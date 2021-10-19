RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Glenn Youngkin Brags About Support From Opponents of LGBTQ Equality Just Weeks Ahead of Virginia Election
Republican Glenn Youngkin is continuing to rally anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ extremists in his bid to become Virginia’s next governor. Most Virginians support legal equality, including marriage equality, and most Virginians believe abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances, but Youngkin continues to seek and tout endorsements from groups that oppose LGBTQ equality and want to make abortion illegal. Youngkin has told activists that he will go “on offense” against reproductive choice once elected, and he has refused to say whether he supports marriage equality.
In a press release dated Oct. 8, Youngkin boasted about endorsements from the Family Research Council’s political arm, the Virginia Society for Human Life PAC, and longtime anti-abortion and anti-equality activist Penny Nance, head of Concerned Women for America.
FRC supports “total abortion bans” that criminalize abortion at all stages. The organization has been designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and has long promoted anti-Muslim bigotry. None of that kept Youngkin from agreeing to speak at FRC’s annual conference for religious-right activists earlier this month, where speakers delivered Christian nationalist and bigoted messages. Delivering his own speech, Youngkin urged the activists, “Lock arms with me!”
A Youngkin campaign press release touting the latest endorsements included a long quote from FRC’s Tony Perkins smearing the Democratic nominee as a threat to religious freedom and claiming that Youngkin “understands the values that are important to Virginians.”
Nance has devoted much of her professional life to making abortion illegal and worked tirelessly to help former President Donald Trump pack the Supreme Court and other federal courts with like-minded judges. She spearheaded a $500,000 campaign backing the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Nance is also a strident opponent of LGBTQ equality, even opposingreauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act because CWA claimed it would create “new protections for homosexuals.” When the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg officiated at a gay couple’s wedding, Nance sent an email with the subject line, “Ruth Traitor Ginsburg.”
Even though Virginians soundly rejected Trump, Nance claimed that the Trump-endorsed Youngkin will “uphold the values of Virginians.”
The Virginia Society for Human Life is an affiliate of National Right to Life, which supports abortion bans, including the recent extreme Texas law that bans abortion as early as six weeks and is now being challenged in federal courts. In September, Youngkin’s campaign touted National Right to Life’s endorsement, along with that of the anti-choice Susan B. Anthony List.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Greene Goes on Twitter Rampage Promising to ‘Take Back the House’ by Endorsing Candidate Primarying a SC Republican
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is promising to “take back the House” by endorsing a candidate who is primarying a GOP Congressman in a safely-Republican district in South Carolina. If she’s successful and her candidate wins the primary and the November election she will have increased Republicans’ hold on the House by exactly zero seats.
“Repubs must take the House back & FIRE Nancy Pelosi in ‘22,” Greene tweeted Tuesday afternoon . “The only way to do that is w/ America First Repubs who fight & not cower in fear like so many spineless RINOs who care more about being liked by the Fake News & their Dem counterparts than they do about America First.”
The candidate she is endorsing, Graham Allen, is primarying U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, a hard core Republican who opposes masks and, along with his family, contracted COVID. Rice, first elected in 2012, did vote for Donald Trump’s second impeachment.
On his website Allen explains his reason for running for Congress: “Tom Rice abandoned his duty to represent the conscience of the voters of his district when he sided with Nancy Pelosi to support the sham impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.”
Aside from a few words about protecting the First and Second Amendment, restoring “the integrity of our elections,” and defending “our country from foreign threats,” including bad trade deals and migrants at the border, Allen lists zero policy positions.
Greene also attacked Democrats, falsely claiming they “are no longer an American Party. They’re the party of woke corporate communism. They’re party of AOCs Green New Deal which enslaves us to cheap Chinese energy. They’re the party of skyrocketing inflation, illegal invasion at the border, vaccine mandates & election fraud,” all of which are false.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Utterly Godawful’ Fox News Reporter Blasted for Using Colin Powell’s COVID Death to Promote Vaccine Disinformation
John Roberts, Fox News‘ co-anchor of “America Reports,” and the right wing network’s former White House correspondent under Presidents Trump, Bush, and Clinton, came under intense fire Monday morning for using the COVID-19 related death of former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell to promote the network’s position of vaccine disinformation.
Fox News has long suggested there was a wall between its daytime “straight news” reporters and their coverage, and its nighttime opinion hosts, but that wall over the past few months has largely disappeared. It is now common for Fox News daytime viewers to be served “reporting” on the opinions of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.
For that to happen Fox News reporters have had to become mirrors of the disinformation campaigns the network’s nighttime personalities promote.
Like vaccine disinformation.
Vaccine disinformation is “a big reason behind low inoculation rates,” the L.A. Times recently reported.
“Fox News aired claims that undermine COVID-19 vaccines on 99% of days in the last six months, according to research by progressive media watchdog group Media Matters for America,” HuffPost reported earlier this month. “Only two days from April through September didn’t feature the sowing of doubt about the safe and effective shots.”
The news of the death of former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell has hit many across the nation hard. Secretary Powell was 84 years old and died of complications from COVID-19, with his family noting he was fully vaccinated.
Powell was also battling “multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that impacts the body’s ability to fight infections,” and Parkinson’s.
But according to Fox News’ John Roberts, Secretary Powell’s death “raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term,” which is both manipulative and false, given the facts surrounding his health – namely that he was 84 and battling a cancer that impacts the body’s ability to fight infections.
