Pelosi Officially Notifies US Attorney of Bannon’s Refusal to Comply With Subpoena After Calling for Him to Go to Jail

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Monday evening officially notified the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Channing Phillips, that Trump strategist Steve Bannon has refused to comply with a lawful subpoena.

The rare move comes after a bipartisan vote of the full House, including all Democrats and nine Republicans, to refer Bannon for contempt of Congress.

“The Chair will inform the House that pursuant to H.Res. 730, the Speaker has certified to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia the refusal of Stephen K. Bannon to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” is the statement read on the Floor at exactly 6:01:40 p.m.

On Sunday, calling Bannon one of Trump’s “toadies,” Speaker Pelosi called for Bannon to go to jail.

Bannon potentially could be facing a fine and up to 12 months in jail, according to CNN.

 

Continue Reading

