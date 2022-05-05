FOX FAIL
Doocy Wants Biden to Block Pro-Choice Protesters, But Last Year Said Anti-‘CRT’ Parents Protesting Was ‘Fundamental Right’
Last summer conservative groups secretly trained countless right-wingers to swarm local school board meetings across the country to drum up fake opposition to “Critical Race Theory,” a college-level discipline that examines institutional racism. The right-wing media outlets like Fox News seemingly almost nightly aired the out-of-control ginned up protests.
At no point did Fox News denounce them.
In fact, fast forward to October of last year, when Fox News falsely characterized a memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland, claiming he called parents protesting CRT “domestic terrorists.”
Here’s Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy challenging White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on that very issue last year:
“Does the President support the fundamental right of these parents to protest at these school board meetings?” he asked.
Doocy: Does the President support the fundamental right of these parents to protest at these school board meetings?
Psaki: Of course but he doesn’t stand for people to take violent action against people who are public servants and that’s what the threats are about. pic.twitter.com/4e9RxGMgLY
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2021
Parents protesting nonexistent “CRT” in schools have a “fundamental right” to protest, Doocy says.
On Thursday, however, Doocy said President Joe Biden should stop peaceful protestors – protestors who are angry and terrified after a draft of a Supreme Court opinion striking down Roe v, Wade leaked – from exercising their First Amendment rights by merely (allegedly) planning to voice their concerns in front of Supreme Court justice’s homes, and even in front of the Supreme Court itself.
“Do you think the progressive activists that are now planning protests outside some of the justices’ houses are extreme?” Doocy on Thursday asked outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
“Peaceful protest? No. Peaceful protest is not extreme,” she replied.
“Some of these justices have young kids, their neighbors are not all public figures. So, would the president think about waving off activists that want to go into residential neighborhoods in Virginia and Maryland?” Doocy asked, literally urging the President to violate the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution – something these Americans are already seeing happen, which is why they’re protesting.
“Peter, look, I think our view here is that peaceful protests – there’s a long history in the United States, in the country of that, and we certainly encourage people to keep it peaceful and not resort to any level of violence.”
“These activists posted a map, with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices, is that the kind of thing this president wants to help your side make their point?” Doocy demanded to know.
“I think the President’s view is that there’s a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document. We obviously want people’s privacy to be respected. We want people to protest peacefully if they want to, to protest. That is certainly what the President’s view would be,” Psaki said, dressing down Doocy.
“So he doesn’t care if they’re protesting outside the Supreme Court or outside someone’s private residence?” Doocy continued to press.
“I don’t have an official U.S. Government position on where people protest. I want, we want it of course to be peaceful, and certainly the President would want people’s privacy to be respected, but I think we shouldn’t lose the point here. The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights that have been law for 50 years, their rights to make choices about their own bodies and their own health care are at risk. That’s why people are protesting, they’re unhappy, they’re scared.”
Psaki: The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights that have been law for 50 years. Their rights to make choices about their own bodies and their own healthcare are at risk… pic.twitter.com/NBgDN0iCrw
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2022
‘If You Want to Use That on Fox We Welcome That’: Psaki Schools Doocy on Why Gas Price Increases Are the #PutinPriceHike
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to battle Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy, this time on Wednesday educating him on why Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine is responsible for a dramatic increase in the price of gas at the pump.
“Why did you guys decide to rebrand the rise in gas prices as the #PutinPriceHike?” asked Doocy, whose talents are micro-focused on reframing facts into convenient Fox News sound bites.
“If you want to use that on Fox we welcome that,” Psaki responded, ending her reply with a smirk.
“I think it’ll get a lot of airtime because we have heard the President warned for months, the gas prices were rising because of the supply chain and because of post-pandemic demand,” Doocy replied, once again demonstrating the inability of the Fox News propagandist to understand that two things can be true over time, and as events unfold facts change (see: masks.)
“If you guys knew for months that this was going to be the ‘hashtag Putin price hike,’ why are we just hearing that now?” he badgered, as if the U.S. knew Putin would bomb Ukraine six months or more ago.
