RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Imagine Thinking This Makes Sense’: Pompeo Schooled After Declaring Parents Should Craft Education Curriculums
Former Trump-era U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is trying to tap into the latest right wing outrage by declaring that parents should be the ones to craft school curriculums. He’s getting mocked for his efforts.
Pompeo’s remarks come after Trump supporters have been going ballistic over the past 24 hours, twisting reports that Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the FBI to investigate violent threats being made against school board officials across the country after months of news reports detailing out-of-control conservatives.
Conservatives have spent months organizing and training “grassroots” activists to bombard school board meetings to oppose mask mandates and “critical race theory.” At least one former Trump administration official is involved behind the scenes, and Christopher Rufo, the right wing activist who admitted to twisting critical race theory to mean anything “crazy” the right wants it to also mischaracterized Garland’s order, once against igniting outrage on the right.
“The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,'” Rufo wrote earlier this year. as The Washington Post reported.
Now he’s back, posting this claim which has set off MAGA world.
BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing “threats.”
The letter follows the National School Board Association’s request to classify protests as “domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/NhPU03YOYq
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021
Tuesday evening Pompeo tried to get in on the action:
I think parents should decide what their children are taught in schools. That is all.
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) October 5, 2021
It did not go well for him:
I think my kids shouldn’t be subjected to what another parent learns on their Facebook feed.
— Rachel, Extreme Masker (@rreedsing) October 5, 2021
Cool, I can’t wait to go to the next school board meeting to demand they teach in history class how Trump loves genocidal tyrants, brags about sexually assaulting married women and said my boss should be executed. https://t.co/TDmIF8DIZV
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 5, 2021
Ironically, parents who feel this way are generally the ones who don’t know enough about any topic worth being taught. https://t.co/3OsydRaq7O
— Charles #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) October 5, 2021
I was just wondering how this works?What if 25 sets of parents of 25 students in a history class all disagree with each other on what should be taught? Do we take a parental vote each day? I’d like to see this in action, instead of just dumb tweets from Desantis and Pompeo. https://t.co/zvQ0q7sCCI
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2021
Meanwhile just a little civics educations might have prevented the entire trump presidency https://t.co/BDHDTbQW4y
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 5, 2021
Thank you Mike Pimpeo!!! Our Flat Earth Society has been trying to get our lesson plans approved at our local school board, and your recommendation will surely help!!!
— The David Sparks For Senate Show (@SenateShow) October 5, 2021
“That is all”?
Call me old fashioned but I think the state has an interest in teaching a common curriculum and if a few angry parents don’t like it there are plenty of private and religious schools. https://t.co/ifbCOaeAIC
— Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 5, 2021
I think public figures should model telling the truth and not selling out their country https://t.co/gTn6SKgH75
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 5, 2021
Ah so in other words my second graders teacher will get 30 different opinions. Stay out of something you have non expertise in Culture wars are not the way to win an election
— Cindy L Arnevik (@cabbageridge) October 5, 2021
But what if parents are conspiracy oriented nutjobs?
Horrible idea.
But a solid performative tweet. https://t.co/MlWeYxCpJh
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 5, 2021
They can enroll their children in private schools and have that right.
— Leslie Warlick (@WarlickLeslie) October 5, 2021
Literally what would the point of school be in this case https://t.co/zoi0Lsn7FZ
— Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) October 5, 2021
What if I think my children should be taught “critical race theory”? Oh wait you only meant certain parents who share your political views … my bad! https://t.co/ZAN6NDDqbT
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) October 5, 2021
How about history based on actual facts not your dreamed up version
— Annsara (@Annsara18) October 5, 2021
I think this is a regressive, even childish position. That is all. https://t.co/1mD0QGz5hC
— BooMcScreamy (@DrewMcWeeny) October 5, 2021
Imagine thinking this makes sense.
🤯 https://t.co/Qj0RyjllcP
— Peter Gleick 🇺🇸 (@PeterGleick) October 5, 2021
Well that’s because you’re an idiot, Mikey. That is all. https://t.co/08XwdVlKCG
— 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) October 5, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Pro-Trump MAGA Protestors Wave Obscene ‘F’ Biden Signs Ahead of President’s Michigan Speech
Patches of Trump supporters lined the highway as President Joe Biden’s motorcade made its way on M-59 to Howell, Michigan after Air Force One landed at 2:23 PM local time. They waved false flags declaring “Trump Won,” and others saying “Fuck Biden.” Videos posted by reporters, along with local news reports, show the obscene signs were not a rarity among the MAGAites.
Reuters’ Jarrett Renshaw reports he saw “at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden.”
Driving into Howell Michigan in motorcade today, POTUS was greeted by at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/dwU8hbOCVF
— Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) October 5, 2021
Michigan’s MLive reporter for social policy and politics, Malachi Barrett, says the protests were organized by Meshawn Maddock, Co-Chair Michigan Republican Party. Meshawwn Maddock and her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, according to one local paper, have “radicalized” Michigan’s GOP “and emboldened insurrectionists.”
More photos and videos:
Some still shots from the protest awaiting President Biden in Howell this afternoon.
Photocredit to my coworker Adam Fakult. pic.twitter.com/KmaatszbCT
— Sarah Grimmer (@SarahGrimmerTV) October 5, 2021
Hundreds of protesters lining M-59 ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Howell today. pic.twitter.com/SPzeCuLqkw
— Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) October 5, 2021
Here in Howell, outside the union hall where President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in a few hours.
