Biden Administration Set to Announce New Position on Coronavirus Booster Shots: It Is Recommending Them

The Biden administration is about to announce a new position on coronavirus vaccine booster shots: they are recommending them.

The administration as soon as this week is expected to tell the American people that they will need a coronavirus booster shot eight months being fully-vaccinated, The Washington Post reports Monday night.

The new position is a change from what CDC officials have said in previous months. It is based on research that leads health experts to say the additional shots are needed “to combat waning immunity from the immunizations and the highly transmissible delta variant that is sparking a surge in covid-19 cases throughout the nation, according to four people familiar with the decision.”

“Nursing home residents and health care workers will most likely be the first to get booster shots,” The New York Times adds, “as soon as September, followed by other older people who were vaccinated last winter.”

