‘No’: AG Garland Refuses to Comment on Criminal Contempt of Congress Referral of Steve Bannon

Attorney General Merrick Garland is refusing to comment on where the Dept. of Justice is with the criminal contempt of Congress referral of Trump ally Steve Bannon the U.S. House of Representatives sent him well over two weeks ago.

“Can you provide a status of the referral for Mr. Bannon and where you are on that?” a reporter asked the Attorney General.

“No,” Garland replied, seeming to chuckle.

“This is a criminal matter, ongoing examination of the referral. And as you know, the Justice Department doesn’t comment on those. We evaluate these in the normal way we do, facts and the law, and applying the principles of prosecution.”

On October 21 in a bipartisan vote the House elected to have Bannon charged for contempt for refusing to honor the January 6 Committee’s lawful subpoena.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

