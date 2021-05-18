FOX FAIL
Peter Doocy Mocks President Biden for Wearing a Mask at Ford Plant – Forcing Fox News to Admit They Don’t Know Local Rules
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy is openly mocking President Joe Biden for wearing a mask inside Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan electric vehicle plant, forcing Fox News to admit they have no idea what the local rules or company’s rules are.
Biden happens to be visiting the same plant that almost exactly one year ago had asked President Donald Trump to wear a mask, but later rescinded that request once it was refused – despite state law requiring masks at the time.
“The President is saying a lot by showing us what he’s wearing,” Doocy told Fox News viewers Tuesday afternoon, noting that Biden has “a face mask covering his nose which conflicts with the CDC guidance.”
Doocy is wrong, which he himself acknowledges in his very next sentence.
“You don’t have to do that or socially distance indoors or outdoors as long as you are vaccinated.”
But you can, and you have to if the company you are visiting has a policy requiring masks, or the city or state still has a rule on masks – which it appears is still in place. Every photo of everyone inside that Ford plant, including reporters, shows them wearing masks.
Peter Doocy is in a fog of confusion over Biden wearing a mask inside an auto plant in Michigan today pic.twitter.com/NkmgPon6Wc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2021
Doocy didn’t bother to determine if Ford has a mask policy in place, as the network was forced to admit:
Moments after Peter Doocy’s report, Fox News anchor John Roberts essentially confirms they didn’t check to see if there is a local or business rule on mask-wearing at the Dearborn Ford plant.
“We will have to try and find out.” pic.twitter.com/eq3xZu9x6s
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 18, 2021
What made Trump’s refusal to wear a mask at that plant last year even worse was it wasn’t manufacturing cars, but PPE and ventilators due to the pandemic.
It seems like there’s a company policy to continue to wear masks. Tweets from Detroit News’ Jordyn Grzelewski:
Bit hard to hear but POTUS just exchanged fist bump after talking to employees from Ford’s Van Dyke plant in Sterling Heights, which is a transmission plant also building motors and transaxles for EVs. pic.twitter.com/OWj6SB7eoM
— Jordyn Grzelewski (@JGrzelewski) May 18, 2021
Spotted among the attendees: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Debbie Dingell, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, among many others. Per pool report, Bill Ford, Rory Gamble and UAW member Angela Powell will speak ahead of POTUS’s remarks. pic.twitter.com/AepBrGEM31
— Jordyn Grzelewski (@JGrzelewski) May 18, 2021
Fox News Names Former Trump DOJ Spokesperson and Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Attorney as New Washington Editor
Another Trump administration official is headed to Fox News. Kerri Kupec, who served as then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice spokesperson will become the conservative cable channel’s Washington editor.
Kupec, who has attacked transgender Americans, also served as Legal Counsel and Communications Director for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
According to GLAAD, Kupec “argued that North Carolina’s infamous HB2 was ‘good for business’ and ‘absolutely not’ anti-transgender.” That was demonstrably false when she made the claim and studies since prove it even more so after the state lost millions of dollars in revenue.
While at ADF Kupec attacked transgender people, saying, “Big business shouldn’t be advocating for boys to share the girls’ locker rooms and showers — and vice versa — in our public schools.”
She also posted this attack:
Why the Transgender Debate Is About Redefining Reality https://t.co/p8rHVwlT8F via @TGC
— Kerri Kupec (@Kerri_Kupec) February 26, 2017
Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace praised Kupec and others in his announcement Thursday, saying they “will continue to advance our robust news operation and commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives across the network.”
Media Matters’ LGBTQ program director Brennan Suen offers a quick summation of Kupec’s work, saying, “Kupec has a long record of anti-LGBTQ advocacy and 4 years of work under the extreme group Alliance Defending Freedom, during which she defended and communicated countless extreme actions harming LGBTQ across the country and world.”
Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona notes Kupec has “absolutely no journalism experience.”
Kupec joins numerous other former Trump administration and campaign officials now taking a paycheck from Rupert Murdoch’s right wing propaganda machine, including Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Pompeo, Lara Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Larry Kudlow.
Psaki Swats Fox Reporter Complaining He Doesn’t Get Called on: ‘We’re Here Having a Conversation, Aren’t We?’