“Well, Peter, if we go back to six months ago, I don’t think anybody was predicting we would be exactly where we are as it relates to Russia and Ukraine,” Psaki responded. “As you know that events in the world including the invasion by Russia, of a foreign country does prompt instability and volatility in the global oil markets.”
“Outside economists and analysts have conveyed and said publicly that Russia’s invasion, Russia’s buildup of troops President Putin’s decision to do that very early this year led to a lot of the instability and volatility in the oil markets. You don’t have to take my word for it,” Psaki added.
Watch:
Fox’s Peter Doocy: “Why did you guys decide to rebrand the rise in gas prices as the #PutinPriceHike?”
WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki: “If you wanna use that on Fox, I welcome that.”
Doocy: “I think it’ll get a lot of airtime.” pic.twitter.com/L2G0Cn5CsF
— The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2022
Fox News Pushed Hillary Clinton’s Speech Dozens of Times Today – But Cut Away When She Called GOP ‘Coup Plotters’
Probably no one is more obsessed with Hillary Clinton than Fox News. During slow news cycles and big ones, if she breathes they are on it. This week was no exception.
Revelations of Trump mishandling classified material has been mentioned once — once! — on Fox News all week. They are finding time this morning to comb through Hillary Clinton’s schedule and attack her for delivering a speech, however. pic.twitter.com/xRlRviv42M
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2022
The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee spoke at the New York Democratic Convention Thursday afternoon, allowing Fox News to gin up its base with more than three dozen mentions of her throughout the day.
Clinton did not disappoint Democratic voters, but Fox News disappointed its viewers.
Despite the heavy handed hyping, Fox News viewers got to see little of the former U.S. Secretary of State and U.S. Senator’s remarks, because Fox News cut away as soon as she accurately referred to Republicans as “coup plottters.”
Journalist David Freedlander called the Fox News move “Incredible,” and added: “Not just cut away but immediately start taking about Durham investigation and then Joe Biden’s ‘weakness.'”
Here’s what Fox News viewers were allowed to see just before the far right channel’s directors pulled the plug:
“Republicans are defending coup plotters” — Hillary Clinton, during a speech Fox News is carrying live pic.twitter.com/UgckzUfgWK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2022
Here’s how Fox News interrupted Clinton’s speech:
Fox News quickly cut away from Hillary Clinton’s speech as she called for people to reject Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/AOEwZlRI92
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2022
‘Rooting Against America’: Fox News Blasted for Being ‘Giddy’ Over Anticipated Bad Jobs Report – Until It Was Good
Experts predicted a bad jobs report but Americans were very pleasantly surprised when the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday reported 467,000 jobs were created in January – tripling estimates – and increased the two previous months’ jobs numbers as well.
HOLY COW
Revisions added 700,000 jobs to the last two months
YUGE
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 4, 2022
Most Americans, that is.
Take a look at how Fox News was “giddy with anticipation of massive job loss,” as Media Matters’ Senior Research Fellow Craig Harrington noted, posting this video compilation:
Up until just *seconds* before the release of the January jobs report, Fox News was giddy with anticipation of massive job loss… pic.twitter.com/kH5dZOQYF4
— Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) February 4, 2022
“Fox News, rooting against America,” decried Never-Trumper Bill Kristol.
“Real patriots don’t root for failure. But that’s exactly what Fox News does,” wrote veteran journalist Jim Roberts in response to the video.
CNN Contributor, World affairs columnist Frida Ghitis: “How embarrassing, Fox rooting for bad news for the country.”
John Haltiwanger, a Senior Politics Reporter at BusinessInsider said Fox News was “Rooting for America to fail to own the libs.”
And Lincoln Project member and veteran GOP campaign strategist Stuart Stevens wrote this response to the video:
“Most appealing aspect of Reagan era was optimism. To be born an American was to win life’s lottery. Now Rs are all fear & pessimism. Grievance. Books are terrifying, America’s great cities are terrifying. Immigrants are terrifying. The future is terrifying. A party of the fearful”
