuster to get it passed.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Just 9 Republicans Joined Democrats to Uphold the Rule of Law and Vote to Hold Steve Bannon in Criminal Contempt
Only nine House Republicans joined with every Democrat in voting to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress. Thursday afternoon’s final vote was 229-202.
#BREAKING: U.S. House finds Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress, 229-202 pic.twitter.com/M57pJtZ0v8
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 21, 2021
Bannon refused to obey a lawful congressional subpoena ordering him to hand over documents and to submit to congressional investigators for a deposition. His legal defense was mocked by experts after he tried to invoke executive privilege.
BREAKING: The House has adopted the bipartisan H.Res.730, finding Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a Congressional subpoena. The Speaker of the House will send the report to the Department of Justice for prosecution.
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2021
Minority Whip Steve Scalise had directed House Republicans to vote against the motion.
Top voting rights attorney Marc Elias warns against praising the nine Republicans for doing the right thing in this one instance: “all nine of them voted against voting rights legislation,” he tweeted.
Before anyone praises them, all nine of them voted against voting rights legislation. https://t.co/QMFsczUgjk
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 21, 2021
