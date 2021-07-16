FOX FAIL
White House to Fox News: Why Isn’t Your ‘Biggest Concern’ the Number of People Dying From Vaccine Misinformation?
Fox News’ Peter Doocy pelted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki with extremist conspiracy theory questions on Friday related to a study released this week finding just 12 people on Facebook are responsible for 65% of all coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.
His questions were so contrived and baseless Psaki at one point was forced to ask why the Fox News correspondent’s “biggest concern” wasn’t the increased numbers of Americans dying from coronavirus disinformation, which also happens to be the very disinformation he and his network are spreading.
“Okay so these 12 people who you have on a list, 12 individuals. Do they know that somebody at the Surgeon General’s Office is going through their profile?” Doocy asked.
The information the White House shared came from this study by a group that is not a part of the federal government, and was published in countless news reports.
“Our biggest concern here, and I, frankly, think it should be your biggest concern, is [the misinformation] leading them to not take a vaccine. Young people, old people, kids, children – this is all being, a lot of them are being impacted by misinformation,” Psaki said.
Doocy refused to address that, but went on the claim that the “big concern though, I think for a lot of people on Facebook is that now this is big brother watching you.”
Minutes earlier he had falsely claimed that the Biden administration was “spying” on Americans’ Facebook profiles.
Psaki did not respond to that falsehood – again, the information comes from a study of Facebook pages that are public on the social media platform, but slammed Doocy for prioritizing a conspiracy theory over Americans dying.
“They’re more concerned about that than people dying across the country because of a pandemic where misinformation is traveling on social media platforms? That feels unlikely to me,” she said. “If you have the data to back that up I’m happy to discuss it.”
Doocy also fired up the old attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said at the start of the pandemic that masks were not necessary – which at that point was based on the general scientific belief guided by the number of cases and what was known at the time, coupled with the dire lack of PPE for medical first responders.
“There are videos of Dr. Fauci from 2020 before anybody had a vaccine and he is out there saying there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask and so is the administration going to contact Facebook and ask them to take that down?” Doocy asked.
Psaki refused to entertain that old conspiracy theory other than to remind Doocy that “science evolves” and “information evolves,” but then slammed those who are spreading a false claim about the vaccine.
“I have never seen any data such as suggest that, that the vaccines cause infertility, that is information that is irresponsible,” she said.
Watch:
“Our biggest concern here, and frankly I think it should be your biggest concern, is the number of people who are dying around the country because they’re getting misinformation that is leading them to not take a vaccine” — Jen Psaki to Peter Doocy pic.twitter.com/xOj7j450dj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2021
FOX FAIL
Tomi Lahren Calls Flight Attendants ‘Nazis of the Air’ for Enforcing Face Mask Requirements
The Transportation Security Administration has mandated face masks must be worn on commercial flights leading Fox News personality Tomi Lahren the latest right winger to invoke Hitler and Nazi references in response to life-saving measures that fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Lahren labeled some flight attendants “Nazis of the air” for doing their jobs and enforcing the TSA requirements.
“I fly almost every other week and I’m actually flying through the Miami airport tomorrow,” Lahren told Fox News viewers Thursday. “There are so many good flight attendants but there are some flight attendants that take their job as the mask police to extremes, becoming almost Nazis of the air.”
She went on to call it “ridiculous,” if a mask “drops beneath your nose, they’re constantly getting mad at you.”
Masks are literally life-saving equipment.
Rather than urging Americans to behave better, Lahren demanded the mask mandate be lifted, and claimed that heightened violence in airports and on aircraft would then “go away.”
The TSA’s current mask mandate is set to expire Sept. 13.
Tomi Lahren calls flight attendants “Nazis of the air” for enforcing the airlines’ mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/3Zog6M1Hgq
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 8, 2021
FOX FAIL
Peter Doocy Mocks President Biden for Wearing a Mask at Ford Plant – Forcing Fox News to Admit They Don’t Know Local Rules
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy is openly mocking President Joe Biden for wearing a mask inside Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan electric vehicle plant, forcing Fox News to admit they have no idea what the local rules or company’s rules are.