Journalists and many others are blasting Roberts so mercilessly that he ultimately deleted the tweet with no apology or explanation, but here’s a screenshot:
No. GEN Powell was successfully fighting multiple myeloma, a cancer of blood cells, and that fight compromised his immune system — which was a profound challenge when he contracted COVID. https://t.co/zPt2Q3PFle
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2021
Do you ever reflect about the fact that ignorant tweets like this literally lead to people dying avoidable deaths?
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 18, 2021
The fact that you tweeted this without even mentioning he was an 84-year-old man with a kind of cancer that directly limits the body’s ability to fight viruses raises new concerns about how utterly godawful you are as a journalist.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 18, 2021
Honest question: have any Fox employees talked about the human cost of their boosting vaccine hesitancy? Or is it something you know, but it’s regarded as impolite to discuss it? https://t.co/pXZuHjbw8u
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 18, 2021
Or that 84-year-olds are in a different risk category and it’s hard to see how * fewer * vaccines makes it better. But hey whatever https://t.co/jnrIBfIWih
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2021
Tough day for the people that claim that John Roberts is a serious journalist
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 18, 2021
As you read John Roberts supremely awful take re:vax realize he is not a real journalist, just a shill for MAGA/Fox News, also bear in mind his wife works for ABC News and retweeted him. A lot of MSM is making this pandemic much worse just fyi.
— NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) October 18, 2021
Thank you for this perfect tweet to send people when they claim that Fox News is a legitimate news organization because they have real reporters like John Roberts
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) October 18, 2021
It’s not just the clowns on Fox & Friends, Fox News anchors are doing the same thing
Here’s John Roberts making a fool of himself pic.twitter.com/V5z8RGOTpl
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 18, 2021
Here’s the Tweet John Roberts deleted right before he blocked me. It’s nothing less than journalistic malpractice. He should be fired. pic.twitter.com/Wjw5fVIUpG
— Proud Navy Veteran (@naretevduorp) October 18, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We Warned You’: Jenna Ellis Destroyed by Legal Expert for Comparing Herself and Giuliani to Atticus Finch
Former Trump personal and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis is getting blowback from at least one top legal expert after she falsely compared herself and her colleague, Rudy Giuliani, to fictional hero attorney Atticus Finch from “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and to founding father John Adams.
“No, you are not John Adams. You are not Atticus Finch. Competent lawyers warned you to stay away from the election lawsuits,” said top national security attorney Bradley Moss. “We warned you loyalty to a conspiratorial client [doesn’t] override ethical obligations to the court. It’s on you.”
Ellis, in video posted by Right Wing Watch (below), claimed that she and Giuliani were merely “advocating” for “politically inconvenient candidates” like Trump, which is provably false.
Giuliani, according to numerous news reports, wasn’t defending Trump so much as he was traveling the world trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden to help Trump win re-election. When that didn’t work Giuliani (and Ellis) promoted false election “fraud” narratives, which is not advocacy for a client.
“It used to be that if you represented the politically inconvenient candidates or the, the politically inconvenient, people I mean look at ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ you know, it was like you were you were lauded as a defense attorney, like John Adams, you know, who represented people who deserve a defense,” Ellis said.
“This has such an impact on the future of America,” Ellis continued, “because if we tell lawyers that in order to advocate for a client, that means that necessarily you have to subscribe to their position, you will be you will be liable for your bar license essentially based on not only the merit of their case but the outcome, then we won’t have advocates anymore in the United States.”
Jenna Ellis complains that she and Rudy Giuliani are being smeared for working for Trump and promoting his bogus stolen elections claims, likening their efforts to John Adams defending British soldiers in the Boston Massacre or Atticus Finch in “To Kill A Mockingbird.” pic.twitter.com/9n1xjdr6m7
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 15, 2021
Again, that is not a reality-based response to what she and Giuliani were doing.
Moss, meanwhile, was far from the only attorney criticizing Ellis.
Former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Richard Signorelli, commented, “Jenna is lucky she wasn’t given any actual lawyerly responsibilities.”
Atlanta appellate attorney Andrew Fleischman weighed in, saying, “It’s good for people to get due process before being convicted of things. It’s bad to file dozens of frivolous, dishonest lawsuits. That’s the distinction.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Utterly Godawful’ Fox News Reporter Blasted for Using Colin Powell’s COVID Death to Promote Vaccine Disinformation
- COMMENTARY11 hours ago
‘Pig’ Donald Trump Slammed After Attacking Colin Powell for Being Treated ‘So Beautifully’ in Death
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Preacher Who Suggests He Is Acting Like Christ Laments Government Isn’t Executing LGBTQ People
- 'HIRED ACTOR'1 day ago
Psaki Again Destroys Doocy So Bad Some Are Asking if He Is a ‘Deep State’ Actor or a ‘Plant’ to Make Her Look Good
- 'DEMASCULATE'1 day ago
Watch: Madison Cawthorn Urges Mothers of Young Boys to ‘Raise Them to Be a Monster’
- News2 days ago
Watch: Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Slaps Aside Conservatives Criticizing His Paternity Leave
- 'REMARKABLY THIN'1 day ago
‘Flaccid Little Cry Baby’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Trump’s ‘Not Very Strong’ Lawsuit to Block Jan. 6 Committee
- News2 days ago
Morning Joe Panel Issues a Warning – and Explains How the GOP Could Win in 2024 ‘In a Landslide’