Ivanka and Jared Are Distancing Themselves From Trump as He Has ‘Frequent’ Contact With Lindell: Report

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been putting not only physical distance in their relationship with Donald Trump but emotional distance, as the former president continues to live in the past, harping on the election he still falsely says was stolen from him, unable to move on to reality – and in frequent contact with far right acolytes like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Now that Trump is out of the White House and away from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home where Ivanka and Jared have a high rise apartment nearby, and living at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort, his once closest advisors are “distancing” themselves from him, a CNN deep dive reveals.

“With each passing day away from Washington, former President Donald Trump’s grievances continue unabated. And those complaints appear to be driving away two of the people who were closest to him during his White House tenure: his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.”

CNN adds that “the former President complains for several hours about the ‘stolen’ 2020 election. Other times, his frustrations emerge in fits and starts — more likely when he is discussing his hopeful return to national politics. And while he often has a rotating audience of cheering listeners, the gap between Trump and his daughter and son-in-law grows wider by the week.”

Ivanka Trump, who served many roles during her father’s entrance into politics and eventually into the White House, has “struggled to undo the entanglements” she created by being First Daughter, Senior White House Advisor, Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, and appearing to strike a higher-profile that led some to believe she would run for elected office soon.

Trump “has also started to question the role that Kushner — one of the few people who were able to stay close to Trump throughout his two presidential campaigns and White House tenure — has played in his presidential legacy,” as he grows increasingly tied to the far right elements in his circle.

“Now Trump finds himself more often in the company of an ever-changing circle of advisers. Trump allies say he is once again interacting with characters who should require supervision — noting that he has been in frequent touch with One America News anchor Christina Bobb, a prolific proponent of far-fetched theories about the 2020 election, in addition to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has encouraged Trump to keep challenging the 2020 election results in several states.”

The one person CNN does not mention? Former First Lady Melania Trump.

Read the entire report here.