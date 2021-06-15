BYE
Fox Fires Reporter Who Declared On-Air She Was Being ‘Muzzled’ by Her Bosses: Report
Fox 26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker announced Tuesday she has been fired after announcing live on-air during an on-scene segment that her bosses had been “muzzling” her and she had given secretly recorded audio and video to the discredited far right wing activists at Project Veritas.
“Before we get to that story, I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers,” Hecker said on-camera Monday during her report (video below). “And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this.”
The Daily Beast reports that in a phone call with Hecker “she said that she had just been terminated by the Fox outlet.”
But Hecker seems glad to go.
“I have been longing to part ways with this strange, slightly unhinged corporation since last August when I realized what they were,” she told The Daily Beast. “The piece with Project Veritas doesn’t touch what they did. Fox 26 knows I’m fearless.”
She added: “I have zero interest in working for another corporation. They all toe the same line.”
It’s unclear what “line” that is but it would seem she would have been more comfortable at another “unhinged corporation,” possibly OANN.
Here’s Hecker’s report from Monday.
Reporter Ivory Hecker with Fox 26 informs the network live on air that she’ll expose them with secret recordingspic.twitter.com/WM13fzdLXt
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 15, 2021
Trump-Loving MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Kicked Out of GOP Governors Event
The Donald Trump-loving MyPillow CEO got thrown out of a meeting of the Republican Governors Association.
Mike Lindell told Politico he flew to Tennessee to attend the three-day meeting starting Tuesday, but an event coordinator told him after gathering his credential at Nashville’s JW Marriott Hotel that he wasn’t allowed at any official RGA events.
“These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” an RGA official told the website.
The RGA official explained Lindell tried to join a group of members riding out to the Governor’s Mansion but was denied.
Earlier that day Lindell told Steve Bannon’s radio show that he intended to confront Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, RGA’s chair, about alleged election fraud in their states, although GOP officials and others in both states have found no evidence to back up those claims.
Lindell attended last year’s meeting, where some GOP governors and Trump encouraged him to run for Minnesota’s governor.
Trump Will ‘Definitely’ Be Indicted ‘Before Summer’s End’ – According to His Former Fixer
According to reports this Tuesday, New York Attorney General announced that her office is now pursuing a criminal line of inquiry into the Trump Organization. Speaking to the New York Daily News, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen suggested that the potential for Donald Trump to be jailed is even greater now.
“Now that you see the New York District Attorney and the Attorney General’s offices working in concert, I do believe that indictments will be issued shortly, and definitely before summer’s end,” Cohen told The Daily News on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Cohen tweeted an image of Trump behind bars.
As more documents are reviewed by the #NYAG and #NYDA, it appears that the troubles for Donald #Trump will keep on coming! Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions. pic.twitter.com/nOvd7Dry81
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 19, 2021
According to Trump, the whole effort is a “witch hunt.”
“The Attorney General of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me. She said that if elected, she would use her office to look into ‘every aspect’ of my real estate dealings,” Trump said in a statement. “Likewise, the District Attorney’s office has been going after me for years based on a lying, discredited low life, who was not listened to or given credibility by other prosecutorial offices, and sentenced to 3 years in prison for lying and other events unrelated to me.”
Vimeo Wishes Mike Lindell ‘Best of Luck’ After Banning Him From Its Platform
Video hosting and sharing platform Vimeo has just banned Trump ally and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, but they wish him the “best of luck in finding a hosting platform better suited to your needs.”
“This is worse than what Twitter did to me and my company!” Lindell told The Daily Beast. “This affects my business, the Lindell Recovery Network, and the entrepreneurs who I work with.”
Lindell has been one of the top spreaders of falsehoods, misinformation, and conspiracy theories on the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Your account was terminated for violating Vimeo’s Terms of Service…and Community Guidelines,” Vimeo told Lindell, according to a screenshot of an email he shared with The Daily Beast. “We do not allow accounts that upload content created by or mainly featuring a banned user. As the purpose of your account is to promote content from a banned user, it has been removed.”
In March Lindell told former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon that the former president would be back in the Oval office by August.
“All the evidence I have – everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye.” he claimed. “It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in, I don’t know what they’re going to do after they pull it down but –” he insisted.
