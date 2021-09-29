CRIME
Josh Duggar ‘Grins’ as He Leaves Court Despite Judge Refusing to Dismiss His Child Porn Case: Report
Former reality TV star and anti-LGBTQ hate group executive Josh Duggar was reportedly grinning when he left federal court despite a judge refusing to grant almost all of his requests, including a request for dismissal, in his bombshell child porn case.
PEOPLE magazine (video below) reports Duggar left the court with his wife by his side. Anna is pregnant and the couple are expecting their seventh child. Duggar has been banned from visiting children except his own and then only if his wife is present at all times.
The judge refused to grant four out of five of Duggar’s attorney’s motions, according to the New York Daily News, and hasn’t yet decided on the fifth.
“Video captured by 40/29 shows the couple hand in hand, both of them sporting grins as they leave the building,” the tabloid added.
Duggar’s attorneys have tried to get photographs that include the 33-year old Arkansas native’s hands and feet suppressed, and even tried to have the case dismissed because the head of the Department of Homeland Security at the time of the investigation under then-President Donald Trump was, according to a federal judge, “unlawfully” appointed.
According to PEOPLE, Anna Duggar is standing by her husband, whom she believes is innocent despite federal prosecutors’ claims he had more than 200 obscene images of underaged children, including images of child sexual assault, downloaded to his computer, and some of the images were of children as young as 5 years old.
Josh Duggar Leaves Court with Pregnant Wife Anna After Push to Dismiss His Child Porn Case Fails pic.twitter.com/OO1uFIKt2V
— People (@people) September 29, 2021
CRIME
As Trump’s Insurrectionists Were ‘Charging’ Up the Capitol Steps His DHS Told the Pentagon ‘No Major Incidents’
At 1:30 PM on January 6, during the growing insurrection, President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security sent an email to the Pentagon declaring there was nothing to worry about.
“There are no major incidents of illegal activity at this time,” the email, from the DHS National Operations Center (NOC), read, according to a just-published report from Politico.
Four minutes earlier, at 1:26 PM, the U.S. Capitol Police had “ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex,” according to the Dept. of Defense timeline, due to the thousands of violent insurrectionists at or on their way to the U.S. Capitol.
37 minutes before that email was sent, “protesters had breached the Capitol Building’s outer perimeter, according to The New York Times,” Politico adds.
And at 12:58 PM, 32 minutes prior to that email, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reached out to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department asking for help.
This was the scene at about 1:05 PM, according to Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan:
Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw
— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
The Dept. of Homeland Security’s National Operations Center is run by the Office of Operations Coordination. which is headed by Rear Admiral Christopher Tomney, USCG (ret.), who six months prior had been accused by one Democratic U.S. Congresswoman of being, as The Nevada Independent put it, “focused on antifa to the exclusion of far more violent actors, including … domestic terrorists.”
CRIME
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe broke down how the plan concocted by far-right lawyer John Eastman on behalf of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election constituted a “seditious conspiracy.”
“I know you call this an attempted coup, not just in the general use of the word that so many have adopted, but in a very specific way. You say Eastman delivered the blueprint,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Tell me why you now feel so confident that that is exactly the word which describes exactly what it was he was trying to do, and that that was Trump’s intention.”
“Well, there’s no doubt from the information we now have about the meeting that Trump was holding with people like Giuliani and Eastman shortly before the insurrection that we all saw on live television, that they were planning, step by step, to twist arms and pressure people, including building a gallows if necessary with Pence’s name on it, in order to get the vice president to perform a role that the Constitution doesn’t assign the vice president,” said Tribe.
Tribe then went on to cite the specific law that he believes Trump and his allies broke with their actions before and during the Capitol riots.
“It was seditious conspiracy,” he said. “That’s the term that the U.S. Criminal Code uses, 18 U.S. Code section 2384, and then it led to inciting an insurrection. It was all part of a long plan, much more public than most coups that we see.”
Tribe went on to detail how the former president might try to replicate his illegitimate attempt to take power in 2024.
“The back-up plan is to get states to disregard the votes of the people even after the suppression of votes and the counting by people who are partisans if it doesn’t go their way,” he said.
Tribe concluded by warning Americans against complacency, as “we can’t just let that go on while we go over the cliff and destroy our democracy.”
Watch below:
CRIME
Gaetz Copies Trump: Hires Ex-Epstein Attorney as Investigation Expands Into Campaign Finance: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is taking a page out of Donald Trump’s book, hiring a an attorney who has represented convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In 2020 Trump “poached” two Epstein attorneys, Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr. According to The Daily Beast, the embattled Florida Republican Congressman hired another ex-Epstein attorney, one who has also defended the drug lord “El Chapo,” as the Dept. of Justice investigation into Gaetz’s alleged possible sex trafficking and sex with a minor grows.
“The probe has reportedly expanded from sexual misconduct to include campaign finance issues,” The Independent reports.
“Quoting a “person familiar with the matter,’ The Daily Beast reports that Marc Fernich is representing the campaign in connection with the investigation into the Republican Congressman,” according to The Independent. That investigation “reportedly includes sex trafficking, prostitution, obstruction of justice, and campaign finance issues.”
Gaetz has not been charged and denies any allegations.
Citing his “mastery of precedent,” Fernich’s website says that enables him “to construct subtle, novel and creative arguments that other attorneys may miss. These arguments can make potential winners out of seemingly hopeless cases, spelling the difference between victory and defeat.”
It lists some of his “notable” clients, including former acting Gambino crime family boss John A. “Junior” Gotti and other “Alleged Crime Bosses”; “Alleged Cult Leader” Keith Raniere; and “Pharmaceutical Executive and Socialite Charged with Killing Allegedly Autistic Son,” Gigi Jordan.
Under “notable clients,” it also lists “Friends of Matt Gaetz, Campaign Committee for U.S. Congressman.”
