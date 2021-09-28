As Trump’s Insurrectionists Were ‘Charging’ Up the Capitol Steps His DHS Told the Pentagon ‘No Major Incidents’

At 1:30 PM on January 6, during the growing insurrection, President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security sent an email to the Pentagon declaring there was nothing to worry about.

“There are no major incidents of illegal activity at this time,” the email, from the DHS National Operations Center (NOC), read, according to a just-published report from Politico.

Four minutes earlier, at 1:26 PM, the U.S. Capitol Police had “ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex,” according to the Dept. of Defense timeline, due to the thousands of violent insurrectionists at or on their way to the U.S. Capitol.

37 minutes before that email was sent, “protesters had breached the Capitol Building’s outer perimeter, according to The New York Times,” Politico adds.

And at 12:58 PM, 32 minutes prior to that email, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reached out to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department asking for help.

This was the scene at about 1:05 PM, according to Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan:

Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back.

The Dept. of Homeland Security’s National Operations Center is run by the Office of Operations Coordination. which is headed by Rear Admiral Christopher Tomney, USCG (ret.), who six months prior had been accused by one Democratic U.S. Congresswoman of being, as The Nevada Independent put it, “focused on antifa to the exclusion of far more violent actors, including … domestic terrorists.”