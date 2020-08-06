White Nationalism Supporter Stephen Miller Says Dems Stand for ‘Modern-Day Fascism’ Which Could Lead to ‘True Nightmare’

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, who has a clearly demonstrated affinity for white nationalism, accused Democrats in Washington, D.C., of supporting an agenda that would effectively institute “modern-day fascism.”

On Tuesday, Miller gave an interview to “Breitbart News Tonight” with host and Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle justifying the Trump administration’s deployment of federal officers to Portland, Oregon, and other cities as part of the Department of Justice’s “Operation Legend.” Miller went so far as to claim that President Donald Trump “saved the city of Portland,” which last night saw its 70th consecutive day of demonstrations against police violence.

Federal agents deployed to Portland have been filmed beating Black Lives Matter protesters, tear-gassing a group of mothers, fracturing a protester’​s skull with an impact round, and yanking people off the street ​and into unmarked vehicles​, detaining them without explanation. The Nation reports that the Department of Homeland Security instructed agents how to arrest journalists and legal observers and expose them to tear​ gas without being held legally liable for violating a restraining order against such tactics.

But it is Democrats in the nation’s capital​, Miller said, that support fascism via so-called “cancel culture.”

“What the Democrats in Washington stand for right now is, in effect, a modern-day fascism that says, ‘If you don’t think what we think, if you don’t believe what we believe, if you don’t act, then you’re going to be written out of society,” Miller said. “That is fundamentally contrary to everything we stand for as an open, tolerant, pluralistic society.”

“If that agenda ever gained power, if they could actually put law behind that thought process, we would be living in a true nightmare,” Miller said.

Boyle replied, “No wonder why you are a senior adviser to President Trump.”

In a series of investigative reports last year, The Southern Poverty Law Center revealed emails sent from Miller to then-Breitbart News editor Katie McHugh that made clear Miller’s obsession with far-right thought and white nationalist hate. In one excerpt from the series, Miller was seen giving editorial directions to Breitbart News, ​using his influence to have​ the site attack his perceived political opponents and to launder his agenda to a mainstream conservative audience.

This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.