Several hundred protesters with at times profane messages pic.twitter.com/YTpX0mrND6
— Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) October 5, 2021
Of course, many came out to support President Biden.
“I’m here to support President Biden and his policies,” Tammy Sexton told Livingston Daily. “I care deeply about people and want to make sure everyone here is safe. I’m here in case something happens. I want to be there to help people if I need to, to keep people safe.”
Henrietta Torrio showed up to support Biden’s plan and protest Trump. She wore a Trump mask altered with gold teeth.
“I’m an electrical engineer and I’m ready to build it back better. America is ready to be better. We have better people in office now, and honesty and dignity has been brought back to the White House,” Torrio said.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Michele Bachmann: Conservatives Must Build ‘Parallel Institutions’ to Protect From ‘Monstrous’ Biden Admin
Former Rep. Michele Bachmann appeared on “Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman” last month, where she declared that conservatives must build “parallel institutions” to provide health care, financial services, and other institutions in order to protect themselves from the “monstrous” Biden administration.
“The decisions that are coming out of D.C. are nothing less than monstrous,” Bachmann said. “I have never seen decisions this poorly made for the worst reasons. And they don’t have the United States’ best interests at heart. It is a bizarre time that we’re living in.”
“I think what we’re looking at is building parallel institutions, if you will,” she continued. “I think we’re going to have to come up with our own parallel health care because we’re seeing there’s been threats from the United States’ government if you don’t get a vaccine—and again, I’m not getting into that war right now—but if you don’t choose to get a vaccine, maybe your health insurance won’t cover you, maybe Medicare won’t be there for you, maybe you’ll get cuts on your Social Security. That’s why we have to build, I think, parallel institutions. Be they financial, medical, you name it; we need to have parallel institutions because we can’t trust that our better interests will be watched out for by the monsters that are currently in charge in D.C. And I don’t say that lightly.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Group Files Complaint With California Bar Association Against Lawyer Who Penned Infamous Trump Coup Memo
John Eastman’s six-point memo outlined a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to reject the certified election results from key swing states and throw the election back to the state legislatures to decide.
Now a bipartisan group of officials, former judges and legal experts are asking the California Bar Association to investigate Eastman.
The complaint was “also signed by two former justices of the California Supreme Court,” reported the Washington Post, and was filed by a group called the States United Democracy Center, a non-partisan organization co-chaired by Gov. Christie Todd Whitman (R-NJ) and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen, who also worked in the Obama administration.
The investigation of Eastman is important “because the harm that was done by false claims of election fraud continues to reverberate and is deeply damaging to the nation,” said Eisen.
“The available evidence supports a strong case that the State Bar should investigate whether, in the course of representing Mr. Trump, Mr. Eastman violated his ethical obligations as an attorney by filing frivolous claims, making false statements and engaging in deceptive conduct,” the letter says. “There is also a strong basis to investigate whether Mr. Eastman assisted in unlawful actions by his client, Mr. Trump,” to overturn the election.
Eastman thinks he’ll be “vindicated,” saying that all he was doing in his two-page memo was advocating the right to petition “the government for redress of grievances.”
The memo tells Pence to intervene in the certification of the electoral votes. There was no airing of grievances suggested in the memo or for Pence to address speaking to the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
“One of the grievances was that nothing was being done about acknowledged illegality in the conduct of an election — asserting a constitutional right is not a disbarrable offense,” Eastman claimed in a statement.
There still isn’t any evidence of widespread voter fraud, despite multiple lawsuits, recounts, and partisan audits.
“Evidence indicates that Mr. Trump and Mr. Eastman initially sought to use the memoranda to force Mr. Pence to set aside ballots,” the complaint against him also says. “If Mr. Eastman ever abandoned that argument, it was only because it had become clear that Mr. Pence would not yield on that issue. Mr. Eastman’s own account implicitly confirms that view, stating that the President’s demand was narrowed to delaying the count only ‘after all was said and done.'”
Eastman is claiming that his speech to the Jan. 6 rally is protected under his free speech rights.
“Is it now disbarrable offense to engage in political speech, first amendment protected?” Eastman said. “These guys are going way out on a limb and it’s going to be very interesting to see the detail of the complaint, and how many causes of action I have for defamation.”
Trending
- 'THEOCRATIC TYRANNY'2 days ago
‘Christian Taliban Leader’ Madison Cawthorn Accused of Calling for ‘Holy War’ Against Democrats
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘There’s No Reason to Yell’: Jen Psaki Smacks Down Right Wing Reporter Pushing Hunter Biden Conspiracy
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Watch: Obstructionist Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema Hilariously Roasted in SNL’s Cold Open
- BREAKING NEWS13 hours ago
FBI Raids Controversial Pro-Trump Right Wing NYPD Union
- HE'S GOING TO RUN AGAIN ISN'T HE?2 days ago
‘I Have Been Exonerated’: Trump Baselessly Demands Pulitzer Committee ‘Rescind’ Russian Collusion Reporting Awards
- News2 days ago
Trump Delaying 2024 Campaign to Avoid ‘Owning’ GOP Losses Caused by His ‘Toxic Brand’: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Group Files Complaint With California Bar Association Against Lawyer Who Penned Infamous Trump Coup Memo
- 'HYPOCRITICAL DANGEROUS AND DISGRACEFUL'1 day ago
Biden Blasts ‘Dangerous’ GOP After McConnell Declares $8 Trillion in Trump-Era Debt Is Democrats’ Problem