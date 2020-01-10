SORRY NOT SORRY
Top Republican Lawmaker Apologizes for ‘Democrats Love Terrorists’ Remarks but on Fox News He Defends His Claim
House Judiciary Chairman Doug Collins (R-GA) gained national notoriety during the impeachment inquiry hearings as a fast-talking diatribe-launching staunch defender of President Donald Trump, saying anything he needed to, veracity be damned.
Last month GOP strategist Rick Wilson called Collins “a screeching, histrionic drama queen.”
That behavior reached its nadir Wednesday night, when Collins attacked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi by name, and all Democrats, as terrorist lovers.
“I did not think she could become more hypocritical than she was during impeachment, but guess what, surprise surprise, Nancy Pelosi does it again, and her Democrats fall right in line,” Rep. Collins said on Fox Business. “One, they’re in love with terrorists, we see that, they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That’s a problem.”
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA): Democrats “are in love with terrorists.” pic.twitter.com/PvOqmGtRmW
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 9, 2020
That’s actually a lie.
Rep. Collins was forced to apologize, saying on Twitter Friday: “Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week.”
But barely hours earlier Collins appeared on Fox News and offered a rather different response when anchor Bill Hemmer tried, somewhat, to hold Collins’ feet to the fire.
Referring to Democrats, Collins said, “I think their actions are betraying them at this point.”
And he did not apologize, not at all.
“Do all of them love terrorists? No. I think the issue we have here, though, is the fact that they won’t acknowledge that [Soleimani] was a terrorist,” he said, as Talking Points Memo noted.
Of course, that claim is false also.
“They won’t acknowledge the fact that this was a good thing for the world, for Soleimani to be taken out,” Collins added. “And from my perspective, that needs to be called out.”
.@RepDougCollins‘s apology represents a total departure from the defense of his comments he offered on TV less than two hours ago. Here’s video. pic.twitter.com/PVJUEogXa7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020
Democrats understand and have said Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist. What Democrats are furious with is the timing, reasoning, and lack of planning that went in to taking out a terrorist. There is also the legal issue of whether or not the killing of a foreign state official is allowed under international law. And the issue of President Trump’s motivation, as The Wall Street Journal reported, that he did so to gain favor with powerful GOP Senators to help him during his impeachment trial.
Congressman Collins neglected to mention any of those issues.
Catholic Bishop Doubles Down After Homophobic Tweet Goes Viral: I Have to ‘Teach the Faith’ About Gay Pride
Providence, Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin found himself under fire this weekend after he posted an extremely homophobic tweet warning his fellow Catholics about LGBTQ Pride month and falsely claiming that gay pride and gay “culture” “are especially harmful for children.”
A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ “Pride Month” events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.
— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) June 1, 2019
The tweet went viral, but Bishop Tobin got “ratioed,” meaning his remarks were so offensive the number of people who took time to comment outweighed the likes and retweets exponentially.
Mia Farrow and many others made this one fact clear:
Kids are in far more danger at a catholic church than at a gay pride gathering.
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 2, 2019
The outrage was so intense Tobin’s tweet made news, and he responded to the anger and pain he caused – by trying to appear as if he was apologizing, but then doubling down.
Bishop Tobin said it “was not my intention” to offend, but “my obligation before God is…to teach the faith.”
Tobin also said he understands why many “have taken offense,” but he also appreciates “the widespread support” he has received.
He also referred to gay people as “Individuals with same-sex attraction,” which many find offensive.
Here is Bishop Tobin’s full statement, via GoLocalProv.
I regret that my comments yesterday about Pride Month have turned out to be so controversial in our community, and offensive to some, especially the gay community. That certainly was not my intention, but I understand why a good number of individuals have taken offense. I also acknowledge and appreciate the widespread support I have received on this matter.
The Catholic Church has respect and love for members of the gay community, as do I. Individuals with same-sex attraction are beloved children of God and our brothers and sisters.
As a Catholic Bishop, however, my obligation before God is to lead the faithful entrusted to my care and to teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues. That is what I have always tried to do – on a variety of issues – and I will continue doing so as contemporary issues arise.
As the gay community gathers for a rally this evening, I hope that the event will be a safe, positive and productive experience for all. As they gather I will be praying for a rebirth of mutual understanding and respect in our very diverse community.
