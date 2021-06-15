SORRY NOT SORRY
Greene Apologized for Comparing Masks to Holocaust – Days Before Censure Resolution, But Not Sorry for Likening Dems to Nazis
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Monday evening held a small press conference to apologize for having repeatedly compared face masks worn to protect from the coronavirus to the Holocaust, but refused to apologize for comparing Democrats and the Democratic Party to Nazis and Hitler’s Nazi Party.
Greene’s remarks came after being given a tour of Washington, D.C.’s Holocaust Museum, which reportedly came after a week of negotiations. But they also came just days before a resolution to censure her over her Holocaust comparisons is set to be introduced, The Washington Post reports.
The QAnon-supporting congresswoman “declined to walk back other controversial statements she has made, including one in which she compared the Democratic Party to Hitler’s party, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.”
“One of the best lessons that my father always taught me was, when you make a mistake, you should own it,” Greene, who appeared to be speaking off-the-cuff Monday, told reporters.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I have made a mistake… this afternoon I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is- there's nothing comparable to it."

Her remarks suggest she does not see her comments equating Democrats with Nazis as a mistake.
Last month, The Post notes, “Greene also compared the Democratic Party to the Nazi party, which went by the full name Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei, or the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.”
Despite the name, the Nazi party was not a socialist party; it was a right-wing, ultranationalist party. Even so, Greene told attendees at the rally in May: “You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party. Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party.”
When asked if she would also apologize and refute her attack on Democrats, Greene refused, exposing her biased ignorance.
“You know, socialism is extremely dangerous, and so is communism,” she told reporters. “And anytime a government moves into policies where there’s more control and there’s freedoms taken away, yes, that’s a danger for everyone. And I think that’s something that we should all be wary of. … I’ll never stop saying we have to save America and stop socialism.”
Cruz: I Flew to Cancun Because I Wanted to Be a ‘Good Dad’
For twelve hours the nation has watched, aghast, learning first what some hoped was just a rumor, later confirmed as fact, that a sitting U.S. Senator in the middle of the worst humanitarian crisis in his state in modern times flew to Cancun to vacation with his family rather than stay on the ground to help his constituents, some of whom are literally freezing to death.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has now released a statement to defend his decision to fly to Cancun while millions of Texans are struggling to survive after days without electricity, and in some cases without gas or water, while temperatures plunged into the single digits.
Bottom line: Cruz says he was trying to be a good father.
“This has been an infuriating week for Texans,” Cruz says in his statement. “The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, gas lines, and people sleeping at the neighbors’ houses. Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans our family lost heat and power too.”
“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”
He does not say if the original plan was to fly back two days after fleeing the state.
What Cruz’s statement reveals is even after being a U.S. Senator for eight years, he still does not understand what his job is, as some experts explained earlier today.
Read the rest of Cruz’s statement below:
Statement from Sen. @tedcruz on his trip to Mexico as millions in his state were without power, heat, and water


Top Republican Lawmaker Apologizes for ‘Democrats Love Terrorists’ Remarks but on Fox News He Defends His Claim
House Judiciary Chairman Doug Collins (R-GA) gained national notoriety during the impeachment inquiry hearings as a fast-talking diatribe-launching staunch defender of President Donald Trump, saying anything he needed to, veracity be damned.
Last month GOP strategist Rick Wilson called Collins “a screeching, histrionic drama queen.”
That behavior reached its nadir Wednesday night, when Collins attacked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi by name, and all Democrats, as terrorist lovers.
“I did not think she could become more hypocritical than she was during impeachment, but guess what, surprise surprise, Nancy Pelosi does it again, and her Democrats fall right in line,” Rep. Collins said on Fox Business. “One, they’re in love with terrorists, we see that, they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That’s a problem.”
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA): Democrats "are in love with terrorists."

That’s actually a lie.
Rep. Collins was forced to apologize, saying on Twitter Friday: “Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week.”
But barely hours earlier Collins appeared on Fox News and offered a rather different response when anchor Bill Hemmer tried, somewhat, to hold Collins’ feet to the fire.
Referring to Democrats, Collins said, “I think their actions are betraying them at this point.”
And he did not apologize, not at all.
“Do all of them love terrorists? No. I think the issue we have here, though, is the fact that they won’t acknowledge that [Soleimani] was a terrorist,” he said, as Talking Points Memo noted.
Of course, that claim is false also.
“They won’t acknowledge the fact that this was a good thing for the world, for Soleimani to be taken out,” Collins added. “And from my perspective, that needs to be called out.”
.@RepDougCollins's apology represents a total departure from the defense of his comments he offered on TV less than two hours ago.

Democrats understand and have said Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist. What Democrats are furious with is the timing, reasoning, and lack of planning that went in to taking out a terrorist. There is also the legal issue of whether or not the killing of a foreign state official is allowed under international law. And the issue of President Trump’s motivation, as The Wall Street Journal reported, that he did so to gain favor with powerful GOP Senators to help him during his impeachment trial.
Congressman Collins neglected to mention any of those issues.
Catholic Bishop Doubles Down After Homophobic Tweet Goes Viral: I Have to ‘Teach the Faith’ About Gay Pride
Providence, Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin found himself under fire this weekend after he posted an extremely homophobic tweet warning his fellow Catholics about LGBTQ Pride month and falsely claiming that gay pride and gay “culture” “are especially harmful for children.”
A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ "Pride Month" events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.

The tweet went viral, but Bishop Tobin got “ratioed,” meaning his remarks were so offensive the number of people who took time to comment outweighed the likes and retweets exponentially.
Mia Farrow and many others made this one fact clear:
Kids are in far more danger at a catholic church than at a gay pride gathering.

The outrage was so intense Tobin’s tweet made news, and he responded to the anger and pain he caused – by trying to appear as if he was apologizing, but then doubling down.
Bishop Tobin said it “was not my intention” to offend, but “my obligation before God is…to teach the faith.”
Tobin also said he understands why many “have taken offense,” but he also appreciates “the widespread support” he has received.
He also referred to gay people as “Individuals with same-sex attraction,” which many find offensive.
Here is Bishop Tobin’s full statement, via GoLocalProv.
I regret that my comments yesterday about Pride Month have turned out to be so controversial in our community, and offensive to some, especially the gay community. That certainly was not my intention, but I understand why a good number of individuals have taken offense. I also acknowledge and appreciate the widespread support I have received on this matter.
The Catholic Church has respect and love for members of the gay community, as do I. Individuals with same-sex attraction are beloved children of God and our brothers and sisters.
As a Catholic Bishop, however, my obligation before God is to lead the faithful entrusted to my care and to teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues. That is what I have always tried to do – on a variety of issues – and I will continue doing so as contemporary issues arise.
As the gay community gathers for a rally this evening, I hope that the event will be a safe, positive and productive experience for all. As they gather I will be praying for a rebirth of mutual understanding and respect in our very diverse community.
