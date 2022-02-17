FOX FAIL
Fox News Pushed Hillary Clinton’s Speech Dozens of Times Today – But Cut Away When She Called GOP ‘Coup Plotters’
Probably no one is more obsessed with Hillary Clinton than Fox News. During slow news cycles and big ones, if she breathes they are on it. This week was no exception.
Revelations of Trump mishandling classified material has been mentioned once — once! — on Fox News all week. They are finding time this morning to comb through Hillary Clinton’s schedule and attack her for delivering a speech, however. pic.twitter.com/xRlRviv42M
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2022
The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee spoke at the New York Democratic Convention Thursday afternoon, allowing Fox News to gin up its base with more than three dozen mentions of her throughout the day.
Clinton did not disappoint Democratic voters, but Fox News disappointed its viewers.
Despite the heavy handed hyping, Fox News viewers got to see little of the former U.S. Secretary of State and U.S. Senator’s remarks, because Fox News cut away as soon as she accurately referred to Republicans as “coup plottters.”
Journalist David Freedlander called the Fox News move “Incredible,” and added: “Not just cut away but immediately start taking about Durham investigation and then Joe Biden’s ‘weakness.'”
Here’s what Fox News viewers were allowed to see just before the far right channel’s directors pulled the plug:
“Republicans are defending coup plotters” — Hillary Clinton, during a speech Fox News is carrying live pic.twitter.com/UgckzUfgWK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2022
Here’s how Fox News interrupted Clinton’s speech:
Fox News quickly cut away from Hillary Clinton’s speech as she called for people to reject Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/AOEwZlRI92
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2022
FOX FAIL
‘Rooting Against America’: Fox News Blasted for Being ‘Giddy’ Over Anticipated Bad Jobs Report – Until It Was Good
Experts predicted a bad jobs report but Americans were very pleasantly surprised when the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday reported 467,000 jobs were created in January – tripling estimates – and increased the two previous months’ jobs numbers as well.
HOLY COW
Revisions added 700,000 jobs to the last two months
YUGE
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 4, 2022
Most Americans, that is.
Take a look at how Fox News was “giddy with anticipation of massive job loss,” as Media Matters’ Senior Research Fellow Craig Harrington noted, posting this video compilation:
Up until just *seconds* before the release of the January jobs report, Fox News was giddy with anticipation of massive job loss… pic.twitter.com/kH5dZOQYF4
— Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) February 4, 2022
“Fox News, rooting against America,” decried Never-Trumper Bill Kristol.
“Real patriots don’t root for failure. But that’s exactly what Fox News does,” wrote veteran journalist Jim Roberts in response to the video.
CNN Contributor, World affairs columnist Frida Ghitis: “How embarrassing, Fox rooting for bad news for the country.”
John Haltiwanger, a Senior Politics Reporter at BusinessInsider said Fox News was “Rooting for America to fail to own the libs.”
And Lincoln Project member and veteran GOP campaign strategist Stuart Stevens wrote this response to the video:
“Most appealing aspect of Reagan era was optimism. To be born an American was to win life’s lottery. Now Rs are all fear & pessimism. Grievance. Books are terrifying, America’s great cities are terrifying. Immigrants are terrifying. The future is terrifying. A party of the fearful”
FOX FAIL
‘I’ll Answer It for You’: Psaki Destroys Combative Doocy – Biden Doesn’t Need a ‘Photo Op’ or ‘Feckless’ Border Wall
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was forced to verbally wallop Peter Doocy after the combative, argumentative, and fear-mongering Fox News correspondent tried to pick a fight over President Joe Biden having not recently visited the southern border.
When all was said and done Psaki reminded Doocy that when he was president Donald Trump “went to the border, at least once, maybe more,” she told him. “How did that immigration policy result Peter? That immigration policy resulted in separating kids from their parents, building a border wall that’s feckless, and that cost billions of dollars for taxpayers.”
“The President said last night,” Doocy began his attack, referring to President Biden’s remarks at a CNN town hall Thursday night, “why did President Biden say he has been to the border?”
“Well, Peter,” Psaki replied, explaining that President Biden drove “through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008, and he’s certainly familiar with the fact and it stuck with him with the fact that in El Paso, the border goes right through the center of town, but what the most important thing everyone should know and understand is that the President has worked on these issues throughout his entire career, and is well-versed in every aspect of our immigration system including the border that includes when he was vice president, and he went to Mexico and Central America ten times to address border issues and talk about what we can do to reduce the number of migrants who were coming to the border.”
