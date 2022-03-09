‘If You Want to Use That on Fox We Welcome That’: Psaki Schools Doocy on Why Gas Price Increases Are the #PutinPriceHike

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to battle Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy, this time on Wednesday educating him on why Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine is responsible for a dramatic increase in the price of gas at the pump.

“Why did you guys decide to rebrand the rise in gas prices as the #PutinPriceHike?” asked Doocy, whose talents are micro-focused on reframing facts into convenient Fox News sound bites.

“If you want to use that on Fox we welcome that,” Psaki responded, ending her reply with a smirk.

“I think it’ll get a lot of airtime because we have heard the President warned for months, the gas prices were rising because of the supply chain and because of post-pandemic demand,” Doocy replied, once again demonstrating the inability of the Fox News propagandist to understand that two things can be true over time, and as events unfold facts change (see: masks.)

“If you guys knew for months that this was going to be the ‘hashtag Putin price hike,’ why are we just hearing that now?” he badgered, as if the U.S. knew Putin would bomb Ukraine six months or more ago.

“Well, Peter, if we go back to six months ago, I don’t think anybody was predicting we would be exactly where we are as it relates to Russia and Ukraine,” Psaki responded. “As you know that events in the world including the invasion by Russia, of a foreign country does prompt instability and volatility in the global oil markets.”

“Outside economists and analysts have conveyed and said publicly that Russia’s invasion, Russia’s buildup of troops President Putin’s decision to do that very early this year led to a lot of the instability and volatility in the oil markets. You don’t have to take my word for it,” Psaki added.

Watch: