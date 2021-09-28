CRIME
As Trump’s Insurrectionists Were ‘Charging’ Up the Capitol Steps His DHS Told the Pentagon ‘No Major Incidents’
At 1:30 PM on January 6, during the growing insurrection, President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security sent an email to the Pentagon declaring there was nothing to worry about.
“There are no major incidents of illegal activity at this time,” the email, from the DHS National Operations Center (NOC), read, according to a just-published report from Politico.
Four minutes earlier, at 1:26 PM, the U.S. Capitol Police had “ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex,” according to the Dept. of Defense timeline, due to the thousands of violent insurrectionists at or on their way to the U.S. Capitol.
37 minutes before that email was sent, “protesters had breached the Capitol Building’s outer perimeter, according to The New York Times,” Politico adds.
And at 12:58 PM, 32 minutes prior to that email, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reached out to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department asking for help.
This was the scene at about 1:05 PM, according to Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan:
Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw
— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
The Dept. of Homeland Security’s National Operations Center is run by the Office of Operations Coordination. which is headed by Rear Admiral Christopher Tomney, USCG (ret.), who six months prior had been accused by one Democratic U.S. Congresswoman of being, as The Nevada Independent put it, “focused on antifa to the exclusion of far more violent actors, including … domestic terrorists.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe broke down how the plan concocted by far-right lawyer John Eastman on behalf of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election constituted a “seditious conspiracy.”
“I know you call this an attempted coup, not just in the general use of the word that so many have adopted, but in a very specific way. You say Eastman delivered the blueprint,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Tell me why you now feel so confident that that is exactly the word which describes exactly what it was he was trying to do, and that that was Trump’s intention.”
“Well, there’s no doubt from the information we now have about the meeting that Trump was holding with people like Giuliani and Eastman shortly before the insurrection that we all saw on live television, that they were planning, step by step, to twist arms and pressure people, including building a gallows if necessary with Pence’s name on it, in order to get the vice president to perform a role that the Constitution doesn’t assign the vice president,” said Tribe.
Tribe then went on to cite the specific law that he believes Trump and his allies broke with their actions before and during the Capitol riots.
“It was seditious conspiracy,” he said. “That’s the term that the U.S. Criminal Code uses, 18 U.S. Code section 2384, and then it led to inciting an insurrection. It was all part of a long plan, much more public than most coups that we see.”
Tribe went on to detail how the former president might try to replicate his illegitimate attempt to take power in 2024.
“The back-up plan is to get states to disregard the votes of the people even after the suppression of votes and the counting by people who are partisans if it doesn’t go their way,” he said.
Tribe concluded by warning Americans against complacency, as “we can’t just let that go on while we go over the cliff and destroy our democracy.”
Watch below:
CRIME
Gaetz Copies Trump: Hires Ex-Epstein Attorney as Investigation Expands Into Campaign Finance: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is taking a page out of Donald Trump’s book, hiring a an attorney who has represented convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In 2020 Trump “poached” two Epstein attorneys, Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr. According to The Daily Beast, the embattled Florida Republican Congressman hired another ex-Epstein attorney, one who has also defended the drug lord “El Chapo,” as the Dept. of Justice investigation into Gaetz’s alleged possible sex trafficking and sex with a minor grows.
“The probe has reportedly expanded from sexual misconduct to include campaign finance issues,” The Independent reports.
“Quoting a “person familiar with the matter,’ The Daily Beast reports that Marc Fernich is representing the campaign in connection with the investigation into the Republican Congressman,” according to The Independent. That investigation “reportedly includes sex trafficking, prostitution, obstruction of justice, and campaign finance issues.”
Gaetz has not been charged and denies any allegations.
Citing his “mastery of precedent,” Fernich’s website says that enables him “to construct subtle, novel and creative arguments that other attorneys may miss. These arguments can make potential winners out of seemingly hopeless cases, spelling the difference between victory and defeat.”
It lists some of his “notable” clients, including former acting Gambino crime family boss John A. “Junior” Gotti and other “Alleged Crime Bosses”; “Alleged Cult Leader” Keith Raniere; and “Pharmaceutical Executive and Socialite Charged with Killing Allegedly Autistic Son,” Gigi Jordan.
Under “notable clients,” it also lists “Friends of Matt Gaetz, Campaign Committee for U.S. Congressman.”
CRIME
‘I Hope Your Car Explodes’: Newly Revealed Text Messages Show GOP Rep. ‘Threatening’ Democrat He Used to Date
In newly revealed text messages, Michigan state GOP Rep. Steve Marino vowed to destroy Democratic state Rep. Mari Manoogian’s life, even saying he hoped her car exploded on her way to work, the Detroit Free Press reports.
“I’m making it my life mission to destroy you,” Marino said to Manoogian in an undated text message, according to Ingham County court records. As the Detroit Free Press points out, the the messages and statements from Marino to Manoogian were used to secure a personal protection order against Marino.
In one text message, Marino tells Manoogian to “hide on the House floor” because “I’m going to park right next to your desk and ream you a new a–hole each session day until I leave that place.”
Court filings show Manoogian said she dated Marino for about four months in 2019, but things changed after their relationship ended. Manoogian said she believed Marino to be mentally unstable.
“Face to face and over text, Steve began threatening me and harassing me. It has escalated to a point where I fear for my safety and for Steve’s own safety,” she said in a statement filed with the court. “I am afraid of Steve. He repeatedly tells me that he hopes I get in a car crash on my commute to Lansing, and that he hopes my car will blow up…He constantly berated me with obscenities, calling me a c—, a b—-, and telling me to go f— myself.”
Manoogian also describes an encounter where Marino allegedly became physically abusive.
“Steve has emotionally and verbally abused me relentlessly. He also physically abused me. I do not like hugs, I am not a touchy-feely person. Steve knows this. He chased me around his apartment and held me against my will in a ‘hug’ until I cried,” she stated.
Read the full report over at the Detroit Free Press.
Trending
- 'PRETTY TERRIFYING'3 days ago
‘Bleakest Scenario’: Advisor to 4 Presidents Warns ‘All Hell Breaks Lose’ After 2024 Election
- News2 days ago
Chris Wallace Grills Greg Abbott for Allowing 15,000 Rapes in Just One Year Before Signing 6-Week Abortion Ban
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Anti-Vaxx Far Right Commentator Who Contracted COVID Launches Massive Obscenity-Laden Tirade Attacking the Left
- 'PARTY OF EXTREMISTS'1 day ago
‘Time to Prosecute Donald Trump’ Says New Hampshire Newspaper Columnist Calling GOP ‘Fascist Threat to Democracy’
- News1 day ago
‘Actions, Not Words’: LGBTQ Activists Still Skeptical After Liz Cheney Admits ‘I Was Wrong’ on Same-Sex Marriage
- ANALYSIS1 day ago
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Sounds Alarm Over GOP’s ‘Clear Intent’ to Steal the 2024 Election for Trump
- News22 hours ago
Police Union Demanding COVID Be Treated as Workplace Injury Says ‘Dozens’ of Troopers to Quit Over Vaccine Mandate
- CRIME19 hours ago
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor