CRIME
‘Flailing Around on Fox News’: Former DOJ Officials Slam Matt Gaetz – ‘Panicking’ and ‘Desperately Needs a Lawyer’
Former Dept. of Justice officials on Wednesday criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for how he’s handling the news he is reportedly under a DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a teenaged girl and possible sex trafficking of a minor.
“The way he has behaved in the last 24 hours since this news broke, kind of flailing around on Fox News, and in multiple interviews with reporters, kind of, you know, implicating himself or raising charges that haven’t been publicly alleged against him, trying to implicate Tucker Carlson and his own behavior shows you a person who is panicking under the spotlight,” former Dept. of Justice Chief Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House.”
Host Nicolle Wallace added that “it looked like Tucker Carlson might have been wondering that, did he become a witness, if Matt Gates was saying ‘you saw me with this girl we had dinner with you and your wife.'”
Wallace and Miller were referring to Congressman Gaetz’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Tuesday night, hours after the bombshell story broke. On-air, immediately after, Carlson called it the strangest interview he had ever conducted.
Related: Gaetz Claims $25 Million ‘Extortion Effort Against My Family’ – Denies Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Teen
“It was really hard to tell what Gaetz was trying to do in that interview,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told Wallace. “He looked a lot like someone who desperately needs a lawyer to make sure he doesn’t put himself into more trouble than he’s already in.”
“Something that fascinated me in the interview, Nicolle, was at one point he talked about FBI agents, trying to interview this supposed girlfriend, and he used language that has nothing to do with sex trafficking. He said that they wanted to talk with her about ‘pay to play.’ That’s language that prosecutors use when they’re talking about public corruption, about politicians who insist on being paid or compensated in order to take official action. So, nothing that we heard in the interview with Tucker Carlson really made sense and it certainly didn’t benefit Gaetz.”
Related: ‘Read the Room’: Gaetz Mocked, Condemned After Office Posts Notice Looking for College Interns
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
Investigation Into Matt Gaetz Approved at ‘Highest Levels’ of DOJ – Began at ‘End of Last Summer’: NY Times Reporter
Tuesday night’s bombshell report that Congressman Matt Gaetz is under DOJ investigation for a possible relationship with a 17-year old took another wild turn when New York Times reporter Katie Benner revealed Attorney General Bill Barr or his office approved the investigation.
Benner also went further in the interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Tuesday night, revealing that the investigation began not late last year, but earlier, at the end of last summer, “so it’s been going on for more than six months.”
“This is a serious investigation that was serious enough that even the highest levels of the Justice Department, including the Office of the Attorney General Bill Barr, said that it should continue,” Benner explained.
She also questioned why Rep. Gaetz went public with specific details after the New York Times published its report, Tuesday, saying that by doing so the Florida Republican congressman “blew up” the FBI’s investigation by naming the former DOJ official Gaetz claims is blackmailing him and his family in a $25 million “extortion” scheme.
“I think one of the reasons why he has talked publicly about this extortion and one of the reasons why he’s publicly said that the FBI has asked his own father to wear a wire is in order to try to get people to not pay attention to the fact there was in fact the Trump administration thought it worthy to investigate him,” Benner said.
“In publicly talking about the extortion plot that he’s described and publicly saying his father wore a wire, he’s basically destroying and blowing up the FBI investigation, which is in itself something you would think would be against his own interest,” Benner added.
Gaetz is denying he did anything wrong, including denying having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl, and instead blamed the former DOJ official. But Benner said both stories could be true: there is an investigation into his actions authorized at the highest levels of the DOJ, and that a former DOJ official found out and is blackmailing him. She did not state Gaetz’s extortion claim was true, only that it is possible.
Watch:
Katie Benner ( @ktbenner ), who is bylined on tonight’s NYT reporting on Matt Gaetz, explains the timeline of the investigation of Gaetz and how Gaetz’s claim of an extortion plot fits into the longer timeline of the investigation.
(Very clarifying!) pic.twitter.com/G44cqSZjEy
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 31, 2021
CRIME
Trump Ally Matt Gaetz Under DOJ Investigation for Possible Sexual Relationship With 17-Year Old: NYT
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) since late 2020 has been under investigation by the Dept. of Justice for a possible sexual relationship with a teenaged girl, including for possibly violating federal sex trafficking laws, according to The New York Times.
“Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws,” The Times reveals, citing three sources. The investigation includes “whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.”
The Times notes that a “variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.”
The Times says no charges have been filed against the Florida Republican.
NEW: Gaetz Claims $25 Million ‘Extortion Effort Against My Family’ – Denies Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Teen
Gaetz at least twice this year has discussed resigning. The first time was to defend President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, the second more recently, reportedly considering quitting Congress to join Newsmax.
CRIME
Devastating Testimony About George Floyd’s Final Moments From Teen Who Recorded Video: ‘He Knew It Was Over for Him.’
The teenager who recorded video documenting the killing of George Floyd delivered devastating testimony on Tuesday, telling jurors that she could tell the 46-year old Black man whose neck was under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin for up to 9 minutes and 30 seconds seemed to know he was dying.
The prosecutor asked Darnella Frazier, who was a minor at the time and is testifying via audio only, to “tell the jury what you observed, what you heard, when you stopped to look at what was happening there at the scene.”
“I heard George Floyd, saying, ‘I can’t breathe, please. Get off of me. I can’t breathe,'” Frazier responded. “He, he cried for his mom. He was in pain.”
“It seemed like, he knew, it seemed like he knew it was over for him. He was terrified. He was suffering. This was a cry for help.”
Frazier “became emotional as she described seeing Floyd ‘suffering’ and begging for his life,” CBS News reports.
“Another teenage witness who also videotaped the encounter said she could see that Floyd was ‘fighting to breathe’ and that ‘time was running out, or that it had already.'”
Watch:
The teenager who filmed the fatal arrest of George Floyd testified today at the trial of Derek Chauvin:
“It seemed like he knew it was over for him. He was terrified, he was suffering.”https://t.co/QnRBWQKPnK pic.twitter.com/ujxuVGUODM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2021
