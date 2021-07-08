Tomi Lahren Calls Flight Attendants ‘Nazis of the Air’ for Enforcing Face Mask Requirements

“I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about your awesome socks you’re wearing today”

After President Joe Biden held his press conference Thursday Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy went on television to complain he had not been called on. There were 30 reporters in the room, the President called on ten, eight of whom were women in what clearly was an effort to support women during Women’s History Month.

Doocy repeated his complaints on Friday during the White House’s daily press briefing, claiming that “anytime that the President has an event where he’s given a list of reporters to call on Fox is the only member of the five network TV pool that has never been on the list,” and asking if “that is official administration policy?”

Psaki was not having it.

“We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we?” she asked.

“Yes,” Doocy answered.

“And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room?”

“Yes,” he was again forced to admit. “But –”

“And has the President taken questions from you since you came in, since you he came into office? Yes or no?” Psaki pressed.

Doocy, clearly still upset despite the fact that there are many other reporters with far greater experience than he has who don’t get called on as often as they would like, almost pouting said: “Only when I shouted after he goes through his whole list.”

He was forced to admit that President Biden “has been very generous with his time and thoughts,” but again insisted on asking his question again: “I’m just curious about this list that he’s given.”

“Well,” Psaki continued, “I would say that I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about your awesome socks you’re having on today, you’re wearing today, and have a conversation with you even when we disagree. The President’s taken your questions, and I’m looking forward to doing ‘Fox News Sunday’ this Sunday for the third time in the last few months, I think we got to move on because we got limited time.”