Biden happens to be visiting the same plant that almost exactly one year ago had asked President Donald Trump to wear a mask, but later rescinded that request once it was refused – despite state law requiring masks at the time.
“The President is saying a lot by showing us what he’s wearing,” Doocy told Fox News viewers Tuesday afternoon, noting that Biden has “a face mask covering his nose which conflicts with the CDC guidance.”
Doocy is wrong, which he himself acknowledges in his very next sentence.
“You don’t have to do that or socially distance indoors or outdoors as long as you are vaccinated.”
But you can, and you have to if the company you are visiting has a policy requiring masks, or the city or state still has a rule on masks – which it appears is still in place. Every photo of everyone inside that Ford plant, including reporters, shows them wearing masks.
Peter Doocy is in a fog of confusion over Biden wearing a mask inside an auto plant in Michigan today pic.twitter.com/NkmgPon6Wc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2021
Doocy didn’t bother to determine if Ford has a mask policy in place, as the network was forced to admit:
Moments after Peter Doocy’s report, Fox News anchor John Roberts essentially confirms they didn’t check to see if there is a local or business rule on mask-wearing at the Dearborn Ford plant.
“We will have to try and find out.” pic.twitter.com/eq3xZu9x6s
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 18, 2021
What made Trump’s refusal to wear a mask at that plant last year even worse was it wasn’t manufacturing cars, but PPE and ventilators due to the pandemic.
It seems like there’s a company policy to continue to wear masks. Tweets from Detroit News’ Jordyn Grzelewski:
Bit hard to hear but POTUS just exchanged fist bump after talking to employees from Ford’s Van Dyke plant in Sterling Heights, which is a transmission plant also building motors and transaxles for EVs. pic.twitter.com/OWj6SB7eoM
— Jordyn Grzelewski (@JGrzelewski) May 18, 2021
Spotted among the attendees: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Debbie Dingell, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, among many others. Per pool report, Bill Ford, Rory Gamble and UAW member Angela Powell will speak ahead of POTUS’s remarks. pic.twitter.com/AepBrGEM31
— Jordyn Grzelewski (@JGrzelewski) May 18, 2021
FOX FAIL
Fox News Names Former Trump DOJ Spokesperson and Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Attorney as New Washington Editor
Another Trump administration official is headed to Fox News. Kerri Kupec, who served as then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice spokesperson will become the conservative cable channel’s Washington editor.
Kupec, who has attacked transgender Americans, also served as Legal Counsel and Communications Director for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
According to GLAAD, Kupec “argued that North Carolina’s infamous HB2 was ‘good for business’ and ‘absolutely not’ anti-transgender.” That was demonstrably false when she made the claim and studies since prove it even more so after the state lost millions of dollars in revenue.
While at ADF Kupec attacked transgender people, saying, “Big business shouldn’t be advocating for boys to share the girls’ locker rooms and showers — and vice versa — in our public schools.”
She also posted this attack:
Why the Transgender Debate Is About Redefining Reality https://t.co/p8rHVwlT8F via @TGC
— Kerri Kupec (@Kerri_Kupec) February 26, 2017
Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace praised Kupec and others in his announcement Thursday, saying they “will continue to advance our robust news operation and commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives across the network.”
Media Matters’ LGBTQ program director Brennan Suen offers a quick summation of Kupec’s work, saying, “Kupec has a long record of anti-LGBTQ advocacy and 4 years of work under the extreme group Alliance Defending Freedom, during which she defended and communicated countless extreme actions harming LGBTQ across the country and world.”
Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona notes Kupec has “absolutely no journalism experience.”
Kupec joins numerous other former Trump administration and campaign officials now taking a paycheck from Rupert Murdoch’s right wing propaganda machine, including Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Pompeo, Lara Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Larry Kudlow.
