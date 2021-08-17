Connect with us

Texas Gov. Abbott Contracts COVID After Banning Mask and Vaccine Mandates – and Speaking to a Packed House Last Night

Gregg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Texas Republican has steadfastly refused to lift his anti-science ban on mask and vaccine mandates.

Texas is among the worst states for coronavirus currently, with an extremely high case load and low vaccination rate.

Abbott reportedly has been vaccinated, and his office says he is tested daily.

Gov. Abbott spoke to a packed house Monday night of about 600 people, where few wore masks and social distancing was non-existent.

 

 

Biden Administration Set to Announce New Position on Coronavirus Booster Shots: It Is Recommending Them

18 hours ago

August 16, 2021

The Biden administration is about to announce a new position on coronavirus vaccine booster shots: they are recommending them.

The administration as soon as this week is expected to tell the American people that they will need a coronavirus booster shot eight months being fully-vaccinated, The Washington Post reports Monday night.

The new position is a change from what CDC officials have said in previous months. It is based on research that leads health experts to say the additional shots are needed “to combat waning immunity from the immunizations and the highly transmissible delta variant that is sparking a surge in covid-19 cases throughout the nation, according to four people familiar with the decision.”

“Nursing home residents and health care workers will most likely be the first to get booster shots,” The New York Times adds, “as soon as September, followed by other older people who were vaccinated last winter.”

 

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Cuomo Resigns After Sexual Harassment Investigation

1 week ago

August 10, 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, blaming politics and changing perceptions of acceptable behavior, has just announced he is resigning from his office after a state Attorney General investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo, after a lengthy statement that included praising himself for having a diverse team, Cuomo announced his resignation will be effective in 14 days.

“I cannot be the cause” of wasted time and money on litigation, Cuomo said, insisting he does not want to be a distraction.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story.

FDA Likely to Grant Final Approval to Pfizer Vaccine by ‘Labor Day or Sooner’ – Ending Excuse for 3 in 10 Unvaccinated

2 weeks ago

August 3, 2021

Three out of ten Americans who have refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus say they would do so once the FDA grants full and final approval to the vaccine. Their excuse is about to evaporate.

The FDA is expected to grant final approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine within a matter of weeks, The New York Times reports Tuesday evening. The agency’s “unofficial deadline” is “Labor Day or sooner.”

Currently about 93 million Americans eligible to get vaccinated have refused, for reasons researchers say generally fall into two camps: those steadfastly refusing and those who may be open to the vaccine given the right circumstances.

Some of the so-called vaccine “hesitant” are relying on false “information” spewed by the extremist propaganda machines of right wing media and cultish groups. Others refusing say they have other reasons, like wanting full FDA approval. A few cite religious reasons.

“Some 24% of white evangelicals said in June they wouldn’t be vaccinated, down from 26% in March,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Evangelicals of all races make up about one-quarter of the U.S. population, and health officials say persuading them to get the shot is crucial to slowing the spread of the Delta variant fueling recent increases in Covid-19 cases.”

Coronavirus infections across America have skyrocketed in recent weeks, more than doubling to an average of 86,000 per day. In some states, like Florida, the number of new daily COVID cases are setting records.

 

Image: Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. Photo via Wikimedia and a CC license

