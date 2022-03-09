FOX FAIL
‘If You Want to Use That on Fox We Welcome That’: Psaki Schools Doocy on Why Gas Price Increases Are the #PutinPriceHike
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to battle Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy, this time on Wednesday educating him on why Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine is responsible for a dramatic increase in the price of gas at the pump.
“Why did you guys decide to rebrand the rise in gas prices as the #PutinPriceHike?” asked Doocy, whose talents are micro-focused on reframing facts into convenient Fox News sound bites.
“If you want to use that on Fox we welcome that,” Psaki responded, ending her reply with a smirk.
“I think it’ll get a lot of airtime because we have heard the President warned for months, the gas prices were rising because of the supply chain and because of post-pandemic demand,” Doocy replied, once again demonstrating the inability of the Fox News propagandist to understand that two things can be true over time, and as events unfold facts change (see: masks.)
“If you guys knew for months that this was going to be the ‘hashtag Putin price hike,’ why are we just hearing that now?” he badgered, as if the U.S. knew Putin would bomb Ukraine six months or more ago.
“Well, Peter, if we go back to six months ago, I don’t think anybody was predicting we would be exactly where we are as it relates to Russia and Ukraine,” Psaki responded. “As you know that events in the world including the invasion by Russia, of a foreign country does prompt instability and volatility in the global oil markets.”
“Outside economists and analysts have conveyed and said publicly that Russia’s invasion, Russia’s buildup of troops President Putin’s decision to do that very early this year led to a lot of the instability and volatility in the oil markets. You don’t have to take my word for it,” Psaki added.
Watch:
Fox’s Peter Doocy: “Why did you guys decide to rebrand the rise in gas prices as the #PutinPriceHike?”
WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki: “If you wanna use that on Fox, I welcome that.”
Doocy: “I think it’ll get a lot of airtime.” pic.twitter.com/L2G0Cn5CsF
— The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FOX FAIL
Fox News Pushed Hillary Clinton’s Speech Dozens of Times Today – But Cut Away When She Called GOP ‘Coup Plotters’
Probably no one is more obsessed with Hillary Clinton than Fox News. During slow news cycles and big ones, if she breathes they are on it. This week was no exception.
Revelations of Trump mishandling classified material has been mentioned once — once! — on Fox News all week. They are finding time this morning to comb through Hillary Clinton’s schedule and attack her for delivering a speech, however. pic.twitter.com/xRlRviv42M
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2022
The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee spoke at the New York Democratic Convention Thursday afternoon, allowing Fox News to gin up its base with more than three dozen mentions of her throughout the day.
Clinton did not disappoint Democratic voters, but Fox News disappointed its viewers.
Despite the heavy handed hyping, Fox News viewers got to see little of the former U.S. Secretary of State and U.S. Senator’s remarks, because Fox News cut away as soon as she accurately referred to Republicans as “coup plottters.”
Journalist David Freedlander called the Fox News move “Incredible,” and added: “Not just cut away but immediately start taking about Durham investigation and then Joe Biden’s ‘weakness.'”
Here’s what Fox News viewers were allowed to see just before the far right channel’s directors pulled the plug:
“Republicans are defending coup plotters” — Hillary Clinton, during a speech Fox News is carrying live pic.twitter.com/UgckzUfgWK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2022
Here’s how Fox News interrupted Clinton’s speech:
Fox News quickly cut away from Hillary Clinton’s speech as she called for people to reject Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/AOEwZlRI92
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2022
FOX FAIL
‘Rooting Against America’: Fox News Blasted for Being ‘Giddy’ Over Anticipated Bad Jobs Report – Until It Was Good
Experts predicted a bad jobs report but Americans were very pleasantly surprised when the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday reported 467,000 jobs were created in January – tripling estimates – and increased the two previous months’ jobs numbers as well.
HOLY COW
Revisions added 700,000 jobs to the last two months
YUGE
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 4, 2022
Most Americans, that is.
Take a look at how Fox News was “giddy with anticipation of massive job loss,” as Media Matters’ Senior Research Fellow Craig Harrington noted, posting this video compilation:
Up until just *seconds* before the release of the January jobs report, Fox News was giddy with anticipation of massive job loss… pic.twitter.com/kH5dZOQYF4
— Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) February 4, 2022
“Fox News, rooting against America,” decried Never-Trumper Bill Kristol.
