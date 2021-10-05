RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Pro-Trump MAGA Protestors Wave Obscene ‘F’ Biden Signs Ahead of President’s Michigan Speech
Patches of Trump supporters lined the highway as President Joe Biden’s motorcade made its way on M-59 to Howell, Michigan after Air Force One landed at 2:23 PM local time. They waved false flags declaring “Trump Won,” and others saying “Fuck Biden.” Videos posted by reporters, along with local news reports, show the obscene signs were not a rarity among the MAGAites.
Reuters’ Jarrett Renshaw reports he saw “at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden.”
Driving into Howell Michigan in motorcade today, POTUS was greeted by at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/dwU8hbOCVF
— Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) October 5, 2021
Michigan’s MLive reporter for social policy and politics, Malachi Barrett, says the protests were organized by Meshawn Maddock, Co-Chair Michigan Republican Party. Meshawwn Maddock and her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, according to one local paper, have “radicalized” Michigan’s GOP “and emboldened insurrectionists.”
More photos and videos:
Some still shots from the protest awaiting President Biden in Howell this afternoon.
Photocredit to my coworker Adam Fakult. pic.twitter.com/KmaatszbCT
— Sarah Grimmer (@SarahGrimmerTV) October 5, 2021
Hundreds of protesters lining M-59 ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Howell today. pic.twitter.com/SPzeCuLqkw
— Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) October 5, 2021
Here in Howell, outside the union hall where President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in a few hours.
Several hundred protesters with at times profane messages pic.twitter.com/YTpX0mrND6
— Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) October 5, 2021
Of course, many came out to support President Biden.
“I’m here to support President Biden and his policies,” Tammy Sexton told Livingston Daily. “I care deeply about people and want to make sure everyone here is safe. I’m here in case something happens. I want to be there to help people if I need to, to keep people safe.”
Henrietta Torrio showed up to support Biden’s plan and protest Trump. She wore a Trump mask altered with gold teeth.
“I’m an electrical engineer and I’m ready to build it back better. America is ready to be better. We have better people in office now, and honesty and dignity has been brought back to the White House,” Torrio said.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Michele Bachmann: Conservatives Must Build ‘Parallel Institutions’ to Protect From ‘Monstrous’ Biden Admin
Former Rep. Michele Bachmann appeared on “Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman” last month, where she declared that conservatives must build “parallel institutions” to provide health care, financial services, and other institutions in order to protect themselves from the “monstrous” Biden administration.
“The decisions that are coming out of D.C. are nothing less than monstrous,” Bachmann said. “I have never seen decisions this poorly made for the worst reasons. And they don’t have the United States’ best interests at heart. It is a bizarre time that we’re living in.”
“I think what we’re looking at is building parallel institutions, if you will,” she continued. “I think we’re going to have to come up with our own parallel health care because we’re seeing there’s been threats from the United States’ government if you don’t get a vaccine—and again, I’m not getting into that war right now—but if you don’t choose to get a vaccine, maybe your health insurance won’t cover you, maybe Medicare won’t be there for you, maybe you’ll get cuts on your Social Security. That’s why we have to build, I think, parallel institutions. Be they financial, medical, you name it; we need to have parallel institutions because we can’t trust that our better interests will be watched out for by the monsters that are currently in charge in D.C. And I don’t say that lightly.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Group Files Complaint With California Bar Association Against Lawyer Who Penned Infamous Trump Coup Memo
John Eastman’s six-point memo outlined a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to reject the certified election results from key swing states and throw the election back to the state legislatures to decide.
Now a bipartisan group of officials, former judges and legal experts are asking the California Bar Association to investigate Eastman.
The complaint was “also signed by two former justices of the California Supreme Court,” reported the Washington Post, and was filed by a group called the States United Democracy Center, a non-partisan organization co-chaired by Gov. Christie Todd Whitman (R-NJ) and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen, who also worked in the Obama administration.
The investigation of Eastman is important “because the harm that was done by false claims of election fraud continues to reverberate and is deeply damaging to the nation,” said Eisen.
“The available evidence supports a strong case that the State Bar should investigate whether, in the course of representing Mr. Trump, Mr. Eastman violated his ethical obligations as an attorney by filing frivolous claims, making false statements and engaging in deceptive conduct,” the letter says. “There is also a strong basis to investigate whether Mr. Eastman assisted in unlawful actions by his client, Mr. Trump,” to overturn the election.
Eastman thinks he’ll be “vindicated,” saying that all he was doing in his two-page memo was advocating the right to petition “the government for redress of grievances.”
The memo tells Pence to intervene in the certification of the electoral votes. There was no airing of grievances suggested in the memo or for Pence to address speaking to the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
“One of the grievances was that nothing was being done about acknowledged illegality in the conduct of an election — asserting a constitutional right is not a disbarrable offense,” Eastman claimed in a statement.
There still isn’t any evidence of widespread voter fraud, despite multiple lawsuits, recounts, and partisan audits.
“Evidence indicates that Mr. Trump and Mr. Eastman initially sought to use the memoranda to force Mr. Pence to set aside ballots,” the complaint against him also says. “If Mr. Eastman ever abandoned that argument, it was only because it had become clear that Mr. Pence would not yield on that issue. Mr. Eastman’s own account implicitly confirms that view, stating that the President’s demand was narrowed to delaying the count only ‘after all was said and done.'”
Eastman is claiming that his speech to the Jan. 6 rally is protected under his free speech rights.
“Is it now disbarrable offense to engage in political speech, first amendment protected?” Eastman said. “These guys are going way out on a limb and it’s going to be very interesting to see the detail of the complaint, and how many causes of action I have for defamation.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘There’s No Reason to Yell’: Jen Psaki Smacks Down Right Wing Reporter Pushing Hunter Biden Conspiracy
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to push back against a right wing reporter who was trying to push a Hunter Biden conspiracy in the press briefing room.
“There’s no reason to yell, I’m certainly not yelling,” Psaki had to tell Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson.
“Though the President has said during the campaign that none of his family will have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or foreign country wouldn’t it be assuring to the American people,” Robinson declared, “if they just let the American people know if Hunter has divulged himself?” (She appears to have meant “divested,” not “divulged.”)
“I conveyed to you and then I think I’m gonna have to move on, that you should talk to, you should talk to his representatives and – there’s no reason to yell, I’m certainly not yelling. You should talk to his representatives, that remains his policy, he’s been working to wind that down. Beyond that, I’d say talk to his representatives.”
Psaki to Emerald: There’s no reason to yell. I’m certainly not yelling pic.twitter.com/jBrrrJECk3
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2021
‘You’re Confusing a Few Things There’: Jen Psaki Forced to Educate Right Wing Reporter Defending DeSantis
WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Brilliantly Smacks Down Newsmax Reporter Trying to Get Black UN Ambassador Fired
