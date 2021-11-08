BREAKING NEWS
‘No’: AG Garland Refuses to Comment on Criminal Contempt of Congress Referral of Steve Bannon
Attorney General Merrick Garland is refusing to comment on where the Dept. of Justice is with the criminal contempt of Congress referral of Trump ally Steve Bannon the U.S. House of Representatives sent him well over two weeks ago.
“Can you provide a status of the referral for Mr. Bannon and where you are on that?” a reporter asked the Attorney General.
“No,” Garland replied, seeming to chuckle.
“This is a criminal matter, ongoing examination of the referral. And as you know, the Justice Department doesn’t comment on those. We evaluate these in the normal way we do, facts and the law, and applying the principles of prosecution.”
On October 21 in a bipartisan vote the House elected to have Bannon charged for contempt for refusing to honor the January 6 Committee’s lawful subpoena.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Never-Trump Republican Announces Retirement in Statement Ripping Leadership: ‘To Survive You Must Belong to a Tribe’
One of the few never-Trump Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives has just announced he will not seek re-election.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is 43, is retiring at the end of his term. Kinzinger was first elected to Congress in 2010.
Kinzinger serves on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump in January for his second impeachment. He did not support Trump in the 2016 or 2020 elections. He did, however, vote with Trump 90.2% of the time.
The Illinois Republican just released this video suggesting greater aspirations:
Looking forward to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 29, 2021
Pelosi Officially Notifies US Attorney of Bannon’s Refusal to Comply With Subpoena After Calling for Him to Go to Jail
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Monday evening officially notified the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Channing Phillips, that Trump strategist Steve Bannon has refused to comply with a lawful subpoena.
The rare move comes after a bipartisan vote of the full House, including all Democrats and nine Republicans, to refer Bannon for contempt of Congress.
“The Chair will inform the House that pursuant to H.Res. 730, the Speaker has certified to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia the refusal of Stephen K. Bannon to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” is the statement read on the Floor at exactly 6:01:40 p.m.
On Sunday, calling Bannon one of Trump’s “toadies,” Speaker Pelosi called for Bannon to go to jail.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump ally Steve Bannon should go to jail for failing to comply with subpoena from Congressional committee investigating January 6th. pic.twitter.com/SUIXg9MnCD
— The Recount (@therecount) October 24, 2021
Bannon potentially could be facing a fine and up to 12 months in jail, according to CNN.
Sotomayor Blasts Fellow Justices After SCOTUS Agrees to Take Up US Case Against Texas Abortion Ban but Not Block Law
The U.S. Supreme Court has just agreed to hear arguments in federal government’s case against Texas’ abortion ban, after the Dept. of Justice petitioned the Court to intervene. DOJ had asked the justices to uphold a district court’s ruling that blocked the law but Friday afternoon conservatives on the nation’s highest court refused to do so, allowing the near-total ban to remain the law of the land.
Contrary to several breaking news reports, the Supreme Court will not be hearing arguments on the “substance” of the federal government’s case against the Texas abortion ban itself, known as SB 8, but merely “whether the US can sue ‘the State, state court judges, state court clerks, other state officials, or all private parties to prohibit S.B. 8 from being enforced,'” University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck notes:
Importantly, the Court *limited* the grant of certiorari to whether the US can sue “the State, state court judges, state court clerks, other state officials, or all private parties to prohibit S.B. 8 from being enforced.” So the *substance* of #SB8 is *not* before the Court.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 22, 2021
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor blasted her conservative colleagues for not placing a hold on the law itself, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern reports, saying: “Every day the Court fails to grant relief is devastating, both for individual women and for our constitutional system as a whole.”
Justice Sotomayor dissents from the Supreme Court’s refusal to halt Texas’ six-week abortion ban in the meantime, writing:
“Every day the Court fails to grant relief is devastating, both for individual women and for our constitutional system as a whole.”https://t.co/1hzOnPQzr3 pic.twitter.com/6zsEnKN2rb
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 22, 2021
Arguments are set for November 1. The Court at that time will also hear arguments from Whole Women’s Health, which is also suing Texas over its abortion ban.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
