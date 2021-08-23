AYKM?
Watch: Fox News Asks if FDA Rushed COVID Vaccine Approval Then Asks ‘What Took So Long?’
Minutes after the FDA announced full approval for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Fox News ran a segment that kicked off with the host suggesting the approval was “rushed,” only to have another host ask, “what took so long?”
The Fox News guest, former Trump testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir, immediately handed credit for the Pfizer vaccine to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, despite Pfizer developing its vaccine without any support from the federal government (other than the federal government agreeing to purchase it.)
Last week Media Matters reported in a six week period this summer “nearly 60%” of Fox News’ “vaccine segments included claims undermining or downplaying vaccinations.”
Watch:
Fox News on FDA’s approval of Pfizer vaccine:
Was it rushed?
*40 seconds pass*
What took so long? pic.twitter.com/Id8NVmXKzI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2021
AYKM?
DeSantis Says ‘Deal With’ It as Coronavirus ‘Waves’ Rage Through Florida
Florida currently has more new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths than any state in the country, and Governor Ron DeSantis is now telling Floridians they just have to “deal with” it.
“We are seeing people testing positive in higher numbers than I think most people anticipated,” DeSantis finally acknowledged on Thursday, noting that the delta variant is “airborne” and “aerosolized,” NBC Miami reports.
“So we just have to understand when that’s happening these waves are something you just have to deal with.”
Florida reported over 20,000 cases and 357 deaths on Thursday. Less than half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. On Wednesday, “15,449 were occupied by patients with COVID-19, the data reported by hospitals show, setting a new record for COVID hospitalizations. The previous record was set the day before at 14,787.”
DeSantis has banned any local government or agency from implementing mask or vaccine mandates.
Watch (relevant portion starts about 40 seconds in):
AYKM?
Mother Starts $5000 GoFundMe for 1st Grader She Says Has OCD Because of ‘Critical Race Theory’
Robin Steenman, the chapter head of “Moms for Liberty” in Tennessee, is raising money for a family she says has been so traumatized by “critical race theory” that a first grader requires psychological help.
The GoFundMe is asking for $5,000 because the family’s 7-year-old daughter is in treatment for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder because she was taught “critical race theory” in her first-grade class.
Steenman recently appeared on Glenn Beck’s radio show to talk about her work in her community to create hysteria around the teaching of CRT. She boasted that she’s recruited 1,100 angry parents in her community to organize for “Moms for Liberty,” a right-wing group run by conservative women who masquerade as a community mom’s organization.
According to Steenman’s GoFundMe page, the mother sent a letter saying that both of her children are suffering from serious issues and her youngest child is a special needs kid about to enter Kindergarten.
“Most notably, my 7 year old (first grader) (sic) has shown the most tragic changes. We went from a normal functioning, sweet child to one who will literally crumble at the slightest challenge and word,” the story explains.
“My daughter started coming home asking very pointed questions about who she is and if she is a bad person. She came home extremely upset. She told me ‘Mom, I’m white. My friend is brown. I need to apologize to him for being white because white people have done bad things to people with brown skin,'” the mother said.
She cited the “Wit & Wisdom” program used by the school that they are now working to ban at the school board level.
The family hasn’t said whether or not they plan to launch a lawsuit against the school or the curriculum company for psychological damages, and so far are just asking for donations online.
“This curriculum has destroyed my daughter’s self-esteem and created a world in which she is fraught with anxiety and is now in treatment for OCD caused by the constant thoughts being represented by this material,” the letter continued. The mother also said that the child came home able to describe specifics about the Civil War “as if they had been there.” The Civil War isn’t generally taught in first grade.
“Lessons on the war and its causes usually begin in the fifth through eighth grades,” says a 2017 Associated Press story on the teaching of the Civil War.
The mother went on to claim that her 7-year-old now has “feelings of self hate (sic) that border on suicidal.”
She also threatened to take her children out of the school if CRT continues to be taught.
The story, according to the GoFundMe page, was first found on an Instagram page that posts stories of “children traumatized by curriculum & activist teachers in Williamson County Schools.”
You can read the full GoFundMe page here.
AYKM?
US Dept. of Defense Bans LGBTQ Pride Flags at Military Bases
The United States Department of Defense will not allow LGBTQ Pride flags to be flown at military bases, in direct contradiction to policies across the executive branch, from the White House to the U.S. Department of State.
The Pentagon says it will “maintain existing policy for the display of unofficial flags” and “not grant an exception to display the Pride flag,” CNN reports.
That policy is a Trump-era policy. Under his predecessor, President Barack Obama, the LGBTQ Pride flag was allowed.
In 2020 Defense Secretary Mark Esper banned any “unofficial” flags, a reported attempt to ban Confederate flags.
The Confederate flag is the flag of a treasonous and traitorous group of Americans who fought the United States of America. The LGBTQ flag is a non-political, non-partisan flag that represents a segment of the American people and their allies.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans on participating in Pride Month events next week, and “encourages all commands to likewise find ways to recognize the service and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in defense of this nation,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
Kirby says the decision to not allow the LGBTQ Pride flag to be flown does not “in any way reflect on the respect and admiration we feel for all our LGBTQ+ personnel in and out of uniform.”
