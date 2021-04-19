POT. KETTLE. BLACK.
‘Backlash’ Is Coming: Sen. Rick Scott Pens Op-Ed Threatening ‘Woke Corporate America’
As the CEO of the single largest for-profit health care company in the country, Rick Scott was forced to resign and the corporation he helped create and ran pleaded guilty to 14 felonies and agreed to a nearly $2 billion fraud settlement.
On Monday, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) penned a highly-indignant, caustic, and sarcastic Fox Business News op-ed threatening “Woke Corporate America,” It tells them to “beware of the backlash that’s coming,” and says, ironically, “It turns out that power does corrupt, and you have become corrupt.”
Why?
They are standing up for civil rights and voting rights, while attacking those who call voter suppression bills “racist.”
Scott, who served two terms as a Florida Republican governor and increasingly has become a pro-Trump MAGA acolyte and far right wing Republican, sounds more like Donald Trump in his op-ed than Donald Trump.
“Dear Woke Corporate America,” he begins, “I hope you are all having fun with your virtue signaling. I hope you are enjoying trying to one-up each other and showing how woke you can be, all the while believing that you are more sophisticated and morally superior to the hard-working people of this country.”
“You must have loved the accolades from your elitist, left-wing peers when you took the MLB All-Star Game from Georgia. What a fun day for you on Twitter. Congratulations.”
“You are lying to Americans, lying to each other, and lying to yourselves. You know that everything you have said about the election reforms in Georgia being racist is a lie,” Scott writes. “You know that the Georgia law actually expands early voting and does nothing to suppress or curtail the voting rights of anyone. And yes, the Georgia law requires an ID to vote. Well, so does Delta Airlines, and so does Major League Baseball in order to pick up tickets.”
He even attacks “the President of the United States, Joe Biden, [who] shows you the way. He demonstrates how to lie in public and get away with it.”
“There is a massive backlash coming. You will rue the day when it hits you. That day is November 8, 2022. That is the day Republicans will take back the Senate and the House. It will be a day of reckoning,” Scott says.
“So, cancel as many people as you can right now. Make as much money off of slave labor in Communist China as you can now. Keep telling your customers how racist and sexist and unsophisticated they are.”
Scott is rumored to be a 2024 presidential hopeful.
White Nationalism Supporter Stephen Miller Says Dems Stand for ‘Modern-Day Fascism’ Which Could Lead to ‘True Nightmare’
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, who has a clearly demonstrated affinity for white nationalism, accused Democrats in Washington, D.C., of supporting an agenda that would effectively institute “modern-day fascism.”
On Tuesday, Miller gave an interview to “Breitbart News Tonight” with host and Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle justifying the Trump administration’s deployment of federal officers to Portland, Oregon, and other cities as part of the Department of Justice’s “Operation Legend.” Miller went so far as to claim that President Donald Trump “saved the city of Portland,” which last night saw its 70th consecutive day of demonstrations against police violence.
Federal agents deployed to Portland have been filmed beating Black Lives Matter protesters, tear-gassing a group of mothers, fracturing a protester’s skull with an impact round, and yanking people off the street and into unmarked vehicles, detaining them without explanation. The Nation reports that the Department of Homeland Security instructed agents how to arrest journalists and legal observers and expose them to tear gas without being held legally liable for violating a restraining order against such tactics.
But it is Democrats in the nation’s capital, Miller said, that support fascism via so-called “cancel culture.”
“What the Democrats in Washington stand for right now is, in effect, a modern-day fascism that says, ‘If you don’t think what we think, if you don’t believe what we believe, if you don’t act, then you’re going to be written out of society,” Miller said. “That is fundamentally contrary to everything we stand for as an open, tolerant, pluralistic society.”
“If that agenda ever gained power, if they could actually put law behind that thought process, we would be living in a true nightmare,” Miller said.
Boyle replied, “No wonder why you are a senior adviser to President Trump.”
In a series of investigative reports last year, The Southern Poverty Law Center revealed emails sent from Miller to then-Breitbart News editor Katie McHugh that made clear Miller’s obsession with far-right thought and white nationalist hate. In one excerpt from the series, Miller was seen giving editorial directions to Breitbart News, using his influence to have the site attack his perceived political opponents and to launder his agenda to a mainstream conservative audience.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
