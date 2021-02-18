Fox News Confirms Ted Cruz Is in Cancun While Millions of Texans Are Without Power or Water and New Storm Approaches

Since early Monday morning millions of Texas homes have been without power, after a major winter storm delivered record-breaking sub-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice. Within a day Texans started to lose running water, or were told to boil water before drinking – something that’s not possible for many who don’t have either water or electricity to boil it.

More extreme weather is rolling in.

Houston is under a hard freeze warning, with temperatures Friday expected to hit 15 to 25 degrees. Right now it’s 32 degrees in Dallas, but tonight the forecast says it will hit 16 degrees. Friday it will jump to 40 degrees.

Amid all this, the internet exploded early Thursday morning, amid a report Texas Senator Ted Cruz took his family to Cancun on Wednesday, as millions were trying to survive the record cold and lack of – as the Texas Republican once mocked California – “the basic functions of civilization.”

California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020

Fox News is now confirming the previously unconfirmed report that Ted Cruz indeed escaped to Cancun, rather than find ways to help the people of Texas, who are desperate.

Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram says his Fox News colleague Paul Steinhauser has confirmed the Cruz news, and notes a GOP source says “the photos speak for themselves.”

Colleague Paul Steinhauser confirms GOP TX Sen Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun amid the TX storm/power outages. GOP Source: “the photos speak for themselves” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 18, 2021

And a subsequent report on Fox News’ website reads:

Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his family this week as Texas dealt with a winter storm that left millions without power, Fox News has confirmed.

Photographs of Cruz, R-Texas, at an airport began circulating on social media late Wednesday, with people alleging that the senator had left the state for Cancun amid a major crisis. A Republican source told Fox News that the allegations Cruz was traveling to the Mexican city are true.

Some of the photos that have been posted today:

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they’ve visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz likes his “Come and Take” mask so much that he wore it to the inauguration and on the plane to Cancun. He must mean his job… pic.twitter.com/0ADujo6s9Z — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 18, 2021