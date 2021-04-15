YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Ted Cruz Will No Longer Wear a Mask in the Senate Despite CDC Guidelines and Rising COVID Cases
As COVID-19 continues to rise across half the country and the CDC IS urging Americans to continue to practice social distancing and mask-wearing, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has decided he will no longer wear a mask while on Capitol Hill.
“At this point I’ve been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated,” the Texas Republican told CNN, which is false. About one in four members of Congress are refusing to be inoculated or to disclose their vaccination status as of last month. And many people who are not working in the Senate, but visiting Capitol Hill on business enter the building daily.
Axios reports COVID -19 is on the rise in half the country, including Texas, which saw an 18.5% increase in new cases from April 6 to April 13.
“At this point, virtually everyone here has been vaccinated. And everyone has the opportunity,” Cruz added, after a reporter told him they and others had not been vaccinated.
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is the only other Senator who has steadfastly refused to wear a mask. He also claims he is not and will not be vaccinated. Paul tested positive for coronavirus last year in March, which he falsely suggests makes him immune.
The COVID vaccine is highly-effective but not one-hundred percent. Current studies show in real-world examples it’s 90% effective, and with 43% of Republicans across the country refusing to be vaccinated, America is a long way away from herd immunity.
Hours before Cruz made clear he will no longer wear a mask, Pfizer announced it will “likely” be necessary for Americans to get an annual booster shot, much like with the flu.
“We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC notes in an April 2 update. “After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions—like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.”
Cruz has been working up to this moment. Last month he infamously refused a reporter’s request to wear a mask, again falsely claiming CDC guidelines did not require him to.
Question: Would you mind putting on a mask for us?
Ted Cruz: Yeah when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask pic.twitter.com/sUoKjvACcz
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
‘Rise of the Woke Corporation’: Cruz, Hawley, Lee File Unconstitutional Bill to Punish MLB’s Support of Voting Rights
U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Mike Lee (R-UT) have filed legislation to punish Major League Baseball after the organization representing America’s favorite pastime pulled the All-Star Game out of Georgia in response to Governor Brian Kemp signing a highly-destructive anti-democratic voter suppression law.
“This past month, we have seen the rise of the woke corporation. We have seen the rise of big business enforcing a woke standard,” Cruz told reporters, as NBC News reports. “That decision was harmful. It’s going to hurt baseball. But it also underscores that there’s no reason Major League Baseball should enjoy special subsidies — corporate welfare that no one else gets.”
While MLB does benefit from a 99-year old Supreme Court ruling that protects the organization from competition, the three attorneys should know their legislation is unconstitutional for two reasons.
First, pulling the All-Star Game out of Georgia is free speech protected by the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech…”
Second, when the government targets a specific individual or entity for punishment or retribution, especially without a trial, that’s illegal, and it’s called a bill of attainder.
Earlier this month U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, Republican of South Carolina, threatened to do the very same thing.
Vox’s Ian Millhiser, a legal expert who has written several books on the U.S. Supreme Court, weighed in when Duncan made his threat:
Ah yes, a bill of attainder AND a First Amendment violation. Very nice. https://t.co/78MtwoEXKD
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 2, 2021
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Ted Cruz Smacked Down by Dick Durbin After Lying About LGBTQ Equality Act and ‘Religious Liberty’
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday apparently tried to make a soundbite speech for Fox News while falsely characterizing the LGBTQ Equality Act and its impact on “religious freedom.” Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) was not going to allow Cruz’s political grandstanding get in the way of an important confirmation hearing.
Cruz, under fire for months now over various scandals, including his role in the January 6 insurrection, has gone as far as doing a photo op showing him holding a case of bottled water after his Cancun excursion when he left millions of his constituents in the middle of a sub-freezing winter storm without power or water.
On Tuesday Cruz tried the “religious liberty” approach, attacking civil rights attorney and champion Vanita Gupta.
Gupta, the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, is President Joe Biden’s nominee to be Associate Attorney General. Cruz falsely framed his question, trying to back Gupta into a difficult position while not letting her complete her answer.
“Do you agree with the provisions stripping RFRA’s religious liberty protections from Americans?” an argumentative Cruz asked Gupta.
The LGBTQ Equality Act does not “strip” the Religious Freedom Restoration Act’s religious liberty protections from Americans. What it does is say the law cannot be used as the basis for anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Cruz has attacked LGBTQ activists in year past, claiming they are waging “jihad” on Christians.
Gupta tried to answer and present her position. She did not get far.
