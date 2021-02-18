CancunCruz: Internet Explodes on Report Ted Cruz Is in Cancun as Millions in TX Suffer Freezing Cold, No Electricity

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is reportedly vacationing in Cancun while millions of Texans continue to suffer through sub-freezing temperatures, snow, ice, and no power for at least four days, and many without water as well. The report comes from journalist David Shuster, and was subsequently confirmed by Fox News.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they’ve visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

There are other images being posted, again, unconfirmed:

It’s him!! At the United Lounge with the mask off. Your sources are right! pic.twitter.com/sHzPJeuU0K — Juan Torres (@jualtorres) February 18, 2021

UPDATE:

Fox News Confirms Ted Cruz Is in Cancun While Millions of Texans Are Without Power or Water and New Storm Approaches

Sen. Cruz appears to have gone quiet.

Cruz’s office has not responded to photos on social media showing him traveling to Cancun. They haven’t confirmed or denied anything yet, not responding since last night. Comes as residents in Texas are left without running water or power amid the winter storm. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 18, 2021

There are reports of dozens of deaths, and several experts have warned it could turn into a mass casualty event.

Many on social media are expressing outrage at the Texas Republican Senator who is still being blamed for his role in the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Others are pointing to the work that former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democrat who ran against Cruz and came close to beating him, is doing to help Texans get food and into heated facilities. O’Rourke is now a private citizen.

Here’s former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards lauding O’Rourke for the work he’s doing this week:

Public service is what Beto O’Rourke believes in. Thank you. https://t.co/pHiRLlB9N9 — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) February 18, 2021

More reactions:

Ted Cruz going to Cancun for vacation as his constituents freeze to death is peak Ted Cruz Meanwhile, Beto O’Rourke is working as hard as anyone in America to help the people of Texas One of these two men deserves to be an elected official, the other a cabana boy at Mar-a-Lago — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 18, 2021

Beto O’Rourke vs. Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/4Sls4kugx1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 18, 2021

I can’t fucking believe I woke up to find out Ted Cruz went to Cancun to lay in the sun while we’re literally having the largest humanitarian crisis in the history of Texas. And my rage is compounded by the fact that we could’ve had Beto… Should’ve had Beto as our Senator.👇🏻 https://t.co/LlWa4nvVxY — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) February 18, 2021

“What could Cruz have done during this crisis? He’s just a Senator.” … I would start with: take the millions you fraudulently raised for your failed insurrection and go buy drinking water for the people you represent. You unmitigated coward.https://t.co/SSRxhw6vlN — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

Last night @JulianCastro said, “Don’t ever put people in charge of government who don’t believe in government.” Then we found out Ted Cruz fled to Mexico. pic.twitter.com/GnRCduAENQ — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 18, 2021

What’s so astounding about this is that as his constituents freeze to death— literally— this seditious pr**k is fleeing to a vacation hotspot to relax in the very country from which he insists we need a wall to protect us. TX, you could’ve had Beto O’Rourke, but you chose Cruz?! https://t.co/yeC3aeHhzh — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) February 18, 2021

In a time of crisis, Ted Cruz was flying to Cancun, and other Republicans from Texas were busy pointing fingers at the Green New Deal on Fox News, while Beto remained focused on helping Texans find the resources they need to survive. https://t.co/gQjF7rDVjF — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz and wife Heidi waiting for the first flight out of freezing Texas last night, both now in sunny, warm Cancun Mexico. You get what you voted for Texas. #thursdayvibes #thursdaymorning pic.twitter.com/kN8YuMWEh9 — Abraham Stein (@AbrahamStein8) February 18, 2021

Dear Cancun Mexico,

“When America sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems….They’re bringing Ted Cruz. They’re bringing traitors. They’re seditionists. And some, I assume, are good people.” pic.twitter.com/lUqpDjXa8O — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) February 18, 2021

Beto O’Rourke- spends his time calling the elderly to check on their wellbeing. Ted Cruz- flies to Cancun and leaves Texans stranded. Greg Abbott- goes on Fox and lies about windmills. Can Beto be governor and Senator? Asking for 30 million Texans. — Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) February 18, 2021

Beto activates his team to check in on seniors and Ted Cruz checks into a Cancun resort…. — AndreaBurlee (@AndreaBurlee1) February 18, 2021

Greg Abbott is making up excuses….

Ted Cruz is in Cancun on vacay…

I have no friggin idea where John Cornyn is….

And Beto O’Rourke is showing real compassion & acting like a leader by making wellness checks on his fellow Texans. — Lane (@lanechanged) February 18, 2021