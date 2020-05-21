Connect with us

Trump Violates State Law and AG’s Request – Refuses to Wear Mask While Touring Michigan PPE Plant

President Donald Trump once again refused to wear a face mask, once again while touring a plant that manufactures personal protective equipment.

But this time it’s different.

Trump was asked repeatedly by the State of Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, to wear a mask. State law requires masks to be worn in inside public spaces to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and to help keep people from becoming sick. The plant, a converted Ford auto factory, has an agreement with auto workers that everyone will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility.

Trump refused. Asked by a reporter, the President once again claimed, “I wore one in this back area,” where there were no cameras.

This time Trump went further though, saying, “I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Masks only work when worn. It’s unclear the President understands that wearing a mask can save lives.

Watch:

