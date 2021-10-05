‘Imagine Thinking This Makes Sense’: Pompeo Schooled After Declaring Parents Should Craft Education Curriculums

Former Trump-era U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is trying to tap into the latest right wing outrage by declaring that parents should be the ones to craft school curriculums. He’s getting mocked for his efforts.

Pompeo’s remarks come after Trump supporters have been going ballistic over the past 24 hours, twisting reports that Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the FBI to investigate violent threats being made against school board officials across the country after months of news reports detailing out-of-control conservatives.

Conservatives have spent months organizing and training “grassroots” activists to bombard school board meetings to oppose mask mandates and “critical race theory.” At least one former Trump administration official is involved behind the scenes, and Christopher Rufo, the right wing activist who admitted to twisting critical race theory to mean anything “crazy” the right wants it to also mischaracterized Garland’s order, once against igniting outrage on the right.

“The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,'” Rufo wrote earlier this year. as The Washington Post reported.

Now he’s back, posting this claim which has set off MAGA world.

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing “threats.” The letter follows the National School Board Association’s request to classify protests as “domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/NhPU03YOYq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

Tuesday evening Pompeo tried to get in on the action:

I think parents should decide what their children are taught in schools. That is all. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) October 5, 2021

It did not go well for him:

I think my kids shouldn’t be subjected to what another parent learns on their Facebook feed. — Rachel, Extreme Masker (@rreedsing) October 5, 2021

Cool, I can’t wait to go to the next school board meeting to demand they teach in history class how Trump loves genocidal tyrants, brags about sexually assaulting married women and said my boss should be executed. https://t.co/TDmIF8DIZV — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 5, 2021

Ironically, parents who feel this way are generally the ones who don’t know enough about any topic worth being taught. https://t.co/3OsydRaq7O — Charles #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) October 5, 2021

I was just wondering how this works?What if 25 sets of parents of 25 students in a history class all disagree with each other on what should be taught? Do we take a parental vote each day? I’d like to see this in action, instead of just dumb tweets from Desantis and Pompeo. https://t.co/zvQ0q7sCCI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile just a little civics educations might have prevented the entire trump presidency https://t.co/BDHDTbQW4y — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 5, 2021

Thank you Mike Pimpeo!!! Our Flat Earth Society has been trying to get our lesson plans approved at our local school board, and your recommendation will surely help!!! — The David Sparks For Senate Show (@SenateShow) October 5, 2021

“That is all”? Call me old fashioned but I think the state has an interest in teaching a common curriculum and if a few angry parents don’t like it there are plenty of private and religious schools. https://t.co/ifbCOaeAIC — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 5, 2021

I think public figures should model telling the truth and not selling out their country https://t.co/gTn6SKgH75 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 5, 2021

Ah so in other words my second graders teacher will get 30 different opinions. Stay out of something you have non expertise in Culture wars are not the way to win an election — Cindy L Arnevik (@cabbageridge) October 5, 2021

But what if parents are conspiracy oriented nutjobs? Horrible idea.

But a solid performative tweet. https://t.co/MlWeYxCpJh — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 5, 2021

They can enroll their children in private schools and have that right. — Leslie Warlick (@WarlickLeslie) October 5, 2021

Literally what would the point of school be in this case https://t.co/zoi0Lsn7FZ — Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) October 5, 2021

What if I think my children should be taught “critical race theory”? Oh wait you only meant certain parents who share your political views … my bad! https://t.co/ZAN6NDDqbT — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) October 5, 2021

How about history based on actual facts not your dreamed up version — Annsara (@Annsara18) October 5, 2021

I think this is a regressive, even childish position. That is all. https://t.co/1mD0QGz5hC — BooMcScreamy (@DrewMcWeeny) October 5, 2021

Imagine thinking this makes sense.

🤯 https://t.co/Qj0RyjllcP — Peter Gleick 🇺🇸 (@PeterGleick) October 5, 2021