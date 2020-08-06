POT. KETTLE. BLACK.
White Nationalism Supporter Stephen Miller Says Dems Stand for ‘Modern-Day Fascism’ Which Could Lead to ‘True Nightmare’
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, who has a clearly demonstrated affinity for white nationalism, accused Democrats in Washington, D.C., of supporting an agenda that would effectively institute “modern-day fascism.”
On Tuesday, Miller gave an interview to “Breitbart News Tonight” with host and Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle justifying the Trump administration’s deployment of federal officers to Portland, Oregon, and other cities as part of the Department of Justice’s “Operation Legend.” Miller went so far as to claim that President Donald Trump “saved the city of Portland,” which last night saw its 70th consecutive day of demonstrations against police violence.
Federal agents deployed to Portland have been filmed beating Black Lives Matter protesters, tear-gassing a group of mothers, fracturing a protester’s skull with an impact round, and yanking people off the street and into unmarked vehicles, detaining them without explanation. The Nation reports that the Department of Homeland Security instructed agents how to arrest journalists and legal observers and expose them to tear gas without being held legally liable for violating a restraining order against such tactics.
But it is Democrats in the nation’s capital, Miller said, that support fascism via so-called “cancel culture.”
“What the Democrats in Washington stand for right now is, in effect, a modern-day fascism that says, ‘If you don’t think what we think, if you don’t believe what we believe, if you don’t act, then you’re going to be written out of society,” Miller said. “That is fundamentally contrary to everything we stand for as an open, tolerant, pluralistic society.”
“If that agenda ever gained power, if they could actually put law behind that thought process, we would be living in a true nightmare,” Miller said.
Boyle replied, “No wonder why you are a senior adviser to President Trump.”
In a series of investigative reports last year, The Southern Poverty Law Center revealed emails sent from Miller to then-Breitbart News editor Katie McHugh that made clear Miller’s obsession with far-right thought and white nationalist hate. In one excerpt from the series, Miller was seen giving editorial directions to Breitbart News, using his influence to have the site attack his perceived political opponents and to launder his agenda to a mainstream conservative audience.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OMG2 days ago
Internet Explodes Watching Trump Reduced to ‘Global Laughingstock’ in ‘Soul-Crushing Devastating’ Interview (Video)
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Liberty University Student Unloads on Jerry Falwell Jr’s Hypocrisy After Bizarre Yacht Party Photos Emerge
- SHAME ON YOU MR. PRESIDENT1 day ago
‘Sign of Desperation’: Trump Slammed for ‘Anti-Religious Bigotry’ Over New Attack Ad Showing Biden Praying in a Church
- IT WAS THEIR CAR2 days ago
Cops Handcuff Four Black Children at Gunpoint, Have Them Lie Face Down on Hot Pavement After Pulling Over Wrong Vehicle
- DUDE1 day ago
‘She’s My Wife’s Assistant’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says He’s Apologized to ‘Everybody’ for Unzipped Pants on Yacht Shot
- BINGO!2 days ago
Mary Trump Serves Up Three Critical Questions About Her Uncle’s Attack on Voting by Mail
- UNACCEPTABLE2 days ago
Trump Nominee Has Called to ‘Shoot People’ at the Border and Warned About Allowing ‘Wrong Culture’ Into the US
- News2 days ago
Trump Now Urging Florida Voters to Vote by Mail After Realizing More Democrats Are Mailing in Ballots Than Republicans