“I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about your awesome socks you’re wearing today”
After President Joe Biden held his press conference Thursday Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy went on television to complain he had not been called on. There were 30 reporters in the room, the President called on ten, eight of whom were women in what clearly was an effort to support women during Women’s History Month.
Doocy repeated his complaints on Friday during the White House’s daily press briefing, claiming that “anytime that the President has an event where he’s given a list of reporters to call on Fox is the only member of the five network TV pool that has never been on the list,” and asking if “that is official administration policy?”
Psaki was not having it.
“We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we?” she asked.
“Yes,” Doocy answered.
“And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room?”
“Yes,” he was again forced to admit. “But –”
“And has the President taken questions from you since you came in, since you he came into office? Yes or no?” Psaki pressed.
Doocy, clearly still upset despite the fact that there are many other reporters with far greater experience than he has who don’t get called on as often as they would like, almost pouting said: “Only when I shouted after he goes through his whole list.”
He was forced to admit that President Biden “has been very generous with his time and thoughts,” but again insisted on asking his question again: “I’m just curious about this list that he’s given.”
“Well,” Psaki continued, “I would say that I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about your awesome socks you’re having on today, you’re wearing today, and have a conversation with you even when we disagree. The President’s taken your questions, and I’m looking forward to doing ‘Fox News Sunday’ this Sunday for the third time in the last few months, I think we got to move on because we got limited time.”
Watch:
Peter Doocy complains that Fox News doesn’t get to ask the Biden administration enough questions. Psaki isn’t really having it. pic.twitter.com/dQaOKVrMO8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2021
‘Propaganda’: Fox News added a gunman into photos of Seattle’s “autonomous zone”
Legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noticed that Fox News added a man carrying a military-assault rifle into images of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) on Friday. The CHAZ is a police-free area currently occupied by protesters police violence.
Fox News featured the images on their website without any mention that they had been altered. They placed the exact same gunman in two different photos. In one, the gunman’s left arm had been weirdly cut off in a straight line from the shoulder to the elbow.
Fox claimed that the image of a shattered window in the CHAZ was taken this week, but it seems it was actually taken on May 30.
Fox News, a totally normal and respectable media outlet, digitally manipulated photos of Seattle’s “autonomous zone” by photoshopping in a gunman. https://t.co/VHHLkdr3LX pic.twitter.com/CIh3Xh6njQ
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 13, 2020
“Given how vigorously Fox News personalities have argued that men toting assault weapons in public are not inherently threatening,” Stern wrote, “it’s curious the outlet digitally inserted a man toting a gun to make the autonomous zone seem more threatening and scary.”
Fox News eventually issued the following editor’s note:
A FoxNews.com home page photo collage which originally accompanied this story included multiple scenes from Seattle’s ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ and of wreckage following recent riots. The collage did not clearly delineate between these images, and has since been replaced. In addition, a recent slideshow depicting scenes from Seattle mistakenly included a picture from St. Paul, Minnesota. Fox News regrets these errors.
Here are some reactions to the news of Fox’s photoshopping from Twitter:
When this is all over @foxnewsnight needs to be shut down and dismantled. They're not news, they're propaganda.
— Antifa Larry M. Retzlaff (@Greyseeker) June 13, 2020
Flashback:
Editing chants to say "Kill a cop". https://t.co/RUGOAKuJ9Y
— LibertyIsStillALady (@still_liberty) June 13, 2020
Flashback:
Fox – Muslim no-go zones a lie: https://t.co/7l1rIFPAKD
— LibertyIsStillALady (@still_liberty) June 13, 2020
This goes beyond the issues of ethics alone. This was a planned attempt to incite one group of people. It is propaganda in its clearest form comparable to what terrorist organizations do, no matter how terrible the photoshop is.
— Ryan Hurst (@RyanJ_Hurst) June 13, 2020
And not only is he “floating in the foreground” but he doesn’t move at all and has the very same stance and body position at both sites. @FoxNewsPhotos @foxnews this is really stupid and insulting. Fox Fake Tabloid!!!
— suspersists (@suspersists) June 13, 2020
Ive made better looking youtube thumbnails than this. Who did they hire to do this and who cleared this? Deffinately the funniest shit ive seen all day. Pretty spooky when you think about it tho.
— BeachWave Media (@BeachWave_Media) June 13, 2020
