CRIME
Text Messages Show Matt Gaetz’s ‘Wingman’ Arranging Meetings Involving the Congressman, Women and Drugs
Text messages and Facebook messages obtained by ABC News show Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wingman, Joel Greenberg, arranging meetings with women for himself and the congressman through “sugar daddy” websites.
Greenberg, who pleaded guilty in May to sex-trafficking of a minor and several other federal charges, reportedly has been cooperating with prosecutors. Investigators believe it was Greenberg who met women through online “sugar daddy” websites and then introduced the women to Gaetz, who also had sex with them.
According to ABC News, Greenberg “has provided investigators with years of Venmo and Cash App transactions and thousands of photos and videos, as well as access to personal social media accounts.”
In one of the text message exchanges obtained by the network, from 2018, Greenberg appeared to arrange payment for a woman and ask whether she took drugs.
“I have a friend flying in and we are trying to make plans for tonight. What are your plans for later.” Greenberg reportedly wrote to the woman, referring to Gaetz. “And how much of an allowance will you be requiring :)”
The woman responded by saying she had “a friend who introduced (her) to the website that (she) could bring,” adding that she typically charges “$400 per meet.”
Greenberg then sent the woman a photo of Gaetz taking a selfie with students at Pea Ridge Elementary and wrote, “My friend,” ABC News reports.
“Oooh my friend thinks he’s really cute!” the woman responded.
Greenberg told the woman that Gaetz was “down here only for the day,” and that “we work and and play hard.”
“Have you ever tried molly,” he wrote, referring to the drug MDMA.
The woman ask if Gaetz used the same website that he had used to meet her.
“He knows the deal :),” Greenberg responded, adding that he would book a “suite Downtown.”
In another Facebook message exchange, also from 2018, Greenberg organized a gathering involving Gaetz and women he had been paying for sex at the home of Jason Pirozzolo — the Florida hand doctor who is also a subject of the FBI’s sprawling probe — which he referred to as “our safe place.”
“You should come meet the group,” Greenberg wrote to an unidentified Florida media entrepreneur. “I think it would be a wise investment of time. You might already know Jason Pirrazolo … but I’d like for you to meet Congressman Matt Gaetz. Gaetz is a wild man, but great dude.”
Greenberg added that the gathering would include “6-7 chicks” and “just 3-4 guys.”
Gaetz has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied allegations related to the ongoing federal probe.
In a statement to ABC News, Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill said: “After months of media coverage, not one woman has come forward to accuse Rep. Gaetz of wrongdoing. Not even President Biden can say that. That others might invite people unbeknownst to a U.S. Congressman to functions he may or may not attend is the everyday life of a political figure. Your story references people the congressman doesn’t know, things he hasn’t done and messages he neither sent nor received. Rep. Gaetz addressed the debunked allegations against him — and their origin in an extortion plot — during his Firebrand podcast episode last week. People should download and watch.”
‘Mounting Evidence of Trump’s Criminal Intent’: Experts Say Latest Scandal Leaves DOJ ‘No Choice’ but to Indict
Legal experts are weighing in on Wednesday evening’s bombshell report in The New York Times that the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta resigned on January 4 rather than be fired by then-President Donald Trump for refusing to say the election was rigged and there had been massive voter fraud, which Trump had been falsely claiming.
Trump had appointed Byung Pak to be the U.S. Attorney in mid 2017. Hours after top DOJ officials either warned or pressured him – or both – on Jan. 3, that he would be fired, Pak sent his letter of resignation to the President. On Wednesday he told the Senate Judiciary Committee what had happened.
“DOJ has no choice now, they must open a criminal investigation on Trump,” says attorney Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican turned Democrat, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis infamously fired a Health Dept. data analyst.
The handwritten notes of Dep. AG Donoghue of the call with AG Rosen corroborate this testimony by Pak. The notes also said “GA Legis. is with us.” These are 3 Trump appointees at the highest levels of DOJ. DOJ has no choice now, they must open a criminal investigation on Trump. pic.twitter.com/ic8K6cslpu
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2021
Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, now a constitutional law professor at U.C. San Diego and Los Angeles, calls it “repugnant.”
Repugnant in multiple ways:
Byung J. Pak, a former U.S. attorney in Atlanta,told investigators that his abrupt resignation in Jan had been prompted by DOJ officials’ warning that Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found in Georgia
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) August 11, 2021
Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman says there is “Mounting evidence of Donald Trump’s criminal intent under federal and Georgia state law.”
Mounting evidence of Donald Trump’s criminal intent under federal and Georgia state law.
U.S. Attorney in Georgia testifies: Trump was going to fire him for refusing to back up Trump’s false claims (including on call with Raffensperger) of voter fraud.https://t.co/plP12xixS9
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) August 11, 2021
After this latest news Goodman says a “potpourri of criminal provisions potentially apply.”
5. A potpourri of criminal provisions potentially apply.
Here’s @CREWcrew‘s complaint which also applies 18 U.S. Code § 595 (and § 610) to facts involving the removal of Pak.https://t.co/I1KjMDWwkf pic.twitter.com/AcpnrZwkvS
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) August 11, 2021
And he lists “possible” federal crimes Trump may have committed:
4. Among other possible crimes, this one:
“It shall be unlawful for any person to … attempt to intimidate, threaten, command, or coerce, any employee of the Federal Government … [for] refusing to work on behalf of any candidate.”
