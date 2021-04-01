'RADIO SILENCE'
‘Complete Smokescreen’: Gaetz Slammed With ‘Four Pinocchios’ for Claim Records Prove He Didn’t Travel With 17-Year Old
‘Crickets’ and ‘Radio Silence’
Washington Post Fact Checker analysis gives Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) a “Four Pinocchios” rating for his false claim on national television that his travel records prove he did not travel with a 17-year old girl, a potential felony he admits the DOJ is investigating. Four Pinocchios is reserved for the most extreme lies, which the Post calls “Whoppers.”
“We searched through all the available records and found nothing to support Gaetz’s claim,” the Post writes. “We repeatedly asked his staff to show us the records and heard crickets. We asked Gaetz directly — nothing, radio silence.”
After a Tuesday evening New York Times bombshell Gaetz, an extremist Florida Republican closely tied to former President Donald Trump and who supports the “QAnon Caucus,” went on Fox News to try to clear his name. The Times’ accusations are Gaetz is under DOJ investigation for underage sex trafficking and having a sexual relationship with a minor, a 17-year old girl.
“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”
Related –
‘Flailing Around on Fox News’: Former DOJ Officials Slam Matt Gaetz – ‘Panicking’ and ‘Desperately Needs a Lawyer’
“I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false,” he added. “And records will bear that out to be false.”
The Washington Post went to great lengths to verify Gaetz’s claim, that the allegations are “verifiably false,” and his “travel records…will bear that out to be false.”
“We found that Gaetz’s line about ‘travel records’ is a complete smokescreen. They disprove nothing,” the Post’s Fact Checker reports. “Gaetz is putting up a smokescreen, falsely reassuring viewers with nonexistent evidence.”
Only some of any member of Congress’ records are public, yet Gaetz and his office are refusing to respond to the Post’s repeated inquires for records to substantiate his claims.
“We repeatedly asked Gaetz’s chief of staff Jillian Lane Wyant and his spokesman Luke Ball to show us the travel records supposedly debunking the allegations and received no response. We also sent a text message directly to Gaetz with our query and got no reply.”
Related –
Investigation Into Matt Gaetz Approved at ‘Highest Levels’ of DOJ – Began at ‘End of Last Summer’: NY Times Reporter
“Gaetz says the records would clear his name. But when we asked to see them, neither he nor his staff acknowledged our questions. That’s very fishy,” the Post concluded, before assigning the “Four Pinocchios” rating.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- BYE?2 days ago
Gaetz Out? Florida Firebrand May Flee Politics for Newsmax: Axios
- LITERALLY CALLING IT 'COMMUNISM'3 days ago
‘Biden’s Mark of the Beast’: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan Lead Extremists Revolting Against Vaccine Passports
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Third Time’s the Charm? Anti-LGBTQ Lawmaker One Step Closer to Making the Bible the Official State Book of Tennessee
- THIS HARMS CHILDREN3 days ago
Arkansas Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning Doctors From Providing Medically-Necessary Treatment to Transgender Minors
- HATE CRIMES3 days ago
Watch: Shocking Video Shows Man Stomping 65-Year-Old Asian-American Woman
- SAY AGAIN?23 hours ago
‘We’ve Checked Out Every IP Address’: Lindell Rambles on and on How Trump Will Be Put Back in the White House
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Libertarians Mocked for Freaking Out Over ‘Dystopian’ Vaccine Passports: ‘Have These People Never Attended School?’
- BREAK THEM UP?3 days ago
Amazon’s Security Thought Company Twitter Account Was Hacked After ‘Antagonistic’ Tweets Attacking Liberal Lawmakers