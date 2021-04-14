Women Describe Parties They Attended With Matt Gaetz Fueled by Sex, Cocaine, and Cash Apps: Report

Between 2018 and 2019 U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attended parties described by women who attended as fueled by drugs, sex, and cash – or digital cash apps.

“The first thing some of the women were asked to do when they got to the house parties in the gated community in suburban Orlando was to put away their cellphones,” CNN reveals in new reporting, citing “two women in attendance who spoke to CNN in recent days.”

“The men inside, a who’s who of local Republican officials that often included Rep. Matt Gaetz, did not want the night’s activities documented.”

“The partygoers, at times dressed in formal wear from a political event they’d just left, mingled and shared drugs like cocaine and ecstasy. Some had sex.”

Among the partygoers was now-former county tax commissioner Joel Greenberg, a close friend of Gaetz, who has been indicted on 33 federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. Gaetz has described Greenberg as his “wingman.”

“One of the women said she received money from Greenberg after some of the parties,” CNN adds. “She said that some of the payments were for providing sex but would not say who she slept with. She did say she never received money directly from Gaetz.”

Gaetz has admitted he is under federal investigation as well, although he steadfastly denies any wrongdoing, while saying it is not illegal to pay women for meals and travel. He has obtained two high-powered attorneys.

“After some parties, money would change hands,” CNN reports, noting that Gaetz and Greenberg “used digital payment applications to send hundreds of dollars to at least one woman who attended the parties.”

Late Tuesday Politico reported federal agents obtained a search warrant and seized Gaetz’s cell phone last year, a stunning revelation given he is a sitting U.S. Congressman and a federal judge had to sign off on the warrant request.