“Senator, let me begin by saying that religious liberty is incredibly important to me. I am a person of faith. My family is one of deep and abiding faith. And this country’s founding freedom was rooted in religious liberty. I have defended religious freedom throughout my career when I was at the Justice Department I launched an interagency effort to protect religious liberty –”
“I appreciate that but our time is limited –” said Cruz, not wanting Gupta’s background to be advertised, and cutting her off.
“Senator, Senator, it is only fair to allow her to complete her answer,” Chairman Durbin told the Texas Tea Party Senator.
Cruz was not about to let Durbin set the rules.
“Mr. Chairman, I understand that she has things she wants to say but I asked if she supports the repeal of RFRA,” Cruz said, admitting that he’s lying about the LGBTQ equality Act, which does not repeal the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
“Senator, if you want to make a speech you may make a speech,” Durbin replied before Cruz cut him off too.
“I’m asking a question, I’m asking a question and I understand that you support her nomination so you’re giving a speech too but but I’m asking a question,” Cruz repeated.
“I’m asking you allow her to answer,” Durbin again stated.
“She was not answering,” Cruz claimed, unfairly. “She’s welcome to answer the question. The question is, do you support the Equality Act’s repealing RFRA’s protection of religious liberty for Americans?” Cruz said, again falsely stating what the LGBTQ Equality Act does.
“Senator, I support RFRA,” Gupta replied. “I have enforced provisions of RFRA, and the Justice Department must enforce the law. The Justice Department enforces religious liberty and protects it. It also enforces our nation’s anti discrimination laws.”
Cruz again was not satisfied and interrupted Gupta again.
“Let me try again for a third time. Do you support the Equality Act’s repeal of RFRA’s religious liberty protections?” he asked, again lying about what the legislation does.
“Senator, if confirmed as Associate Attorney General, my duty will be to enforce laws to protect religious liberty and the anti discrimination laws that the Justice Department –”
And once again, Cruz interrupted Gupta.
Okay so you’re declining to answer that as well.”
Watch:
Sen. Dick Durbin to Sen. Ted Cruz: “Senator if you want to make a speech you may make a speech, but if you’re asking a question allow her to answer.” pic.twitter.com/KXJxeFnKVV
— The Hill (@thehill) March 9, 2021
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Ex-Prosecutor Delivers Bad News to Trump About His Reported ‘Pocket Self-Pardon’
Discussing the myriad of legal problems Donald Trump now faces after leaving office involuntarily, Chuck Rosenberg, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was asked on MSNBC about the reported “pocket pardon” the former president is rumored to have issued to himself before leaving office.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Rosenberg said that pardon — should it exist — is not the get out of jail free card that the ex-president may believe it is.
“I want to ask one more question because there’s a possibility that I heard earlier on MSNBC this morning, the possibility of Donald Trump issuing himself sort of a pocket pardon — a pardon that he granted himself in secret. One, is that something that a president can do, and, two is that even legal?’ host Capehart asked.
“Yeah, so great question,” Rosenberg replied. “The Constitution doesn’t preclude a secret pardon. The Constitution doesn’t require a written pardon. The Constitution’s limits on pardons are only two: that it be for a federal offense and that it not be in cases of impeachment — that’s it, that’s all the Constitution tells us about limitations on pardons.”
“So could there be a secret or pocket pardon, Jonathan? Possibly, sure,” he continued. “By the way, it would not protect him against any case brought by a state prosecutor. So we talked earlier about Georgia or the state of New York. Even if there was a pocket or secret pardon, it would not preclude charges by state officials.”
Watch below:
Trending
- SERIOUSLY?3 days ago
Trump Has a New Excuse for Why Congress Can’t See His Tax Returns: Report
- CRIME2 days ago
Women Describe Parties They Attended With Matt Gaetz Fueled by Sex, Cocaine, and Cash Apps: Report
- GUNS2 days ago
‘Shot My Child in His Head’: Mother of 11 Year Old Boy Fatally Shot by 9 Year Old at Dallas Walmart Speaks Out
- RACISM2 days ago
Mississippi Governor Secretly Signs Confederate Heritage Month Proclamation
- 'THAT IS NOT FREE SPEECH'2 days ago
Swearing and Taking the Lord’s Name in Vain Banned on Mike Lindell’s New ‘Judeo-Christian’ Free Speech Platform
- 'VIRTUE SIGNALING'1 day ago
Trump Supporters Explode in Rage at Ivanka After She Encourages Others to Get Vaccinated
- CRIME2 days ago
Federal Agents Investigating Matt Gaetz Obtained a Search Warrant and Seized His iPhone: Report
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
‘Rise of the Woke Corporation’: Cruz, Hawley, Lee File Unconstitutional Bill to Punish MLB’s Support of Voting Rights