‘Rise of the Woke Corporation’: Cruz, Hawley, Lee File Unconstitutional Bill to Punish MLB’s Support of Voting Rights
U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Mike Lee (R-UT) have filed legislation to punish Major League Baseball after the organization representing America’s favorite pastime pulled the All-Star Game out of Georgia in response to Governor Brian Kemp signing a highly-destructive anti-democratic voter suppression law.
“This past month, we have seen the rise of the woke corporation. We have seen the rise of big business enforcing a woke standard,” Cruz told reporters, as NBC News reports. “That decision was harmful. It’s going to hurt baseball. But it also underscores that there’s no reason Major League Baseball should enjoy special subsidies — corporate welfare that no one else gets.”
While MLB does benefit from a 99-year old Supreme Court ruling that protects the organization from competition, the three attorneys should know their legislation is unconstitutional for two reasons.
First, pulling the All-Star Game out of Georgia is free speech protected by the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech…”
Second, when the government targets a specific individual or entity for punishment or retribution, especially without a trial, that’s illegal, and it’s called a bill of attainder.
Earlier this month U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, Republican of South Carolina, threatened to do the very same thing.
Vox’s Ian Millhiser, a legal expert who has written several books on the U.S. Supreme Court, weighed in when Duncan made his threat:
Ah yes, a bill of attainder AND a First Amendment violation. Very nice. https://t.co/78MtwoEXKD
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 2, 2021
Ted Cruz Smacked Down by Dick Durbin After Lying About LGBTQ Equality Act and ‘Religious Liberty’
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday apparently tried to make a soundbite speech for Fox News while falsely characterizing the LGBTQ Equality Act and its impact on “religious freedom.” Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) was not going to allow Cruz’s political grandstanding get in the way of an important confirmation hearing.
Cruz, under fire for months now over various scandals, including his role in the January 6 insurrection, has gone as far as doing a photo op showing him holding a case of bottled water after his Cancun excursion when he left millions of his constituents in the middle of a sub-freezing winter storm without power or water.
On Tuesday Cruz tried the “religious liberty” approach, attacking civil rights attorney and champion Vanita Gupta.
Gupta, the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, is President Joe Biden’s nominee to be Associate Attorney General. Cruz falsely framed his question, trying to back Gupta into a difficult position while not letting her complete her answer.
“Do you agree with the provisions stripping RFRA’s religious liberty protections from Americans?” an argumentative Cruz asked Gupta.
The LGBTQ Equality Act does not “strip” the Religious Freedom Restoration Act’s religious liberty protections from Americans. What it does is say the law cannot be used as the basis for anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Cruz has attacked LGBTQ activists in year past, claiming they are waging “jihad” on Christians.
Gupta tried to answer and present her position. She did not get far.
“Senator, let me begin by saying that religious liberty is incredibly important to me. I am a person of faith. My family is one of deep and abiding faith. And this country’s founding freedom was rooted in religious liberty. I have defended religious freedom throughout my career when I was at the Justice Department I launched an interagency effort to protect religious liberty –”
“I appreciate that but our time is limited –” said Cruz, not wanting Gupta’s background to be advertised, and cutting her off.
“Senator, Senator, it is only fair to allow her to complete her answer,” Chairman Durbin told the Texas Tea Party Senator.
Cruz was not about to let Durbin set the rules.
“Mr. Chairman, I understand that she has things she wants to say but I asked if she supports the repeal of RFRA,” Cruz said, admitting that he’s lying about the LGBTQ equality Act, which does not repeal the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
“Senator, if you want to make a speech you may make a speech,” Durbin replied before Cruz cut him off too.
“I’m asking a question, I’m asking a question and I understand that you support her nomination so you’re giving a speech too but but I’m asking a question,” Cruz repeated.
“I’m asking you allow her to answer,” Durbin again stated.
“She was not answering,” Cruz claimed, unfairly. “She’s welcome to answer the question. The question is, do you support the Equality Act’s repealing RFRA’s protection of religious liberty for Americans?” Cruz said, again falsely stating what the LGBTQ Equality Act does.
“Senator, I support RFRA,” Gupta replied. “I have enforced provisions of RFRA, and the Justice Department must enforce the law. The Justice Department enforces religious liberty and protects it. It also enforces our nation’s anti discrimination laws.”
Cruz again was not satisfied and interrupted Gupta again.
“Let me try again for a third time. Do you support the Equality Act’s repeal of RFRA’s religious liberty protections?” he asked, again lying about what the legislation does.
“Senator, if confirmed as Associate Attorney General, my duty will be to enforce laws to protect religious liberty and the anti discrimination laws that the Justice Department –”
And once again, Cruz interrupted Gupta.
Okay so you’re declining to answer that as well.”
Watch:
Sen. Dick Durbin to Sen. Ted Cruz: “Senator if you want to make a speech you may make a speech, but if you’re asking a question allow her to answer.” pic.twitter.com/KXJxeFnKVV
— The Hill (@thehill) March 9, 2021
Ex-Prosecutor Delivers Bad News to Trump About His Reported ‘Pocket Self-Pardon’
Discussing the myriad of legal problems Donald Trump now faces after leaving office involuntarily, Chuck Rosenberg, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was asked on MSNBC about the reported “pocket pardon” the former president is rumored to have issued to himself before leaving office.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Rosenberg said that pardon — should it exist — is not the get out of jail free card that the ex-president may believe it is.
“I want to ask one more question because there’s a possibility that I heard earlier on MSNBC this morning, the possibility of Donald Trump issuing himself sort of a pocket pardon — a pardon that he granted himself in secret. One, is that something that a president can do, and, two is that even legal?’ host Capehart asked.
“Yeah, so great question,” Rosenberg replied. “The Constitution doesn’t preclude a secret pardon. The Constitution doesn’t require a written pardon. The Constitution’s limits on pardons are only two: that it be for a federal offense and that it not be in cases of impeachment — that’s it, that’s all the Constitution tells us about limitations on pardons.”
“So could there be a secret or pocket pardon, Jonathan? Possibly, sure,” he continued. “By the way, it would not protect him against any case brought by a state prosecutor. So we talked earlier about Georgia or the state of New York. Even if there was a pocket or secret pardon, it would not preclude charges by state officials.”
Watch below:
Watch: Trump Advisor Jason Miller Brags Three Top GOP Senators Assisted With Impeachment Defense
Just hours before Donald Trump’s impeachment attorneys will present their defense of the former president in his Senate impeachment trial on inciting the January 6 insurrection his longtime aide and advisor Jason Miller bragged the lawyers were assisted by three top Republican Senators: Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Mike Lee.
During an impeachment Senators act as jurors. They take an oath to deliver “impartial justice” – not to aid in the defense of the accused.
“But I’ll tell you, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee. These are some smart guys with some very good ideas, and I think President Trump is going to get the absolute best defense today, and it was a real honor to have those senators come in and give us some additional ideas so we’re appreciative for that yeah it,” Miller told Newsmax (video below).
Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs adds:
Trump adviser Jason Miller mentions @SenMikeLee @SenTedCruz @LindseyGrahamSC 3 times, implying they’re with Trump. Said they came to impeachment team’s war room in room S-211 to help lawyers. “It was a real honor to have those senators come in and give us some additional ideas.” pic.twitter.com/ip7nJzLFhT
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 12, 2021
On Thursday many on social media were aghast when it was reported those three Senators had been caught advising Trump’s defense attorneys.
Cruz freely admitted his complicity.
“We were discussing their legal strategy and sharing our thoughts,” the Texas Republican Senator told CNN.
David Schoen, one of Trump’s attorneys, defended getting advice from the jury.
“There’s nothing about this thing that has any semblance of due process whatsoever,” he said, demonstrating his lack of respect for the constitutionally-defined process.
Watch:
Here’s Jason Miller on Newsmax admitting that Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Mike Lee not only met with Trump’s lawyers but are literally helping with Trump’s impeachment defense. Cruz, Graham, and Lee are supposed to be jurors. pic.twitter.com/jJOciPdk1K
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2021
