Connect with us

'YOU COULD HAVE HAD BETO'

#CancunCruz: Internet Explodes on Report Ted Cruz Is in Cancun as Millions in TX Suffer Freezing Cold, No Electricity

Published

on

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is reportedly vacationing in Cancun while millions of Texans continue to suffer through sub-freezing temperatures, snow, ice, and no power for at least four days, and many without water as well. The report comes from journalist David Shuster, and was subsequently confirmed by Fox News.

There are other images being posted, again, unconfirmed:

UPDATE: 
Fox News Confirms Ted Cruz Is in Cancun While Millions of Texans Are Without Power or Water and New Storm Approaches

Sen. Cruz appears to have gone quiet.

There are reports of dozens of deaths, and several experts have warned it could turn into a mass casualty event.

Many on social media are expressing outrage at the Texas Republican Senator who is still being blamed for his role in the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Others are pointing to the work that former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democrat who ran against Cruz and came close to beating him, is doing to help Texans get food and into heated facilities. O’Rourke is now a private citizen.

Here’s former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards lauding O’Rourke for the work he’s doing this week:

More reactions:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.