DeSantis Defunds School Districts for Mask Mandates

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has followed through on his threat to defund school districts that defy his ban on mask mandates.

On Friday Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the state will withhold funds for two school districts, Broward County and Alachua County, according to Miami Herald reporter Ana Ceballos.

It appears the funds being withheld are payroll funds for “school board members who voted to impose a mask mandate.” The action will go into effect next week unless they reverse course before then.

BREAKING: Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says the state will withhold state funds from Broward and Alachua public schools, targeting school officials compensation, as a result of them violating Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask orders. — Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) August 20, 2021

Commissioner Corcoran in a statement repeatedly cites “the law” but does not specify what law prohibits local school boards from protecting the health of students and staff.

“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law,” Corcoran said, the Miami Herald reports. “These public officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”

President Joe Biden has already notified school districts the U.S. Dept. of Education will make up any funds lost as a result of implementing mask mandates.