“Real patriots don’t root for failure. But that’s exactly what Fox News does,” wrote veteran journalist Jim Roberts in response to the video.
CNN Contributor, World affairs columnist Frida Ghitis: “How embarrassing, Fox rooting for bad news for the country.”
John Haltiwanger, a Senior Politics Reporter at BusinessInsider said Fox News was “Rooting for America to fail to own the libs.”
And Lincoln Project member and veteran GOP campaign strategist Stuart Stevens wrote this response to the video:
“Most appealing aspect of Reagan era was optimism. To be born an American was to win life’s lottery. Now Rs are all fear & pessimism. Grievance. Books are terrifying, America’s great cities are terrifying. Immigrants are terrifying. The future is terrifying. A party of the fearful”
FOX FAIL
‘I’ll Answer It for You’: Psaki Destroys Combative Doocy – Biden Doesn’t Need a ‘Photo Op’ or ‘Feckless’ Border Wall
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was forced to verbally wallop Peter Doocy after the combative, argumentative, and fear-mongering Fox News correspondent tried to pick a fight over President Joe Biden having not recently visited the southern border.
When all was said and done Psaki reminded Doocy that when he was president Donald Trump “went to the border, at least once, maybe more,” she told him. “How did that immigration policy result Peter? That immigration policy resulted in separating kids from their parents, building a border wall that’s feckless, and that cost billions of dollars for taxpayers.”
“The President said last night,” Doocy began his attack, referring to President Biden’s remarks at a CNN town hall Thursday night, “why did President Biden say he has been to the border?”
“Well, Peter,” Psaki replied, explaining that President Biden drove “through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008, and he’s certainly familiar with the fact and it stuck with him with the fact that in El Paso, the border goes right through the center of town, but what the most important thing everyone should know and understand is that the President has worked on these issues throughout his entire career, and is well-versed in every aspect of our immigration system including the border that includes when he was vice president, and he went to Mexico and Central America ten times to address border issues and talk about what we can do to reduce the number of migrants who were coming to the border.”
And she added that Biden “does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration, that’s his view.”
Doocy, still obsessed over what he determined is President Biden’s required presence at the southern border, pressed back hard.
“Does that count as a visit? He said, ‘I’ve been there before,’ you’re saying he drove by for a few minutes, does that count?” Doocy demanded.
“What is the root cause? Where are people coming from when they’re coming to the border Peter?” Psaki, losing patience, asked.
“I’m asking you a question because I think people should understand the context,” Psaki continued, receiving no actual response.
“Okay, I’ll answer it for you,” she said, giving up. “People come from Central America and Mexico, to go to the border. The President has been to those countries ten times to talk about border issues,” she informed Doocy. “There is a focus right now on a photo op. The President does not believe a photo op is the same as solutions that may be a difference he has with Republicans.”
Watch:
“There is a focus right now on a photo op. The president does not believe a photo op is the same as solutions. That may be a difference he has with Republicans” — Psaki to Peter Doocy as he grills her about whether Biden has technically visited the border pic.twitter.com/5Y6awKDE0A
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2021
Trending
- WHAM!2 days ago
‘Let Me Finish – Peter Let Me Give You the Facts’: Psaki Slams Doocy Over False Fox News Framing of Gas Prices
- News2 days ago
William Barr ‘Had a Running Joke’ About Trump’s Links to Russia
- HALF OF FLORIDA2 days ago
‘Unbridled Hatred’: DeSantis SPOX Blasted for Saying ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Opponents ‘Probably’ Are ‘Groomers’ of Kids
- WHITE GRIEVANCE2 days ago
‘Woke-Panic Claptrap’: College Student’s NY Times Op-Ed Leads to Mockery Over ‘Self-Censorship’ Complaint
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Shady Ties to Sprawling Network of Dark Money’: Clarence Thomas Has Business Relationship With Right Wing Activist – Report
- AWKWARD3 days ago
Bill Barr’s New Book Complains Democrats Were Wrong for ‘Demonizing’ Putin
- 'MAKE SURE WE'RE NOT HURTING PEOPLE'2 days ago
Watch: First Openly-LGBTQ Florida State Senator Chokes Up in Debate Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
- News2 days ago
Texas Students Push Back Against Book Bans for Censoring LGBTQ, Racial Justice Issues