Fox News Names Former Trump DOJ Spokesperson and Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Attorney as New Washington Editor
Another Trump administration official is headed to Fox News. Kerri Kupec, who served as then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice spokesperson will become the conservative cable channel’s Washington editor.
Kupec, who has attacked transgender Americans, also served as Legal Counsel and Communications Director for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
According to GLAAD, Kupec “argued that North Carolina’s infamous HB2 was ‘good for business’ and ‘absolutely not’ anti-transgender.” That was demonstrably false when she made the claim and studies since prove it even more so after the state lost millions of dollars in revenue.
While at ADF Kupec attacked transgender people, saying, “Big business shouldn’t be advocating for boys to share the girls’ locker rooms and showers — and vice versa — in our public schools.”
She also posted this attack:
Why the Transgender Debate Is About Redefining Reality https://t.co/p8rHVwlT8F via @TGC
— Kerri Kupec (@Kerri_Kupec) February 26, 2017
Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace praised Kupec and others in his announcement Thursday, saying they “will continue to advance our robust news operation and commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives across the network.”
Media Matters’ LGBTQ program director Brennan Suen offers a quick summation of Kupec’s work, saying, “Kupec has a long record of anti-LGBTQ advocacy and 4 years of work under the extreme group Alliance Defending Freedom, during which she defended and communicated countless extreme actions harming LGBTQ across the country and world.”
Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona notes Kupec has “absolutely no journalism experience.”
Kupec joins numerous other former Trump administration and campaign officials now taking a paycheck from Rupert Murdoch’s right wing propaganda machine, including Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Pompeo, Lara Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Larry Kudlow.
Psaki Swats Fox Reporter Complaining He Doesn’t Get Called on: ‘We’re Here Having a Conversation, Aren’t We?’
“I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about your awesome socks you’re wearing today”
After President Joe Biden held his press conference Thursday Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy went on television to complain he had not been called on. There were 30 reporters in the room, the President called on ten, eight of whom were women in what clearly was an effort to support women during Women’s History Month.
Doocy repeated his complaints on Friday during the White House’s daily press briefing, claiming that “anytime that the President has an event where he’s given a list of reporters to call on Fox is the only member of the five network TV pool that has never been on the list,” and asking if “that is official administration policy?”
Psaki was not having it.
“We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we?” she asked.
“Yes,” Doocy answered.
“And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room?”
“Yes,” he was again forced to admit. “But –”
“And has the President taken questions from you since you came in, since you he came into office? Yes or no?” Psaki pressed.
Doocy, clearly still upset despite the fact that there are many other reporters with far greater experience than he has who don’t get called on as often as they would like, almost pouting said: “Only when I shouted after he goes through his whole list.”
He was forced to admit that President Biden “has been very generous with his time and thoughts,” but again insisted on asking his question again: “I’m just curious about this list that he’s given.”
“Well,” Psaki continued, “I would say that I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about your awesome socks you’re having on today, you’re wearing today, and have a conversation with you even when we disagree. The President’s taken your questions, and I’m looking forward to doing ‘Fox News Sunday’ this Sunday for the third time in the last few months, I think we got to move on because we got limited time.”
Watch:
Peter Doocy complains that Fox News doesn’t get to ask the Biden administration enough questions. Psaki isn’t really having it. pic.twitter.com/dQaOKVrMO8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2021
‘Propaganda’: Fox News added a gunman into photos of Seattle’s “autonomous zone”
Legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noticed that Fox News added a man carrying a military-assault rifle into images of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) on Friday. The CHAZ is a police-free area currently occupied by protesters police violence.
Fox News featured the images on their website without any mention that they had been altered. They placed the exact same gunman in two different photos. In one, the gunman’s left arm had been weirdly cut off in a straight line from the shoulder to the elbow.
Fox claimed that the image of a shattered window in the CHAZ was taken this week, but it seems it was actually taken on May 30.
Fox News, a totally normal and respectable media outlet, digitally manipulated photos of Seattle’s “autonomous zone” by photoshopping in a gunman. https://t.co/VHHLkdr3LX pic.twitter.com/CIh3Xh6njQ
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 13, 2020
“Given how vigorously Fox News personalities have argued that men toting assault weapons in public are not inherently threatening,” Stern wrote, “it’s curious the outlet digitally inserted a man toting a gun to make the autonomous zone seem more threatening and scary.”
Fox News eventually issued the following editor’s note:
A FoxNews.com home page photo collage which originally accompanied this story included multiple scenes from Seattle’s ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ and of wreckage following recent riots. The collage did not clearly delineate between these images, and has since been replaced. In addition, a recent slideshow depicting scenes from Seattle mistakenly included a picture from St. Paul, Minnesota. Fox News regrets these errors.
Here are some reactions to the news of Fox’s photoshopping from Twitter:
When this is all over @foxnewsnight needs to be shut down and dismantled. They're not news, they're propaganda.
— Antifa Larry M. Retzlaff (@Greyseeker) June 13, 2020
Flashback:
Editing chants to say "Kill a cop". https://t.co/RUGOAKuJ9Y
— LibertyIsStillALady (@still_liberty) June 13, 2020
Flashback:
Fox – Muslim no-go zones a lie: https://t.co/7l1rIFPAKD
— LibertyIsStillALady (@still_liberty) June 13, 2020
This goes beyond the issues of ethics alone. This was a planned attempt to incite one group of people. It is propaganda in its clearest form comparable to what terrorist organizations do, no matter how terrible the photoshop is.
— Ryan Hurst (@RyanJ_Hurst) June 13, 2020
And not only is he “floating in the foreground” but he doesn’t move at all and has the very same stance and body position at both sites. @FoxNewsPhotos @foxnews this is really stupid and insulting. Fox Fake Tabloid!!!
— suspersists (@suspersists) June 13, 2020
Ive made better looking youtube thumbnails than this. Who did they hire to do this and who cleared this? Deffinately the funniest shit ive seen all day. Pretty spooky when you think about it tho.
— BeachWave Media (@BeachWave_Media) June 13, 2020
Watch: Dr. Fauci Shuts Down Laura Ingraham When She Complains We Didn’t Have Lockdowns Over AIDS
On Fox News Thursday, Laura Ingraham tried to make a false comparison between the coronavirus pandemic and AIDS — and Dr. Anthony Fauci promptly corrected her.
“We don’t have a vaccine for SARS, I mean, they got close in mice,” said Ingraham. “We don’t have a vaccine for HIV. And life did go on, right? So the idea that we’re definitely going to have a vaccine — we didn’t really approach much else in the same way, as we’re pegging going back to normal with a vaccine, did we?”
“Well, no, but Laura, this is different,” said Fauci, a key voice on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force. “HIV/AIDS is entirely different. We don’t have a vaccine for HIV/AIDS, but we have spectacularly effective treatment. People who invariably would have died years ago, right now are leading essentially normal lives.”
“SARS is a different story,” he added. “SARS disappeared. We developed a vaccine, we were in the process of going through the various phases, we showed it was safe, we showed it induced a good response. And then SARS disappeared. And we didn’t need to develop a vaccine for SARS. So I think it’s a little bit misleading, maybe, to compare what we’re going through now with HIV or SARS.”
Watch below:
Dr. Fauci has to explain to Laura Ingraham why Coronavirus is not like HIV pic.twitter.com/saYbY2Y5R9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 17, 2020
