'PROTECTING THE COMMON GOOD'
New Poll Shows Vast Majority Support Mask and Vaccine Mandates As FDA Grants Pfizer Full Approval
A new poll just released proves the vast majority of Americans support mask and vaccine mandates just as the FDA Monday granted full and final approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The approval extends to those who are 16 years old and older.
“As a fourth wave of the coronavirus surges, Americans by a wide margin say protecting the common good is more important than ensuring personal liberty when considering whether to require people to get a COVID-19 vaccination or wear a protective mask,” USA Today reports.
“An overwhelming 72%-28% of those surveyed by USA TODAY and Ipsos called mask mandates ‘a matter of health and safety,’ not an infringement on personal liberty. By 61%-39%, they endorsed requiring vaccinations except for those with a medical or religious exemption.”
More than seven out of 10 Americans support mask mandates and more than six out of 10 support vaccine mandates, so why are Americans contracting coronavirus at alarming levels again, and why are hospitalizations and deaths – especially among children – now spiking?
This clip from Donald Trump’s speech at a rally in deep red Alabama Saturday night after he cautiously urged supporters to get vaccinated makes clear where this small constituency stands.
“You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it, it’s good,” Trump told them.
Trump advises his audience in Alabama to take the Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/aaxQfnnxoh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021
“Shortly afterwards, some boos could be heard in the crowd, which was mostly maskless. Trump acknowledged the crowd’s reaction and said it was OK,” USA Today reported. “That’s alright. You got your freedoms. But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. I’ll call Alabama say, ‘Hey you know what?’ but it is working. But you do have your freedoms.”
The current seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is just under 150,000 per day. Mask and vaccine mandates would greatly help.
RELATED: Unvaccinated? Better Check to See if Your Health Insurance Will Cover All of Your COVID Costs
Image: NIH/Chiachi Chang via Wikimedia
