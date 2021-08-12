Trump-Loving Minnesota GOP Strategist Arrested for Underage Sex Trafficking

Another Republican has been arrested under suspicion of underage sex trafficking.

According to the Daily Beast, wealthy Minnesota GOP strategist Anton Lazzaro was arrested in Minneapolis Thursday morning, the FBI confirmed.

Lazzaro, who has appeared on Fox News and was known for showing off his wealthy and lavish lifestyle on social media, was indicted on five counts of sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of obstruction of justice.

“U.S. Magistrate Judge Becky R. Thorson ordered that Lazzaro remain jailed until a court hearing next week, after prosecutors claimed six victims had asked for additional protection from Lazzaro,” said the report.

“It’s their strong wish that the United States proceed with a recommendation of detention,” said Judge Thorson, referring to the requests of the survivors.

The court documents say that Lazzaro is accused of recruiting at least five underage victims for paid sex between May and December of 2020 and attempting to recruit a sixth. The indictment says he then “knowingly and intentionally interfered” with the FBI’s investigation as he became aware of it.

Lazzaro would appear on Fox to promote former President Donald Trump and other GOP officials. He’s been photographed with Trump, Pence, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and former Gov. Bobby Jindal (R-LA).

This is the second Republican in the past year to be involved in such a scandal. Former GOP tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to trafficking a minor along with other charges. He was one of the friends in Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) inner circle and Gaetz is now also under investigation, though he denies all accusations.

