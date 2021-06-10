‘Love Wins. You Lose Jenna’: Ellis Slammed for Attack on Biden as a ‘Fake Catholic’ for Honoring LGBTQ Pride Month

Former Trump personal and campaign attorney Jenna Ellis says President Joe Biden is a “fake Catholic” because he changed the header of his Twitter page to a logo honoring LGBTQ Pride Month:

Ellis, now an attorney for the far right Thomas More Society, calls herself a “constitutional law attorney,” a designation both The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal suggest she does not deserve, having never argued a case in federal court. The Journal disputes her claim of being a former “attorney for the U.S. Department of State,” saying “she doesn’t appear in federal payroll records as an agency employee.”

She does, however, believe the U.S. Constitution should be interpreted through the lens of the Bible, and self-published a book saying so.

“America is in the midst of a cultural and constitutional law crisis that began more than sixty years ago and was further exacerbated by the 2015 Supreme Court same-sex marriage decision,” her book’s description on Amazon begins.

Ellis, who claims to be a devout Catholic, slammed Biden for his support of the LGBTQ community during Pride month, showing why Pride Month remains so necessary.

She has been targeting and attacking LGBTQ people during Pride Month, as she did on Tuesday:

No parent should ever let their child watch @Nickelodeon again. https://t.co/hc9ILlonlO — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 8, 2021

But it’s not going well for her.

You guys voted for a serial philanderer, a guy who fucked a porn star while his wife was home with his 4 month old child. — ⚡Sledgehammer⚡(FULLY VACCINATED) (@DeepStateSledge) June 10, 2021

I don’t believe Jesus would discriminate . Read or reread the Bible — jill Schlesinger (@jilly17) June 10, 2021

so i guess the pope isn’t catholic either? cc @Pontifex https://t.co/Nl2PQvpNy6 — Ellis B (@littlewarrior) June 10, 2021

Idk, some people just apparently don’t like human rights 🤷🏻‍♀️ — KulttuuriMarxnisti (@KultureMarxist) June 10, 2021

Nah, anyone who claims to be a “Christian” and doesn’t support all of their fellow humans are fake Christians. It’s love thy neighbor, Jenna, not love only your hetero neighbors. https://t.co/1EzS8fxwpP — The Balanced Virgin (@CocoMentos) June 10, 2021

Jenna feels all Catholics should yearn for a return to the inquisition. Great times. — Legally Grond 🇺🇸 (@legallygrond) June 10, 2021

Jenna Ellis is a hate filled evangelical. — Sarcastic Cat (@SarcasticCat6) June 10, 2021