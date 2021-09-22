Susan Collins, Under Fire for Refusing to Support Abortion Rights Bill, Endorses Racist Pro-Trump Ex-Governor

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is under mounting criticism for refusing to support a Democratic bill that would make access to abortion the law of the land, as the U.S. Supreme Court, experts believe, prepares to reverse its historic 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Senator Collins, who repeatedly claims to be pro-choice, is being criticized after years of supporting then-President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees at every level of the federal judiciary, including two of his three Supreme Court picks.

According to the progressive group Suit Up Maine, Collins voted to confirm of 208 of Trump’s judicial nominees. She voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, but against Amy Coney Barrett, reportedly because she felt the vote should not take place so close to an election. But Collins did vote to put Barrett on the federal bench in 2017.

The anger against Collins on social media has been palpable Wednesday, but it may be about to get worse.

According to NBC News affiliate News Center Maine, Collins just endorsed former Maine Republican Governor Paul LePage for a third term. LePage was term-limited after two consecutive terms, but announced in April he is running once again.

For those who don’t remember, LePage is a Trump acolyte known for making outrageous and vulgar remarks, is anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, and pro-death penalty. He opposes legalization of marijuana, opposes renewable energy, supports “school choice,” opposes ObamaCare, wants to reduce the number of hospitals in the state, and has made racist remarks.

Related –

Gov. Paul LePage: I’m Not Racist, You C*cksucker, But People of Color are “The Enemy”

This was Gov. LePage in 2016:

The Governor of Maine. pic.twitter.com/UjjVZYEscA — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2016

“As Maine recovers from the pandemic, Paul is the best candidate to grow our economy,” Collins said Wednesday in a pre-recorded video endorsing LePage, who once called himself “Baby Trump.”

#BREAKING Sen. Susan Collins has endorsed Paul LePage for Governor via video message. During her speech, there were a number of boos heard from the crowd, but some folks did cheer at the end @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/mmnj7fBoPI — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 22, 2021

The outpouring of outrage against Collins is tremendous.

The fact that Susan Collins won’t participate in this last chance to save Roe tells you all you need to know https://t.co/QlScePu8Cx — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2021

Typo here. Should read “Sen. Susan Collins, who says she supports abortion rights but votes to confirm anti-choice judges who take away abortion rights and who opposes legislation to legalize abortion nationwide, says she opposes Senate Dems’ bill.” https://t.co/94FWZrzCRI — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 22, 2021

First, Senator Susan Collins lied and told us Brett “cries over beer” Kavanaugh wouldn’t overturn Roe v. Wade Now she’s saying she won’t vote to codify Roe because “other provisions go too far” Don’t be fooled by her slow-talking demeanor. She’s a liar through and through — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 22, 2021

Susan Collins doesn’t actually support abortion rights. Why is this hard to grasp? https://t.co/tYa4oerTi2 — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 22, 2021

Susan Collins is anti-choice. This shouldn’t surprise anyone. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) September 22, 2021

It’s almost as if Susan Collins isn’t really pro-choice after all. https://t.co/HiPJrZfZTE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2021

Susan Collins does not support abortion rights. Hello?!! Supporters of reproductive choice don’t hand control of the Supreme Court to anti-choice justices. https://t.co/ZunnOvfJz1 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 22, 2021

I have no words left for the hypocrisy of Susan Collins. https://t.co/mZlHo2HLHU — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) September 22, 2021

At what point do we just stop perpetuating the myth that Susan Collins actually supports abortion rights? In how many more high-stakes ways can she fall short of the bare minimum in defending them? https://t.co/w4T7xRxT1Y — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) September 22, 2021

Most of the time, political endorsements are rooted in ideological alliances or self-interest. In some rare situations, because of the person endorsed, there is no way it cannot but also point to one’s character. This is the case with Susan Collins’ endorsement of Paul LePage. — Dean Barker (@deanbarker) September 22, 2021