And she added that Biden “does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration, that’s his view.”
Doocy, still obsessed over what he determined is President Biden’s required presence at the southern border, pressed back hard.
“Does that count as a visit? He said, ‘I’ve been there before,’ you’re saying he drove by for a few minutes, does that count?” Doocy demanded.
“What is the root cause? Where are people coming from when they’re coming to the border Peter?” Psaki, losing patience, asked.
“I’m asking you a question because I think people should understand the context,” Psaki continued, receiving no actual response.
“Okay, I’ll answer it for you,” she said, giving up. “People come from Central America and Mexico, to go to the border. The President has been to those countries ten times to talk about border issues,” she informed Doocy. “There is a focus right now on a photo op. The President does not believe a photo op is the same as solutions that may be a difference he has with Republicans.”
Watch:
“There is a focus right now on a photo op. The president does not believe a photo op is the same as solutions. That may be a difference he has with Republicans” — Psaki to Peter Doocy as he grills her about whether Biden has technically visited the border pic.twitter.com/5Y6awKDE0A
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2021
FOX FAIL
Psaki Smacks Down Doocy for Fear-Mongering Vaccine Mandate Could Cause Spike in ‘Terror, Murder, Robberies, Kidnappings’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to indulge Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy‘s attempt to fear-monger about the effects of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate-or-test policy, after he could not support his trumped-up hypothesis that it was actually making Americans less safe because some police officers and some U.S. service members may be threatening to quit, which he claimed could cause a spike in “terror, murder, robberies, kidnappings.”
After getting a fact-based push back from Psaki, Doocy resorted to more fear-mongering, insisting there are other issues more important than COVID for the White House to focus on, including ” international terror gang violence, murder, arson, and drug dealing.”
“If the whole point of a vaccine mandate is to make people safer. But the vaccine mandate also means tons of police and military, they walk off the job. Then at the end of the day, does a vaccine mandate, make people safer?” Doocy asked in a disjointed question.
“Well, where are tons of police and military walking off the job?” Psaki asked.
He claimed that one source “says that hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members remain unvaccinated, which is leading to questions about possible military readiness,” Doocy claimed.
“The L.A. County Sheriff says that five to 10% of their workforce could walk off the job,” he added, which is inaccurate. The L.A. County Sheriff said, “I don’t want to be in a position to lose 5%, 10% of my workforce overnight on a vaccine mandate,” numbers which he did not say were actually the quantity who would refuse to work in announcing his personal decision to refuse to enforce the mandate. The mandate also includes the option for regular testing instead of getting vaccinated.
Psaki encouraged Doocy to look at “a range” of companies and organizations, and “frankly, the Department of Defense” which she said has “up to date statistics on members of the military” who are “over 90%” vaccinated.
Flustered and frustrated Doocy tried to continue to challenge Psaki.
“But there are other problems in the world than COVID-19: international terror, gang violence, murder, arson, drug dealing –” Doocy fear-mongered, as if they would become worse because of the vaccine mandate, or as if the Biden administration were spending all its resources on enforcing the vaccine or test mandate, which is false.
“What was the number one cause of death among police officers last year do you know?” Psaki asked Doocy.
He did not respond.
“COVID-19,” she said, answering her own question because he refused to. “So that’s something that we’re working to address and police departments are working to address. If you look at Seattle, as an example which I know has been in the some of the reporting, 92% of the police forces are vaccinated as are 93% of firefighters, 99% of Seattle’s 11,000 employees have submitted vaccine verification or an exemption request.”
Unmoved, Doocy again resorted to trying to design the administration’s agenda.
“All these other problems: terror, murder, robberies, kidnappings, is there any concern that if police forces shrink, or if the size of the ready, military force shrinks, that the United States or localities may not be equipped properly to deal with [them]?”
Psaki’ at the end of her very long line of patience, put an end to the Fox News correspondent’s fear-mongering.
“Peter. More than 700,000 people have died of COVID, again it was the number one cause of death among police departments and police officers, it’s something that we should take seriously. Departments are trying to save people in their departments, people who work for them. We support that effort and there’s been success across the country in that regard.”
Watch:
Peter Doocy is speechless when Jen Psaki asks him what the number one cause of death for police officers was last year (it was Covid!) pic.twitter.com/UtuzN1wTu4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2021
