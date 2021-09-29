Josh Duggar ‘Grins’ as He Leaves Court Despite Judge Refusing to Dismiss His Child Porn Case: Report

Former reality TV star and anti-LGBTQ hate group executive Josh Duggar was reportedly grinning when he left federal court despite a judge refusing to grant almost all of his requests, including a request for dismissal, in his bombshell child porn case.

PEOPLE magazine (video below) reports Duggar left the court with his wife by his side. Anna is pregnant and the couple are expecting their seventh child. Duggar has been banned from visiting children except his own and then only if his wife is present at all times.

The judge refused to grant four out of five of Duggar’s attorney’s motions, according to the New York Daily News, and hasn’t yet decided on the fifth.

“Video captured by 40/29 shows the couple hand in hand, both of them sporting grins as they leave the building,” the tabloid added.

Duggar’s attorneys have tried to get photographs that include the 33-year old Arkansas native’s hands and feet suppressed, and even tried to have the case dismissed because the head of the Department of Homeland Security at the time of the investigation under then-President Donald Trump was, according to a federal judge, “unlawfully” appointed.

According to PEOPLE, Anna Duggar is standing by her husband, whom she believes is innocent despite federal prosecutors’ claims he had more than 200 obscene images of underaged children, including images of child sexual assault, downloaded to his computer, and some of the images were of children as young as 5 years old.