18 U.S. Code § 610
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) August 11, 2021
3. I put these in a separate thread.
Top candidates for crimes that fit these facts:
18 U.S. Code § 610
18 U.S. Code § 595@CREWcrew‘s complaint specifically cites the facts involving the removal of Pak, for which we now have testimony under oath.https://t.co/1UPLGC7UC4
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) August 11, 2021
Litman adds the firing may have been unconstitutional:
Pres can fire a US attorney for any reason and no reason, but not clear can do it for an unconstitutional reason, such as based on belief or even worse based on refusal to tell a lie.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) August 11, 2021
Image via Shutterstock
CRIME
‘Indictment Is Ready’: Matt Gaetz ‘Will Face Charges’ Says Former NY Prosecutor
A former New York State prosecutor say U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will be prosecuted by federal authorities and insists the “indictment is ready.”
Tristan Snell, who served as assistant attorney general for New York state and is now the founder and the managing partner of Main Street Law helped lead the prosecution against Trump University that resulted in a $25 million settlement.
Snell has been sharing what he says he knows, via Twitter, and on Wednesday laid out the “Gaetzgate” case as he sees it.
“What we know,” Snell writes, is that the “indictment is coming in the next few weeks, either in August or just after.”
“Also clear that the US Attorney’s Office is taking very strong positions with Gaetz and his counsel and is ready to indict Gaetz and others,” Snell claims.
“What’s really going on is that the feds are applying a lot of pressure on Gaetz to flip and cooperate — if the feds are taking a strong position, it’s to get cooperation,” he adds. “But what would Gaetz be able to cooperate on?”
“Gaetz could cooperate on the existing case they have open in federal court in Orlando — adding to the testimony from Gaetz’s buddy Joel Greenberg.”
Greenberg is the former Florida tax collector who was indicted on 33 federal charges, including theft, sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and multiple counts of fraud. As part of a plea deal in May Greenberg pleaded guilty to six counts, including sex trafficking.
Congressman Gaetz has called Greenberg his “wingman.”
Meanwhile, Snell adds that “the issue with Gaetzgate is not a lack of evidence or lack of a case. It’s that there’s soooo much evidence – and the case has gotten way bigger.”
Snell, who has appeared on CNN and other media outlets and last month penned a Washington Post op-ed on prosecuting Trump, says “the more interesting question” is “what else could Gaetz do? What other things could he cooperate on?”
“So to be clear, the issue with Gaetzgate is not *if* he will face charges. He will,” Snell insists. “The questions are when and how. Does he cooperate now? Or does he plead not guilty for now? And what would cooperation look like? If they’re having this discussion now, the indictment is ready.”
CRIME
New Evidence Shows It’s ‘Essential’ to Criminally Investigate Trump: Former House Impeachment Manager
The new information revealed by former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and deputy Richard Donoghue is enough to investigate former President Donald Trump for criminal conspiracy, according to a former House impeachment manager.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, former House impeachment manager Dan Goldman explained that it’s time for Congress to look at how to put guardrails on elected officials to ensure what Trump did never happens again.
“That’s part of the reason why the two voting rights laws are so important, to make sure that there isn’t voter suppression, and not only that, that elected officials aren’t empowered to overturn the vote of the people,” said Goldman. “Adam Schiff (D-CA) has the Protect the Democracy Act which has a lot of reforms in the post-Trump world. But none of them go — those reforms go to what occurred on January 6th and perhaps even more importantly, what occurred in the lead-up to January 6th. So, it’s not an either/or, it’s that both need to happen.”
He went on to say that it was clear Trump was on the inside of the domestic extremists’ militias who plotted and planned the attack on the Capitol.
“He was at the front of this push and this effort to reverse the election results,” explained Goldman. “And what we’re starting to see is the drip, drip, drip of all of his efforts to do it. And in particular, and perhaps most egregious to date because we will find more, but to date is what he tried to do with the Department of Justice, which was to take an independent agency, traditionally independent, and use it as his political-legal arm to undermine the confidence in the election so that he — knowing, of course, that there was no truth to it, but so that he could use it for corrupt purposes.”
That, he said, demands a deeper criminal investigation into Trump but also of those who served under him.
“It’s not enough to go after the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, and other domestic extremists where the January 6th criminal investigation has focused, it must continue until it determines what the root causes of January 6th were as well,” he said.”
He also explained that it could be happening already and that he assumes that it is because the questioning of Rosen happened so quickly after the DOJ said that it would wave executive privilege for former department officials.
“I would caution, though, that if I were a prosecutor, I would not be thrilled for a witness, a key witness to be providing testimony to multiple other agencies or departments, such as the Department of Justice IG’s office or the Senate Judiciary Committee,” he said. “Not that he can’t, but it’s just from a prosecutor’s standpoint, you don’t want to have so many inconsistent statements that are bound to occur when you have multiple times testifying under oath or not. But, you know, perhaps this is a bigger issue and the Senate Judiciary needs to hear from him, the Department of Justice needs to analyze its own regulations and how its own employees behave.”
It could be an ongoing investigation behind closed doors that isn’t being publicized.
See the conversation below:
