‘Love Hotel’: Gaetz’s Wingman Made ‘More Than 150 Venmo Payments to Dozens of Young Women’ Including a 17 Year Old: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s friend and ally, Joel Greenburg, an accused sex trafficker who now sits in jail facing 33 federal felony charges, made “more than 150 Venmo payments to dozens of young women,” one of whom was 17 years old at the time, The Daily Beast reports Wednesday night.
The Florida Republican Congressman also made a payment, to Greenburg directly, for $300, with a unique emoji: “🏩” which The Daily Beast reports stands for “love hotel.”
The payment “to the 17-year-old took place in June 2017. It was for $300 and, according to the memo field, was for ‘Food.'”
“Nearly a year after Greenberg’s June 2017 payment” to the 17-year old, “Gaetz Venmo’d Greenberg to ‘Hit up ___,’ using a nickname for the teen. She was 18 years old by then, and as The Daily Beast reported, Greenberg described the payment as being for ‘School.'”
“Greenberg paid multiple young women (and at least one girl) hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of dollars on Venmo in one transaction after another,” according to the Beast, which reviewed years of transactions and calls it “an alleged sex ring.”
“In the Venmo transactions reviewed by The Daily Beast, however, there are at least 16 payments in 2017 totaling nearly $5,000 to a woman who would later go on to date Matt Gaetz. Additionally, Greenberg paid her $1,500 over the course of two days in April 2017 using Cash App. That woman—who came to Washington, D.C. as an intern in January 2018—has said she dated Gaetz during and after her senior year in college.”
Daily Beast reporter Matt Fuller (who is not bylined on the article) tweeted out some of the details from the piece:
There’s a lot in here. Not sure where to begin.
I guess let’s start with some of the memo fields for some of these Venmoes.
“Ass” – $200
“💋 ” – $400
“🏩” (that one is from Gaetz) – $300
“👮” – $500
“Stuff” – $500
“Ice Cream” – $1000
“Salad” – $1000https://t.co/ctdW4kcykH
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 14, 2021
Gaetz, while denying any wrongdoing, has confirmed he is under investigation by the Dept. of Justice, reportedly for sex trafficking of a minor, having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl, and illegal drug use. He is also accused of showing naked photos of women he slept with to members of Congress on the House floor.
Read the entire Daily Beast report here.
Women Describe Parties They Attended With Matt Gaetz Fueled by Sex, Cocaine, and Cash Apps: Report
Women Describe Parties They Attended With Matt Gaetz Fueled by Sex, Cocaine, and Cash Apps: Report
Between 2018 and 2019 U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attended parties described by women who attended as fueled by drugs, sex, and cash – or digital cash apps.
“The first thing some of the women were asked to do when they got to the house parties in the gated community in suburban Orlando was to put away their cellphones,” CNN reveals in new reporting, citing “two women in attendance who spoke to CNN in recent days.”
“The men inside, a who’s who of local Republican officials that often included Rep. Matt Gaetz, did not want the night’s activities documented.”
“The partygoers, at times dressed in formal wear from a political event they’d just left, mingled and shared drugs like cocaine and ecstasy. Some had sex.”
Among the partygoers was now-former county tax commissioner Joel Greenberg, a close friend of Gaetz, who has been indicted on 33 federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. Gaetz has described Greenberg as his “wingman.”
“One of the women said she received money from Greenberg after some of the parties,” CNN adds. “She said that some of the payments were for providing sex but would not say who she slept with. She did say she never received money directly from Gaetz.”
Gaetz has admitted he is under federal investigation as well, although he steadfastly denies any wrongdoing, while saying it is not illegal to pay women for meals and travel. He has obtained two high-powered attorneys.
“After some parties, money would change hands,” CNN reports, noting that Gaetz and Greenberg “used digital payment applications to send hundreds of dollars to at least one woman who attended the parties.”
Late Tuesday Politico reported federal agents obtained a search warrant and seized Gaetz’s cell phone last year, a stunning revelation given he is a sitting U.S. Congressman and a federal judge had to sign off on the warrant request.
Federal Agents Investigating Matt Gaetz Obtained a Search Warrant and Seized His iPhone: Report
Federal agents investigating Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz for possibly underaged sex trafficking and for a possible sexual relationship with an underaged girl were able to get a federal judge to sign off on a search warrant and execute that warrant, seizing his iPhone late last year.
“Gaetz’s predicament as the subject of a serious investigation became clearer this winter when federal agents executed a search warrant and seized his iPhone, Politico reports, “according to interviews with three people who were told of the matter by Gaetz, who changed his phone number in late December.”
“Around that time, the sources said, federal agents also seized his former girlfriend’s phone before she went into work at a state agency in the morning. She declined comment.”
It may not be unprecedented but it is extremely unusual for a sitting member of Congress to be served with a search warrant for a highly sensitive item like a cell phone.
Politico also details Gaetz’s 2018 trip to the Bahamas, where he “was joined by two GOP allies: Halsey Beshears, then a state legislator, and Jason Pirozzolo, a hand surgeon and Republican fundraiser for DeSantis, according to three sources, including one who was part of the group.”
“Also among those on the trip: the former minor who is key to the investigation, whose presence on the trip was previously unreported. According to one of the women in the group who spoke on condition of anonymity, everyone on the trip was over the age of 18 — including the woman in question, who had turned 18 years old months before the trip, she said.”
“No one on the trip engaged in prostitution, the source said,” Politico adds.
Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and as previously reported has obtained two high-powered attorneys.
Gaetz Hires Attorney ‘At the Center of the Trump Universe’ Who Sees Himself as an ‘Emergency Room Doctor’
House Ethics Committee Announces It Is Opening an Investigation Into Matt Gaetz in Statement Detailing Broad Scope
Charges Expected to Be Filed Against Kim Potter, Ex-Police Officer Who Shot and Killed 20-Year Old Daunte Wright
Charges are expected to be filed against Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer who shot and killed 20-year old Daunte Wright at a traffic stop on Sunday. Potter, and her police chief both resigned Tuesday afternoon.
“The Washington County Attorney says he is reviewing the Kim Potter case file Tuesday and charges are expected Wednesday,” Fox 9 reports.
KSTP confirms, reporting: “Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the Washington County Attorney’s Office is planning on charging former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Wednesday.”
At a contentious press conference Monday now-former police chief Tim Gannon told reporters Potter mistakenly shot Wright, thinking she was holding her taser instead of her handgun.
“I’m believing it to be an accidental discharge,” Gannon said.
It is not yet known what the charges will include.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
