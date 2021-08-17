Texas Gov. Abbott Contracts COVID After Banning Mask and Vaccine Mandates – and Speaking to a Packed House Last Night

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Texas Republican has steadfastly refused to lift his anti-science ban on mask and vaccine mandates.

Texas is among the worst states for coronavirus currently, with an extremely high case load and low vaccination rate.

Abbott reportedly has been vaccinated, and his office says he is tested daily.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announces he has tested positive for COVID: “The governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.” pic.twitter.com/fxHD09YyjZ — The Recount (@therecount) August 17, 2021

Gov. Abbott spoke to a packed house Monday night of about 600 people, where few wore masks and social distancing was non-existent.